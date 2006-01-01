pilgrims49/iStock via Getty Images

Z4 quick quarterly table:

Z4 Energy Research

Other notable numbers:

Free cash flow of $352 mm for an implied FCF yield of 24%.

Guidance:

Production: Production guidance was increased to a new range of 166 to 170 MBOEpd vs prior 162 to 168 MBOEpd (45% oil, 24% NGL's). We note they increased the range last quarter as well and appear to be having no difficulty at their planned activity level maintaining production volumes.

Production guidance was increased to a new range of Operating Costs: Management tweaked operating costs slightly on the GT&P front (this is usually a function of higher natural gas prices for fuel) but maintained previously stated per unit ranges for LOE and production taxes.

Management tweaked operating costs slightly on the GT&P front (this is usually a function of higher natural gas prices for fuel) but maintained previously stated per unit ranges for LOE and production taxes. Capex: Management inched their capital spending program lower with the midpoint of the drill and complete plus land and infrastructure budgets receding to $0.955 B vs the prior midpoint $1.005 B. While they are keeping the same 3 rig and 2 frac spread cadence in place as per prior plan they are drilling and turning in line fewer wells in the 2022 program than previously expected. Given that production guidance was tweaked higher and turn in lines are down from prior expectations this implies another quarter of better than expected well results. We expect them to address this on the call and it may be tied to permits but we suspect it's just more a function of timing and would note that the completed well count was left unaltered at 160 for the year, something that should obviate fears of dip and catch up 2023 pattern.

Highlights:

Permits approved year to date have increased from 70 at mid-year to 120 through the first nine months. They currently have another 340 submitted and plan to have 90 more submitted to the COGCC by year end. Permitting sluggishness in Colorado has been one of the weights on multiple expansion for otherwise strong metric names operating in the state. Our sense continues to be that greater regulatory transparency will help lift metrics as this newer process becomes increasingly routinized. For reference, they plan to complete 165 to 175 gross wells this year as they maintain production.

On the hedging front they remain lightly hedged for oil having added no new positions between the quarters and they have no NGLs hedged.

Fortress Balance Sheet Now Stronger: As of 2Q22 they had moved into a net cash positive position for the first time. With the third quarter results their cash stores increased from $439 mm to $682 mm while debt holds at $400 mm (5% senior notes not due until 2026) and the revolver remains undrawn taking liquidity to $1.7 B. We don't expect management to build cash for the sake of building cash and do anticipate more accretive private player acquisitions in the not-too-distant future. Our sense has been that management is less inclined to repurchase shares in a significant way now in front of another potentially scale aiding acquisition. We note that the borrowing base was increased from $1.7 to $1.85 B with the fall 2022 redetermination in October but without a pressing need for funds they appear to have opted to maintain the commitment level at $1.0 B.

Return of Capital: Growing dividend even in the face of lower commodity prices. Management hikes both the Base dividend from $0.4625 to $0.50 per quarter and the Variable dividend, from $1.30 last quarter to $1.45 this quarter despite lower cash flow generation sequentially. Unlike many of their peers where the Variable component is essentially a mark to market flow through of Cash Flow less Capex each quarter, CIVI opted from the early days of Variable to employ a trailing cash flow methodology. In our view this results in a smooth yield relative to the volatile nature of oil, NGL, and natural gas prices. This quarter's combined Base and Variable dividends imply a forward yield of 11%.

Nutshell: Strong quarter with incrementally positive guidance. The fortress balance sheet became even stronger and we suspect that will come into play soon to aide in additional accretive acquisitions. The permitting situation appears to be fairly well in hand and we would expect management to speak to significant near-term approvals on the call. And the already large yield is now larger. Civitas (NYSE:CIVI) has historically traded at multiples that are frankly quite low to what we would expect from upstream peers with similar production mix, margins, balance sheet characteristics, and yield who happen to not reside in Colorado. We see this discount fading over time and even our 2023 Sub Case ($70 oil and $4 natural gas) the name is currently inexpensive. However, on our 2023 Base Case ($80 oil and $5 natural gas) it's downright cheap. On the Base Case, we employ a 4.0x multiple for a 12-month target of $96. And in our Stretch Case ($100 oil and $7.50 natural gas) where we still employ a 4.0x multiple, we arrive at a 12-month Stretch upside target of $133. CIVI remains our #1 holding with an average cost of $25.80.