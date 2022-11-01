Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the hotel REIT Apple Hospitality (APLE). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then using the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/18 the stock gained 6.34%.

APLE Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

24% technical buy signals

5.46+ Weighted Alpha

8.98% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

17 new highs and up 21.76% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.32%

Technical support level at 16.93

Recently traded at 17.12 with 50-day moving average of 15.63

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $3.89 billion

P/E 12.39

Dividend Yield 4.95%

Revenue expected to grow 30.60% this year and another 6.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 800.00% this year and an additional 16.70% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 1 buy and 2 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from 17.00 to 22.00 with an average of 19.88

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 28 to 1 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 6 to 0 for the same result

21,160 are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

