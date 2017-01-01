Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a fintech stock that has been a mighty battleground. It has fallen tremendously from its highs, but today is moving heavily on the back of just-reported Q3 earnings which were much better than expected, and triggering a short squeeze. Yesterday, we recommended heavily selling puts for income that expire at the end of this week, taking advantage of the high beta here, while also owning common stock.

No one is talking about what to do right now. We think you ride the wave higher, The stock is up 14% at the time of this writing and looking to head higher. We remain bullish long term, but in the short run new money that got in at $5 should consider taking a little something off the table. The play we like is to sell enough to get your initial investment dollars back, and let the rest run forever and ever. We also like selling out of the money calls a few months out for some massive premium. Let us discuss the results and what we see for SoFi stock.

SoFi's Q3 headline results impress

In the just-reported quarter, SoFi's top line growth accelerated and the company saw record adjusted net revenue of $419 million, up 51% year-over-year from the same prior-year period.

This also was well above the high end of management's guidance, and it beat consensus estimates by $32.2 million. Winning. Further, adjusted EBITDA of $44 million blew out expectations, and this was the ninth consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth with a 332% rise year-over-year, and also set a new record.

SoFi's Q3 results relative to our expectations

First and foremost, our firm was looking to see if loan growth demand faltered given the spike in rates. We know housing demand has slumped, though from other bank earnings demand has been relatively robust overall for loans. The other thing we were looking for was to see if inflationary pressures were also leading to reduced demand or the ability of borrowers to repay loans, but it turns out the average credit score of new members at SoFi is excellent. We also wanted to see if there was a high cost of funds since SoFi boasts some of the best interest rates on deposits we have seen. Thus, margins were paramount.

We believed that, based on current 2022 trends along with management forecasts, if loan growth is slowed some, they would still grow, just at a lower rate. We were looking for a top line of $395-$405 million, which we arrived at assuming new member adds of 250,000, and new products of 500,000 along with a slight reduction in the pace of loan growth. Well, we came in at $424 million, crushing our expectations. Winning.

If margins expanded, we thought that the company would still lose money on a per-share basis, but approach breakeven. In this vein, the company did see some pressure on operating margins, and so we were too bullish, and on this front there was some disappointment. We targeted a loss of $0.14 to $0.08, or $0.11 at midpoint, but they hit the low end of our range and beat consensus by a penny.

The company continues to take market share, disrupt the space, and loans grew nicely

SoFi's Q3 loans and margins

Now we did expect loan growth even with the student loan moratorium still weighing some and housing and economic data worsening month after month. But SoFi has been attracting customers like crazy. In Q3, there was strength across all three reporting segments.

There was also strong personal loan originations, a record of $2.8 billion of loans, up 71% from last year, and even rising 14% sequentially. Stunning results. But housing demand fell 73%, following the industry. Margins were key, however. This was a make-or-break line item. The lending business saw $181 million of profit, stemming from a 61% margin, up from 55% margins a year ago. That really was strong, as we thought high 50% numbers would have been tough to see. There remained strong lending demand overall. Lending products as a whole were up 24% from last year.

The way we see it, and the reason we continue to teach our members how to profit from trading this stock over and over, and why we believe in the stock long term, is that the years SoFi has spent investing in technology and customer acquisition and all of its cross-selling have paid off.

We were anticipating margins to come in at 55-58%, and the company crushed this expectation, too.

SoFi's impressive tech platform growth continues in Q3

SoFi has some incredible technological capabilities when you factor in the integration of Technisys and Galileo to support multiple products and grow revenues. The technology platform enabled accounts jumped by 40% year-over-year to 124.3 million. There was both new clients and cross-selling among among existing clients. In fact, in Q3 revenue of $84.8 million in the quarter was up 69% from last year, and was up marginally from Q2. There was also record Galileo revenue, which jumped 29% from last year. We anticipate the growth rate to start to normalize in Q4 year-over-year, as the big gains have been had and there is pressure on consumers. However, we expect the company to focus on growing EBITDA margin. Their acquisitions will continue to create cost-saving synergies. Longer term, margins should expand. Galileo in Q2 saw a 39% year-over-year increase in revenue.

Financial services still growing but still losing money

The financial services segment in Q3 saw $49.0 million of revenue. The revenues are still growing for the financial services, with 66% sequential growth, and 288% growth from last year. We had expected this growth to continue given the new product and new member growth.

Both SoFi Invest and SoFi Money products have been winners. Total financial services products grew by approximately 2.7 million, or 83%, year-over-year up to 5.9 million. SoFi Money saw another 166,000 products added, and SoFi Invest products increased by over 106,000. Finally SoFi Relay products spiked 256,000 higher. Just solid growth. Customers love the diverse offerings and the huge APY being offered to put their savings with SoFi. The market is speaking as SoFi's market share expands.

That said, this segment is a loss leader, as the segment saw a loss of $52.6 million stemming from credit card losses as well as building up their current expected credit loss reserves. The amount of reserves will continue to grow, as will losses near-term as the company, like legacy banks, prepares for possible recession in 2023.

Still heavily shorted

This stock has a high degree of short interest, and today's rally is certainly fueled by some covering. The short interest is quite high, at the mid teens as a percent of short interest at last check. As we predicted to members, these results and the guidance are causing a short covering rally. It is wise to shave some of your position into this strength if you are one of our members trading, or sell some covered calls for some income.

We know that the stock is extremely expensive relative to a legacy bank, but as a tech stock, valuation is not as horrible as peers or other no-earnings, high-revenue growth-type stocks, so the rally could go on. It is best to shave some of it, in our opinion, while maintaining a longer-term position.

Looking ahead we see increased expectations

This management team is not afraid to beat and raise. It is impressive. For the longer-term, we still would like stock-based compensation to come down as, quarter after quarter, shareholders are being diluted. That is a risk, with $235 million in the first 9 months of 2022 issued/expended, which is 50% higher than last year. But you have to love the guidance here:

Management now expects full-year 2022 adjusted net revenue of $1.517-1.522 billion (up from $1.508-1.513 billion previously) and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $115-120 million (up from $104-109 million previously).

This was the third time in a row the company raised guidance after results. And yet, the stock suffers, despite most metrics expanding other than earnings. But that is ultimately the name of the game. Investors want earnings. All the other metrics for the most part are sound, but with all of this impressive growth, EBITDA is only so much. The path to EPS profitability remains a long one, and that is why shares are great for trading, but have not done anything for investors yet but cause pain

Our take

Our members will tell you, we tell it like it is. Honest. No sugar coating. This was a great quarter. We frequently opine on what to do with a stock like this from month to month. It is a lot of work. But if you follow it, you can crush those who have invested and are hoping for gains years down the road.

We think this stock is perfect for trading around a core position. This is a key tenet to our investing philosophy that we teach. With this being a massive battleground stock, we are taking profit from our trade, and sold covered calls this morning expecting a decline despite the mini short squeeze.

Take home

We think you sell calls for income, and definitely shave some of the position on this short covering rally. Sell in blocks, and if the stock tanks, buy shares back, or sell puts. Trade around the core position. It is a winning approach. The company will continue to take market share, but until SoFi's growth translates into real profit on the bottom line, all of the massive growth metrics will only result in trading bounces.