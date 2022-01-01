2 Buffett-Style Anti-Bubble Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains

Summary

  • This bear market likely isn't over yet, but the market carnage has left many world-class blue chips trading at 50% discounts.
  • Comcast is trading at its lowest P/E in history, 6.2X cash-adjusted earnings, pricing in -4.6% growth while analysts expect 10.3%.
  • CMCSA is capable of 4X returns over the next 5 years, just as it's delivered off of historical bear market bottoms.
  • Skyworks is a fast-growing chipmaker that's also 50% historically undervalued, 6.8X cash-adjusted earnings, a PEG of 0.51.
  • It could deliver around 150% total returns within the next 2 years and 3.5X returns within the next five years, and 16% long-term returns, just as it's delivered over the last 37 years.
falling money

imagedepotpro

The last few weeks have left many investors feeling giddy once more.

x

Charlie Bilello

The stock market is up 12% off the October 13th lows, the 5th major bear market rally of 2022.

x

Ycharts

The Dow is having its best October in history, up almost 15% in four straight weeks of gains.

This might seem odd given that none of the risk factors we're facing have receded:

  • the Fed is still on the inflation-fighting war path
  • inflation is still 8.2% and core inflation is still rising
  • tech earnings week was poor, with MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, and META all disappointing
  • 2023 recession risk is now 100% according to the bond market.

However, such bear market rallies are perfectly normal and to be expected. Stocks don't just fall straight down in a bear market, but trend lower in a period of high volatility to the downside and upside.

x

Daily Shot

In the Great Recession we had five bear market rallies, including one as strong as 24%.

x

Daily Shot

Since 1956, the largest bear market rally was 26%.

This is what makes it impossible to time the bottoms of bear markets. By the time you can be sure it's over (at new record highs), the incredible bargains are gone.

Worse still, the market has rocketed higher while the headlines are still terrible.

  • the recession didn't end until Q3 2009, but stocks bottomed 6 months earlier.

Don’t try to buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This can’t be done – except by liars." - Bernard Baruch

The only way to guarantee you nail the bottom of every bear market is to buy stocks every day (possible with commission-free trading and fractional shares).

Today I wanted to share with you why Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) are two 50% undervalued crazy, stupid, cheap bear market bargains that you can safely buy today.

  • meaning their 50% discount to fair value is not due to poor fundamentals
  • just negative market sentiment not supported by objectively strong fundamentals.

Comcast: One Of The Best Times Ever To Buy This Media Giant

Further Reading

x

Ycharts

Comcast has been almost cut in half in this bear market.

  • the forward P/E has plunged to 8.4X
  • 6.4X cash-adjusted P/E = pricing in -4.2% CAGR growth.

Comcast Rolling Returns Since 1985

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

From bear market lows, Comcast is capable of 30% annual returns for the next decade and 45% annually for the next five years.

The Lowest P/E In History

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Comcast has literally never had a lower P/E in its history. Not in the Pandemic, and not even in the Great Recession.

If you like this business it's the best time ever to buy it.

Reasons To Potentially Buy Comcast Today

Metric Comcast
Quality 86% 12/13 Quality Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Media Conglomerate
Risk Rating Very Low Risk
DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 166
Quality Percentile 67%
Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 14
Dividend Yield 3.4%
Dividend Safety Score 84%
Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5%
Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.85%
S&P Credit Rating A- stable
30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 2.5%
LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile 82% Very Good
Fair Value $63.41
Current Price $31.95
Discount To Fair Value 50%
DK Rating

Potential Ultra Value Buy
P/E 8.4
Cash-Adjusted P/E 6.2
Growth Priced In -4.6%
Historical P/E 17.5 to 18
LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 10.5%
PEG Ratio 0.59
5-year consensus total return potential

31% to 32% CAGR
Base Case 5-year consensus return potential

32% CAGR (6X the S&P 500)
Consensus 12-month total return forecast 33%
Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 102%
LT Consensus Total Return Potential 13.9%
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 11.6%
Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 3.00
LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.49%
LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 7.20%
Conservative Years To Double 10.00

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

Comcast is a 50% discounted bear-market blue chip that could deliver Buffett-style returns in the coming years.

Comcast 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

From its lowest P/E in history Comcast could deliver 144% total returns in the next two years if it grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range market-determined fair value.

