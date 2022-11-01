hapabapa

Q3 Earnings Summary

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently released its Q3 earnings. On the top line Amazon reported solid results, growing its total revenue by 19% year-on-year (adjusted for foreign currency headwinds). However, mounting operating and capital expenditures materially impacted the technology conglomerate's profitability.

Moreover, management gave a bleak growth outlook for Q4 and 2023, stating slowing macroeconomic conditions, currency headwinds, and persistent inflationary pressure will be ongoing headwinds for the business. Amazon's fixation on perpetual growth and value creation for its customers continues to act as a drag on its profitability. Evidently, the company burnt $20bn in free cash flow during the quarter.

In the years ahead, Amazon increasingly faces a choice between growth and profitability. As a potential investor, I would like to see the company take a more balanced approach between the two in the future as the business matures.

Amazon Web Services

In the third quarter, AWS was again Amazon's only profitable business. Growing 27% YoY to 20.5bn in revenue, AWS earned $5.4bn in operating profits for the quarter - impressive, yet below analyst expectations. Moreover, AWS was not immune to the overall fall in profitability, with its operating margin shrinking to 27%, down from 30% the year prior. Management cited lower customer fees, and higher employee expenses (increased headcount and stock-based compensation) contributed to the segment's 3% margin decline.

AWS is clearly becoming a prominent component of Amazon's business and is the company's most cash-generative unit by a fair margin. Subsequently, I thought it would be a good exercise to see what AWS would be worth as a stand-alone business if it were to be split out of Amazon (I'm not saying it will be). Subsequently, I decided to build a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model using the limited financial information available for AWS. Please note my model and valuation are based on a variety of forward-looking assumptions - the aim of this exercise is to highlight the size and earnings potential for AWS over the next 5+ years and the potential value a spin-out would unlock for Amazon investors. Let's dive in.

Income Statement

Below are my high-level income statement forecasts for AWS, projected to the end of FY2027. The historical revenue, OpEx and depreciation data used in my model, have been sourced from capital IQ. In relation to tax expenses, I have assumed a 21% effective tax rate for both the historical and forecast periods.

Income Statement (OJRB Investment Research)

Furthermore, below is a summary of AWS's historical revenue, projected growth rates, and profit margins going down the income and cash flow statements.

Growth Rates & Margins (OJRB Investment Research)

Revenue Assumptions

AWS is currently the market-leading cloud provider globally, with an approximate 34% market share. To model out my revenue growth assumptions, I have assumed AWS will grow at a slightly lower rate than the overall market, which is expected to grow at an average of 22% annually out to 2027. Cloud computing and storage is still a nascent industry with a significant growth runway. Subsequently, I believe this growth rate is attainable and implies AWS's overall market share will shrink marginally by 2027.

Margins

Over my forecast period, I have been more aggressive in my margin assumptions for AWS. Over the last three years, Amazon has invested heavily in warehouses and data centers that have yet to reach total capacity. Subsequently, AWS should benefit from operating leverage over the next 5-6 years. As such, I estimate the business's operating margin will expand by approximately 6% by 2027. Turning to the company's free cash flow margin, the main driver in margin expansion was incrementally lower capital expenditure requirement across my forecast period as the business matures. As a result, by the end of FY2027, I estimate CapEx will account for roughly 28% of AWS's sales, shrinking from approximately 35% in FY2021.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow Calculations (OJRB Investment Research)

Based on my income statement and balance sheet forecasts, I expect AWS to grow its free cash flow ("FCF") to approximately US$32 billion by 2027.

Discounted Cash Flow Calculations

Below is a summary of my discounted cash flow calculations. In my model, I have used a 10% yearly cost of capital to discount six years of free cash flows. To estimate a terminal value, I have applied a 30x free cash flow exit multiple to AWS's 2027 free cash flow (US$31.9bn). Moreover, I have assumed AWS's net cash position to be approximately -US$20, or one of Amazon's current net cash.

DCF Summary (OJRB Investment Research)

As depicted in the DCF summary table above, I estimate AWS's intrinsic value to be approximately US$60 per share (of Amazon's current total shares outstanding). This implies that AWS has an intrinsic market capitalization of approximately US$610 billion. At US$60 per share, this represents over 60% of Amazon's current market value. One limitation of my model that should be noted is that a considerable percentage of AWS's value comes from the 2027 terminal value. In saying that, I believe the market would likely pay 30x FCF for the business in 2032.

Sensitivity Analysis

Given there is a great deal of uncertainty around forecasting, I have provided a "what if" sensitivity table, which provides a universe of valuation outcomes based on changes to my yearly revenue growth and operating margin assumptions for AWS. My base case revenue growth and operating margin assumptions are the following.

Average yearly revenue growth: 19%

Average yearly operating margin: 32%.

For example, a -4% change in yearly revenue growth and a -2.5% decline in annual operating margin would return an expected value per share of approximately US$37.

Sensitivity Analysis (OJRB Investment Research)

Conclusion

AWS is a beast of a business with tremendous growth potential. As the market leader operating in a rapidly growing addressable market, AWS has the potential to become a trillion-dollar business within the next ten years. Given that Amazon's other business units are all either breakeven or unprofitable, I don't believe AWS will be spun out of Amazon anytime soon. However, if or when such an event does occur, substantial value will be unlocked for Amazon shareholders.