Today, we are back to comment on Japan Tobacco's (OTCPK:JAPAY) quarterly results. This year, we already analyzed the company three times, providing a sell rating target with a publication called Not Our Cup Of Tea. After an additional 15% decline in the stock price level, we decided to move our rating to neutral, also taking into consideration the negative Russian impact on the company's account. However, looking at the latest company announcements, we are more positive. Japan Tobacco recently released a few important updates that will sustain its share price development:
Before analyzing the quarter accounts, as a memo, we should report that almost 20% of Japan Tobacco's total operating profit is coming from Russia. Looking at the presentation, the company has been quite vague in communicating what's next, and they are not disclosing if they are looking for strategic options.
To sum up, the Japanese cigarette company reported a good set of numbers, with financial indicators up on a yearly basis thanks to an important acceleration in Q3. As also happened in Q2, the company's main driver was a favorable FX development that supported its sales exports. Looking at the detail, the combustibles volume slightly decreased and was totally offset by reduced-risk product higher sales. On the margin side, as usual for tobacco companies, price increases were more than the underlying cost basis. Therefore, Japan Tobacco reported a good number at the EBIT level and was able to increase its 2022 operating profit guidance (and also its dividend projection).
At the constant exchange rate, we should report that Japan Tobacco lowered once again its sales. Russia's EBIT is too important to go unnoticed and despite the latest positive development, based on a P/E ratio of 10x, we still confirm our neutral target price.
