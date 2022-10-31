Chicago PMI Dipped In October

Summary

  • The latest Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index, or the Chicago Business Barometer, dropped to 45.2 in September from 45.7 in September.
  • Values above 50.0 indicate expanding manufacturing activity.
  • Comparing the Chicago PMI with more popular national ISM Manufacturing Index, both indices clearly follow one another with the ISM falling slightly lower on average.

The latest Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index, or the Chicago Business Barometer, dropped to 45.2 in September from 45.7 in September, which is in contraction territory. Values above 50.0 indicate expanding manufacturing activity.

Let's take a look at the Chicago PMI since its inception.

Chicago Business Barometer

Here's a closer look at the indicator since 2000.

Chicago Business Barometer Since 2000

Let's compare the Chicago PMI with the more popular national ISM Manufacturing Index. Both indices clearly follow one another with the ISM falling slightly lower on average. Note the ISM Manufacturing indicator is through the previous month.

Chicago Business Barometer and ISM Manufacturing

