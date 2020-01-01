I believe LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR) is worth $35.93, representing ~372% upside from the date of writing. Speed. Elegance. Class. Prototype after prototype, LVWR is revolutionizing the motorcycle world. Every investor desires a business from which his investment can yield a windfall. This is such a company, and it's taking the world by storm.
With its cutting-edge technological advancements, LiveWire has breezed ahead of many other motorcycle companies. In 2019, Harley-Davidson unveiled the prototypes of its electric motorcycles to the world, setting off a wave that birthed more two-wheeled electric motorcycles. These prototypes have now reached market viability, as the Harley-Davidson (HOG) LiveWire became the apex premium motorcycle in the US and Europe in both 2020 and 2021. HOG launched LiveWire as its own brand in 2021, with the LiveWire ONE making its debut in July of the same year.
The high-value Internal Combustion Engine [ICE] and electric vehicle market for LiveWire is estimated at $40 billion in sales (according to LVWR prospectus) across North America, Europe, and China. The trademark of LiveWire lies in its light, medium and heavy motorcycle segments. 2020 saw the sales of light motorcycles soaring to $9 billion dollars while medium and heavyweight motorcycles totaled $17 billion. The sales for the medium and heavyweight models were amassed in Asia and Europe, where customers preferred heavier motorcycles.
With agressive momentum, electric vehicles are expanding everywhere with these four spears that are sure to become the core of the industry for LVWR:
Users who have migrated to LiveWire have enjoyed the superior riding experience and immense performance advantages of using this electric powertrain. Without using a clutch or gears, you can get instant power delivery and linear acceleration. Many other ICE riders are expected to adopt LiveWire motorcycles in unending streams. I expect new riders will fall in love with motorcycles once they realize how easy they are to ride, how exciting it is, and how long it lasts.
For the past 119 years, HOG has been one of the most recognizable motorcycle brands in the world. Its capabilities in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of vehicles are globally unquestioned. Aside from the transitional service agreements that go along with the split, LiveWire uses HOG's skills in two very important areas: technical services and contract manufacturing.
These are the key services provided by HOG, which I believe help LVWR a lot:
Investors in LiveWire should get acquainted with a new, scalable architecture on which future LiveWire vehicles could be built. The ARROW blueprint would be launched into the production process by 2023. ARROW possesses a proprietary battery, motor, charging, and control system. It is designed to be the central component of the motorcycle chassis.
This amazing invention, created by the LiveWire team, takes advantage of the benefits of scalable, modular architectures in vehicle systems and software. This approach is designed to limit recurring investment and cut delivery time for new models, while at the same time keeping customer satisfaction in mind.
Using the ARROW system, the production team is able to supercharge each attribute of the electric motorcycle for a delightful riding experience. With ARROW, LiveWire is in full control of the nascent electric vehicle, making it easier to improve on both hardware and software. The job is done faster and better because the manufacturing blueprints are easy to change and adapt to newer models.
LiveWire is well-positioned to explore growth opportunities beyond the electric motorcycle market. For example, when a customer purchases a LiveWire electric vehicle, LiveWire could upsell the customer access to a streamlined suite of financing and protection offerings tailored to the specifics of their purchase.
In addition to making high-quality electric motorcycles, LVWR could strengthen its relationship with its customers by selling service parts, safety gear, and branded clothing. Other services include maintenance and repair, which will be in the charge of the LiveWire maintenance and repair personnel.
I believe LVWR is worth USD35.93 in FY25 representing 372% upside from the date of writing.
This value is derived from my model based on the following assumptions:
Given that we are already 5 years into the future, each of these presumptions is highly debatable and may not come true. In any case, we need to estimate how much LVWR could be worth if it meets guidance, and my model indicates a significant upside if it does.
LiveWire, in spite of its groundbreaking innovations, is still walking in uncharted territory. It has incurred its fair share of losses and expenses. For now, there is no stable and predictable cash flow. As a new product, there are no timelines to make references to concerning demand for electric vehicles. LiveWire is blazing the trail for newer companies at its own expense.
LiveWire is walking into a competitive industry. It will be competing with leading ICE-focused and other electric vehicle companies. Now that LiveWire has joined the electric vehicle market, other companies are following suit.
At the time of writing, LVWR is undervalued at its current share price. I believe that LVWR's large TAM and existing partnership with a strong incumbent provide a strong growth opportunity. More importantly, it possesses a suite of proprietary technologies that ensures high-quality products.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments