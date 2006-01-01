Fortress Balance Sheet Now Stronger: As of 2Q22 they had moved into a net cash positive position for the first time. With the third quarter results their cash stores increased from $439 mm to $682 mm while debt holds at $400 mm (5% senior notes not due until 2026) and the revolver remains undrawn taking liquidity to $1.7 B. We don't expect management to build cash for the sake of building cash and do anticipate more accretive private player acquisitions in the not-too-distant future. Our sense has been that management is less inclined to repurchase shares in a significant way now in front of another potentially scale aiding acquisition. We note that the borrowing base was increased from $1.7 to $1.85 B with the fall 2022 redetermination in October but without a pressing need for funds they appear to have opted to maintain the commitment level at $1.0 B.
Return of Capital: Growing dividend even in the face of lower commodity prices. Management hikes both the Base dividend from $0.4625 to $0.50 per quarter and the Variable dividend, from $1.30 last quarter to $1.45 this quarter despite lower cash flow generation sequentially. Unlike many of their peers where the Variable component is essentially a mark to market flow through of Cash Flow less Capex each quarter, CIVI opted from the early days of Variable to employ a trailing cash flow methodology. In our view this results in a smooth yield relative to the volatile nature of oil, NGL, and natural gas prices. This quarter's combined Base and Variable dividends imply a forward yield of 11%.
Nutshell: Strong quarter with incrementally positive guidance. The fortress balance sheet became even stronger and we suspect that will come into play soon to aide in additional accretive acquisitions. The permitting situation appears to be fairly well in hand and we would expect management to speak to significant near-term approvals on the call. And the already large yield is now larger. Civitas (NYSE:CIVI) has historically traded at multiples that are frankly quite low to what we would expect from upstream peers with similar production mix, margins, balance sheet characteristics, and yield who happen to not reside in Colorado. We see this discount fading over time and even our 2023 Sub Case ($70 oil and $4 natural gas) the name is currently inexpensive. However, on our 2023 Base Case ($80 oil and $5 natural gas) it's downright cheap. On the Base Case, we employ a 4.0x multiple for a 12-month target of $96. And in our Stretch Case ($100 oil and $7.50 natural gas) where we still employ a 4.0x multiple, we arrive at a 12-month Stretch upside target of $133. CIVI remains our #1 holding with an average cost of $25.80.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
