The Job Market And Inflation

Summary

  • Inflation remains high, and the labor market is still very tight.
  • The quits and jobs opening rate from JOLTS shows that openings and quits have fallen in the last few months.
  • The economy may be slowing, but there is still considerable wage pressure adding to inflation.

Nikolaev

By Allison Schrager

Some economists think the Fed has increased rates enough and needs to slow down or even reverse rate increases. But inflation remains high, and the labor market is still very tight. The figure below is the quits and jobs opening rate from JOLTS. It shows that openings and quits have fallen in the last few months. But they are still much higher than they were pre-pandemic, or any point before then. The economy may be slowing, but there is still considerable wage pressure adding to inflation. This suggests the Fed still has some work to do.

Tight Labor Market

FRED

Original Post

e21: Economic Policies for the 21st Century is a Washington-based center of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Manhattan Institute dedicated to economic research and innovative public policies for the 21st century. Drawing on the expertise of practitioners, policymakers, and academics, we aim to advance free enterprise, fiscal discipline, economic growth, and the rule of law.

