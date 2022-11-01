After Air Liquide's (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY) pre-Q3 2022 sales update and their full disclosure released on the 25th of October, we were already supportive of the specialty gas sector. Last week, Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) announced its Q3 results, confirming our recent investment thesis. No buy case recap today, but it was based on four MACRO and three MICRO upsides, and you can have a look at Mare Evidence Lab's initiation of coverage called: Defensiveness At A Discount.
Before analyzing Linde's Q3 results, we should mention that the company is proposing a delisting from the Frankfort stock exchange. Linde’s structure is not very common, and there are many advantages that support this development such as 1) a lower cost structure, 2) P/E multiple in the US companies' are higher compared to the European one, 3) no limit cap in share ownership, 4) more comps in the sectors, 5) less relation to the Frankfort stock market (in which Linde's weighting is almost 10%) and moving to the US exchange, this should support a lower company Beta over the long term (with a consequence of lowering the company's WACC and therefore a higher valuation). Indeed, Linde's recommendation is to be listed only on the New York Stock Exchange with a pending process subject to shareholder approval. Here at the Lab, we view this development positively (even if we are not yet adjusting our numbers).
Cross-checking analyst estimates, Linde outperformed the consensus expectation. Linde recorded an adjusted EPS of $3.10 against a forecast set at $2.94. Turnover stood at $8.8 billion in Q3, up by 15% versus last year-end quarter and also up versus Q2 2022. Global volumes also grew 3% on a yearly basis, and this was pretty supportive given the strong COVID-19 oxygen sales recorded a year ago. Numbers in hand, the healthcare division represents 15% of the total company sales.
Going to the EBIT region highlights, we report the following:
Fig. 1
Following the Q2 results, Linde once again raised its 2022 guidance. If we are rolling forward Linde's EBITDA, we should slightly upwardly adjust our 2024 projection. However, the Q4 EPS mid-point suggests more impact on FX development, so we decide to leave our target price unchanged at $330 per share, confirming our 2024 forecasted EBITDA of €12 billion and valuing Linde with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.0x.
