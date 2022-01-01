The last few weeks have left many investors feeling giddy once more.
The stock market is up 12% off the October 13th lows, the 5th major bear market rally of 2022.
The Dow is having its best October in history, up almost 15% in four straight weeks of gains.
This might seem odd given that none of the risk factors we're facing have receded:
However, such bear market rallies are perfectly normal and to be expected. Stocks don't just fall straight down in a bear market, but trend lower in a period of high volatility to the downside and upside.
In the Great Recession we had five bear market rallies, including one as strong as 24%.
Since 1956, the largest bear market rally was 26%.
This is what makes it impossible to time the bottoms of bear markets. By the time you can be sure it's over (at new record highs), the incredible bargains are gone.
Worse still, the market has rocketed higher while the headlines are still terrible.
Don’t try to buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This can’t be done – except by liars." - Bernard Baruch
The only way to guarantee you nail the bottom of every bear market is to buy stocks every day (possible with commission-free trading and fractional shares).
Today I wanted to share with you why Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) are two 50% undervalued crazy, stupid, cheap bear market bargains that you can safely buy today.
Comcast has been almost cut in half in this bear market.
From bear market lows, Comcast is capable of 30% annual returns for the next decade and 45% annually for the next five years.
Comcast has literally never had a lower P/E in its history. Not in the Pandemic, and not even in the Great Recession.
If you like this business it's the best time ever to buy it.
|Metric
|Comcast
|Quality
|86% 12/13 Quality Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Media Conglomerate
|Risk Rating
|Very Low Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|166
|Quality Percentile
|67%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|14
|Dividend Yield
|3.4%
|Dividend Safety Score
|84%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.85%
|S&P Credit Rating
|A- stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|2.5%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|82% Very Good
|Fair Value
|$63.41
|Current Price
|$31.95
|Discount To Fair Value
|50%
|DK Rating
|
Potential Ultra Value Buy
|P/E
|8.4
|Cash-Adjusted P/E
|6.2
|Growth Priced In
|-4.6%
|Historical P/E
|17.5 to 18
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|10.5%
|PEG Ratio
|0.59
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
31% to 32% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
32% CAGR (6X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|33%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|102%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|13.9%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|11.6%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|3.00
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|9.49%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|7.20%
|Conservative Years To Double
|10.00
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
Comcast is a 50% discounted bear-market blue chip that could deliver Buffett-style returns in the coming years.
From its lowest P/E in history Comcast could deliver 144% total returns in the next two years if it grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range market-determined fair value.
Comcast from its lowest P/E in history could be 4X bagger in the next five years, with 32% annual returns.
CMCSA is a potentially excellent fast-growing high-yield anti-bubble bargain for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
The semiconductor bear market has ravaged SWKS, which is now in its largest bear market since the Great Recession.
Skyworks bear markets can be ferocious, but so are its rallies off those lows.
|Metric
|Skyworks Solutions
|Quality
|73% 10/13 Quality Super SWAN Blue-Chip Semiconductor Company
|Risk Rating
|Medium Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|420
|Quality Percentile
|17%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|8
|Dividend Yield
|2.8%
|Dividend Safety Score
|77%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.0%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|2.40%
|S&P Credit Rating
|BBB+ stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|5.00%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
34% Below-Average
|Fair Value
|$173.20
|Current Price
|$88.06
|Discount To Fair Value
|49%
|DK Rating
|
Potential Very Strong Buy
|P/E
|7.5
|Cash-Adjusted P/E
|6.8
|Growth Priced In
|-3.4%
|Historical P/E
|14 to 15.5
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|13.3%
|PEG Ratio
|0.51
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
18% to 29% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
24% CAGR (5X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|46%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|100%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|16.1%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|13.8%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|3.65
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.71%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|8.42%
|Conservative Years To Double
|8.55
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
SWKS is trading at just 6.8X cash-adjusted earnings, a 49% historical discount and a PEG of 0.51.
Analysts think it will deliver 46% total returns in the next year and its fundamentals justify up to a 100% return within 12-months.
From its 50% historical discount and anti-bubble valuation SWKS offers the potential for 140% returns within two years.
Over the next five years, if SKWS grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 260% total returns or 24% annual returns.
SWKS is a potentially very good fast-growth anti-bubble opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in Comcast or Skyworks (I'm not a market-timer).
Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations:
Bear markets can be exhausting and terrifying for many, but also incredibly profitable for smart long-term investors.
Today Comcast and Skyworks are 50% undervalued blue chips growing at double-digits.
They have strong investment grade or even A-rated balance sheets.
They have strong growth outlooks over the long term, but are anti-bubble stocks priced for negative growth.
From bear market lows, both are capable of Buffett-like returns over the medium-term.
If you're looking to take advantage of this bear market, through Buffett-style "fat pitch" dividend blue chips, Comcast and Skyworks are two excellent names to consider.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, SWKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns CMCSA, and SWKS in our portfolios.
