Dilok Klaisataporn

The Chart of the Day belongs to the P&C insurance company Selective Insurance (SIGI). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/20, the stock gained 15.52%.

SIGI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

23.40+ Weighted Alpha

22.28% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

17 new highs and up 17.07% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.38%

Technical support level at 96.74

Recently traded at $95.52 with 50-day moving average of $84.95

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $5.92 billion

P/E 18.24

Dividend Yield 1.14%

Revenue expected to grow 10.70% this year and another 8.50% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 13.90% this year and increase an additional 19.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 13.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 buy and 5 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $80.00 to $98.00 with an average of $88.50

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 44 to 5 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 14 to 1 for the same result

1,520 are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Financials

Industry

Property and Casualty Insurance

Ranked Overall

2371 out of 4727

Ranked in Sector

444 out of 660

Ranked in Industry

25 out of 46

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades