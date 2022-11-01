The Chart of the Day belongs to the hotel REIT Apple Hospitality (APLE). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then using the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/18 the stock gained 6.34%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.37
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.66
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|C
|D+
|Growth
|A-
|A-
|B
|Profitability
|C+
|C+
|B-
|Momentum
|A+
|A-
|A
|Revisions
|B-
|A
|C+
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|A+
|A+
|-
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|-
|Yield
|B-
|C+
|-
|Consistency
|D-
|D
|-
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in APLE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
