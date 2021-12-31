Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) when it was Piper Jaffray was not a particularly respected bank even in the mid-market space. However, it has proven itself among the more resilient franchises even in corporate finance. While 2021 comps don't do the current results any favours, other parts of the business are doing well on a YoY basis, and on a sequential basis corporate finance is actually doing well thanks to some well positioned franchises. Fixed income businesses are suffering right now, but if things get better, they'll recover, and if they get worse the addition to the restructuring MD headcount should show real resilience once dialogue in restructuring becomes actual deals. Overall, PIPR is pretty solid.
Let's begin with a swift look at some of the Q3 results, focusing on the salient points:
We're mostly focused on revenues are where momentum may be building or dwindling.
Management was quite underwhelmed by its own quarter.
I would say, to be honest, not much has changed. I mean we had a small sequential pickup. I mean that can be from just a couple of larger fees at close, I mean, we continue to see things a pretty difficult market. Deals are getting done, they're taking longer, longer to get announced, longer to get closed. Financing market’s still tough. Maybe as with the passage of time, buyer and seller expectations start to line up. But I think we just -- we sort of view it as more of the same, and that's sort of the trend we've seen into Q4 here.
Chad Abraham, CEO of PIPR
Analysts were probing to see if the sequential strength in the investment banking businesses may have been interpreted by management as a signal of momentum among corporates, where we know for sure that financial sponsors are more passive right now, but the reality of closing transactions remains very difficult as everyone remains wary of the uncertainty. Also converting conversations with clients into any business is more difficult than before.
While not overly dependent, the sponsor side also remains difficult as sellers have still not fallen into line on pricing.
However, PIPR has been adding to the restructuring line up these last quarters. We have yet to see how that business would come online if things got even tougher. If there's a pivot and a soft landing all the other businesses would see recovery, and it wouldn't matter. Overall, PIPR isn't flailing in most of the possible economic scenarios. They demonstrate good topline resilience across their businesses. While we're not buyers because they could easily be affected by sentiment still to the downside, and their multiple is high on forward earnings, the increment shouldn't be too poor for PIPR.