  • Buffett-like 51% annual return potential
  • 5X more than the S&P 500.

Comcast 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Comcast from its lowest P/E in history could be 4X bagger in the next five years, with 32% annual returns.

  • consistent with its historical returns off of bear market lows
  • 6X more than the S&P 500.

Comcast Corp. Investment Decision Tool

x

DK

x

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

CMCSA is a potentially excellent fast-growing high-yield anti-bubble bargain for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.

  • 50% discount to fair value vs. 1% S&P = 59% better valuation
  • 3.4% very safe yield vs. 1.8% S&P (almost 2X higher and much safer)
  • 40% higher annual return potential
  • about 4X higher risk-adjusted expected returns
  • 2X the consensus 5-year income.

Skyworks: Time To Start Getting Greedy On This Fast-Growing Chip Blue-Chip

Further Reading

x

Ycharts

The semiconductor bear market has ravaged SWKS, which is now in its largest bear market since the Great Recession.

Skyworks Rolling Returns Since 1985

x

Ycharts

Skyworks bear markets can be ferocious, but so are its rallies off those lows.

  • as much as 29% CAGR for the next 15 years
  • 46X return in 15 years.

Reasons To Potentially Buy Skyworks Today

Metric Skyworks Solutions
Quality 73% 10/13 Quality Super SWAN Blue-Chip Semiconductor Company
Risk Rating Medium Risk
DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 420
Quality Percentile 17%
Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 8
Dividend Yield 2.8%
Dividend Safety Score 77%
Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.0%
Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 2.40%
S&P Credit Rating BBB+ stable
30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 5.00%
LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile

34% Below-Average
Fair Value $173.20
Current Price $88.06
Discount To Fair Value 49%
DK Rating

Potential Very Strong Buy
P/E 7.5
Cash-Adjusted P/E 6.8
Growth Priced In -3.4%
Historical P/E 14 to 15.5
LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 13.3%
PEG Ratio 0.51
5-year consensus total return potential

18% to 29% CAGR
Base Case 5-year consensus return potential

24% CAGR (5X the S&P 500)
Consensus 12-month total return forecast 46%
Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 100%
LT Consensus Total Return Potential 16.1%
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 13.8%
Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 3.65
LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.71%
LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 8.42%
Conservative Years To Double 8.55

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

SWKS is trading at just 6.8X cash-adjusted earnings, a 49% historical discount and a PEG of 0.51.

Analysts think it will deliver 46% total returns in the next year and its fundamentals justify up to a 100% return within 12-months.

Skyworks 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

From its 50% historical discount and anti-bubble valuation SWKS offers the potential for 140% returns within two years.

  • Buffett-like 35% annual return potential
  • 5X more than the S&P 500.

Skyworks 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Over the next five years, if SKWS grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 260% total returns or 24% annual returns.

  • 5X more than the S&P 500.

Skyworks Investment Decision Tool

x

DK

x

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

SWKS is a potentially very good fast-growth anti-bubble opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.

  • 49% discount to fair value vs. 1% S&P = 48% better valuation
  • 2.8% very safe yield vs. 1.8% S&P (1.5X higher and growing 13% to 14% over time)
  • 60% higher annual long-term return potential
  • about 2.5X higher risk-adjusted expected returns.

Bottom Line: Skyworks And Comcast Are Crazy, Stupid, Cheap Bear Market Bargains You Might Want To Buy

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in Comcast or Skyworks (I'm not a market-timer).

Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations:

  • over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck
  • in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals
  • in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

Bear markets can be exhausting and terrifying for many, but also incredibly profitable for smart long-term investors.

Today Comcast and Skyworks are 50% undervalued blue chips growing at double-digits.

They have strong investment grade or even A-rated balance sheets.

They have strong growth outlooks over the long term, but are anti-bubble stocks priced for negative growth.

From bear market lows, both are capable of Buffett-like returns over the medium-term.

  • 3.5X to 5X over the next five years.

If you're looking to take advantage of this bear market, through Buffett-style "fat pitch" dividend blue chips, Comcast and Skyworks are two excellent names to consider.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
96.47K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, SWKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns CMCSA, and SWKS in our portfolios.

Comments

