Major Asset Classes: October 2022 Performance Review

Nov. 01, 2022 10:47 AM ETSHV, BND, TIP, VWO, EMLC, BWX, PICB, WIP, VNQ, VNQI, IHY, JNK, GSG, VTI, VEA, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
Summary

  • US stocks led the October bounce. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund surged 8.1%.
  • Commodities posted the second-best performance in October for the major asset classes, rising 6.2%.
  • The Global Market Index recovered in October, registering its first monthly gain since July.

Most markets around the world rebounded in October, reversing some of the losses that have dominated the major asset classes for much of the year to date, based on a set of proxy ETFs.

US stocks led the October bounce. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) surged 8.1%. Despite the impressive rally, VTI is still down nearly 19% for the year through last month's close.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Commodities (GSG) posted the second-best performance in October for the major asset classes, rising 6.2%. In fact, GSG is the only gainer in 2022 other than cash (SHV).

Despite a broad-based recovery last month, several slices of global markets continued to slide. Notably, equities in emerging markets declined again, falling for a fifth straight month and posting the steepest loss in October for the major asset classes. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (VWO) shed 2.9% and is now in the red this year with a near-27% tumble.

Asset classes ranked by 1 month % total return

The Global Market Index recovered in October, registering its first monthly gain since July. This unmanaged benchmark (maintained by CapitalSpectator.com), which holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights, rose 5.3% in October. Year to date, however, GMI remains underwater by 20%.

Comparing GMI's performance to US stocks (VTI) and bonds (BND) over the past year shows that multi-asset-class portfolios continue to fall in line with losses for equities and fixed income.

Wealth Indexes: GMI vs US Stock & Bond Markets
This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.74K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Comments

