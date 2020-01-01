DragonImages

Cash as a percentage of individual investors’ portfolios rose to its highest level in over two and a half years last month. The October AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows equity and fixed-income allocations falling.

Stock and stock fund allocations declined by 1.8 percentage points to 61.6%. Allocations to stocks and stock funds were last lower in May 2020 (60.8%). Even with the decrease, equity exposure remains above the historical average of 61.5% for the 29th consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations pulled back by 1.0 percentage points to 13.7%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the 20th consecutive month.

Cash allocations jumped by 2.8 percentage points to 24.7%. Cash allocations were last higher in March 2020 (26.1%). This is also the first time in 30 months that cash allocations are above their historical average of 22.5%.

Optimism about the short-term direction of the stock market continued to be unusually low throughout October. At the same, the prospect of further aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve loomed over the bond market.

October AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 61.6%, down 1.8 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 13.7%, down 1.0 percentage points

Cash: 24.7%, up 2.8 percentage points

October AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.1%, up 0.2 percentage points

Stock Funds: 31.6%, down 1.9 percentage points

Bonds: 3.6%, up 0.2 percentage points

Bond Funds: 10.1%, down 1.3 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online.