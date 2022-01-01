imagedepotpro

The last few weeks have left many investors feeling giddy once more.

The stock market is up 12% off the October 13th lows, the 5th major bear market rally of 2022.

The Dow is having its best October in history, up almost 15% in four straight weeks of gains.

This might seem odd given that none of the risk factors we're facing have receded:

the Fed is still on the inflation-fighting war path

inflation is still 8.2% and core inflation is still rising

tech earnings week was poor, with MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, and META all disappointing

2023 recession risk is now 100% according to the bond market.

However, such bear market rallies are perfectly normal and to be expected. Stocks don't just fall straight down in a bear market, but trend lower in a period of high volatility to the downside and upside.

In the Great Recession we had five bear market rallies, including one as strong as 24%.

Since 1956, the largest bear market rally was 26%.

This is what makes it impossible to time the bottoms of bear markets. By the time you can be sure it's over (at new record highs), the incredible bargains are gone.

Worse still, the market has rocketed higher while the headlines are still terrible.

the recession didn't end until Q3 2009, but stocks bottomed 6 months earlier.

Don’t try to buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This can’t be done – except by liars." - Bernard Baruch

The only way to guarantee you nail the bottom of every bear market is to buy stocks every day (possible with commission-free trading and fractional shares).

Today I wanted to share with you why Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) are two 50% undervalued crazy, stupid, cheap bear market bargains that you can safely buy today.

meaning their 50% discount to fair value is not due to poor fundamentals

just negative market sentiment not supported by objectively strong fundamentals.

Comcast: One Of The Best Times Ever To Buy This Media Giant

Comcast has been almost cut in half in this bear market.

the forward P/E has plunged to 8.4X

6.4X cash-adjusted P/E = pricing in -4.2% CAGR growth.

Comcast Rolling Returns Since 1985

From bear market lows, Comcast is capable of 30% annual returns for the next decade and 45% annually for the next five years.

The Lowest P/E In History

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Comcast has literally never had a lower P/E in its history. Not in the Pandemic, and not even in the Great Recession.

If you like this business it's the best time ever to buy it.

Reasons To Potentially Buy Comcast Today

Metric Comcast Quality 86% 12/13 Quality Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Media Conglomerate Risk Rating Very Low Risk DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 166 Quality Percentile 67% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 14 Dividend Yield 3.4% Dividend Safety Score 84% Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.85% S&P Credit Rating A- stable 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile 82% Very Good Fair Value $63.41 Current Price $31.95 Discount To Fair Value 50% DK Rating Potential Ultra Value Buy P/E 8.4 Cash-Adjusted P/E 6.2 Growth Priced In -4.6% Historical P/E 17.5 to 18 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 10.5% PEG Ratio 0.59 5-year consensus total return potential 31% to 32% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 32% CAGR (6X the S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 33% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 102% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 13.9% Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 11.6% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 3.00 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.49% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 7.20% Conservative Years To Double 10.00 Click to enlarge

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Comcast is a 50% discounted bear-market blue chip that could deliver Buffett-style returns in the coming years.

Comcast 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

From its lowest P/E in history Comcast could deliver 144% total returns in the next two years if it grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range market-determined fair value.

Buffett-like 51% annual return potential

5X more than the S&P 500.

Comcast 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Comcast from its lowest P/E in history could be 4X bagger in the next five years, with 32% annual returns.

consistent with its historical returns off of bear market lows

6X more than the S&P 500.

Comcast Corp. Investment Decision Tool

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

CMCSA is a potentially excellent fast-growing high-yield anti-bubble bargain for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.

50% discount to fair value vs. 1% S&P = 59% better valuation

3.4% very safe yield vs. 1.8% S&P (almost 2X higher and much safer)

40% higher annual return potential

about 4X higher risk-adjusted expected returns

2X the consensus 5-year income.

Skyworks: Time To Start Getting Greedy On This Fast-Growing Chip Blue-Chip

Ycharts

The semiconductor bear market has ravaged SWKS, which is now in its largest bear market since the Great Recession.

Skyworks Rolling Returns Since 1985

Ycharts

Skyworks bear markets can be ferocious, but so are its rallies off those lows.

as much as 29% CAGR for the next 15 years

46X return in 15 years.

Reasons To Potentially Buy Skyworks Today

Metric Skyworks Solutions Quality 73% 10/13 Quality Super SWAN Blue-Chip Semiconductor Company Risk Rating Medium Risk DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 420 Quality Percentile 17% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 8 Dividend Yield 2.8% Dividend Safety Score 77% Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.0% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 2.40% S&P Credit Rating BBB+ stable 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 5.00% LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile 34% Below-Average Fair Value $173.20 Current Price $88.06 Discount To Fair Value 49% DK Rating Potential Very Strong Buy P/E 7.5 Cash-Adjusted P/E 6.8 Growth Priced In -3.4% Historical P/E 14 to 15.5 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 13.3% PEG Ratio 0.51 5-year consensus total return potential 18% to 29% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 24% CAGR (5X the S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 46% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 100% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 16.1% Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 13.8% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 3.65 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.71% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 8.42% Conservative Years To Double 8.55 Click to enlarge

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

SWKS is trading at just 6.8X cash-adjusted earnings, a 49% historical discount and a PEG of 0.51.

Analysts think it will deliver 46% total returns in the next year and its fundamentals justify up to a 100% return within 12-months.

Skyworks 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

From its 50% historical discount and anti-bubble valuation SWKS offers the potential for 140% returns within two years.

Buffett-like 35% annual return potential

5X more than the S&P 500.

Skyworks 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Over the next five years, if SKWS grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 260% total returns or 24% annual returns.

5X more than the S&P 500.

Skyworks Investment Decision Tool

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

SWKS is a potentially very good fast-growth anti-bubble opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.

49% discount to fair value vs. 1% S&P = 48% better valuation

2.8% very safe yield vs. 1.8% S&P (1.5X higher and growing 13% to 14% over time)

60% higher annual long-term return potential

about 2.5X higher risk-adjusted expected returns.

Bottom Line: Skyworks And Comcast Are Crazy, Stupid, Cheap Bear Market Bargains You Might Want To Buy

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in Comcast or Skyworks (I'm not a market-timer).

Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations:

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

Bear markets can be exhausting and terrifying for many, but also incredibly profitable for smart long-term investors.

Today Comcast and Skyworks are 50% undervalued blue chips growing at double-digits.

They have strong investment grade or even A-rated balance sheets.

They have strong growth outlooks over the long term, but are anti-bubble stocks priced for negative growth.

From bear market lows, both are capable of Buffett-like returns over the medium-term.

3.5X to 5X over the next five years.

If you're looking to take advantage of this bear market, through Buffett-style "fat pitch" dividend blue chips, Comcast and Skyworks are two excellent names to consider.