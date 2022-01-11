Published on the Value Lab 11/1/22
Moelis (NYSE:MC) is a company we've followed and appreciated a while now. Cracks are showing with their dependence on sponsors, but we remind investors what they can do if things get even worse macroeconomically thanks to their restructuring exposures. If they get better, well then there's nothing to worry about - their capital markets-oriented businesses would come back online with the return of certainty. Overall, they remain one of the most respected advisors in the world, and while they're swinging in revenue, they're in a valley regardless of where things will go.
Next earnings are coming soon, and we expect things to be very much in line as in Q2 which is also fighting against tough comps and is beginning to experience more of recessionary pressures.
In Q2 the salient points were the following:
The Q&A was very useful in the last call. Let's talk about two things:
Overall, MC trades at pretty low levels. EBITDA is moving back to 2020 levels, and without more intervention and bailing out of zombie institutions that may need restructuring, the next wave of recessionary pressure would be good for Moelis, and would see low M&A levels like in early to mid-2020 but with a more serious restructuring component. It is also possible that with all the drypowder in markets things recover for the company and restore income back to 2021 levels once LevFin opens again. Overall, we think the company is troughing, and will worst case plateau at these levels in a very serious economic scenario. We like MC.
