New investors may arrive at the energy sector with the preconceived notion that rising oil and gas prices will make them rich; for that very reason, they tend to chase ideas with the so-called torque. Many of these investors will likely get burned sooner or later as intra-cycle commodity price gyrations inevitably move against them.
Our experience shows, energy investors should first and foremost think about how to manage the downside risk, and then allow inherent operational traits of the underlying business to work to their advantage over time, as I explained in detail in the 2021 and 2022 Seeking Alpha interviews.
To that end, oil and gas royalty stocks are a great way to get exposure to rising commodity prices yet at moderate risks, thanks to their advantageous business model. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL) is a good case in point. TPL shares purchased in 2009 would deliver a sweet 110-bagger by 2022, leaving the S&P 500 index - as represented by SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - and its dominant components Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) or Amazon.com (AMZN) in the dust. Yet such breathtaking gains can be had without suffering through hyper-volatility, as with shale oil producer Diamondback Energy (FANG) that operates in the same area (Fig. 1).
Before you rush to buy a slew of oil and gas royalties, hear out these nuances:
Given the above findings, the following questions arise: where is the next Permian Basin, and which royalty stock may end up being the next TPL?
It is my belief the Montney resource play and the Clearwater heavy oil play, both in Western Canada, are where we should look. Below, let's examine the Canadian royalty trio - Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCPK:TPZEF), PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCPK:PREKF), and Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF).
Each of the three Canadian oil and gas royalty firms pursues a somewhat unique strategy, which leads to the differences as seen in their royalty assets, financial performance, and valuation (Table 1).
Since its spin-off in 2014 from then-Encana (OVV), PrairieSky had acquired Range Royalty in the same year and some 81% of the royalty assets of Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) in the next year. It acquired a 5% gross overriding royalty on >76,000 acres of Clearwater lands in the core Marten Hills area for C$155.0 million in July 2021.
As the largest of the trio, PrairieSky owns 18.4 million acres of royalty properties in Canada, and produced ~25,000 boe/d as of 3Q2022. Its current production consists primarily of oil (56%).
Freehold is the oldest among the three, its history dates back to 1996.
Over the last couple of years, Freehold tried to expand to the U.S., where it spent over C$500 million, increasing its royalty acreage there to 0.9 million acres and royalty production to 35% of the total. Freehold produced ~13,450 boe/d as of 2Q2022, with 62% in oil.
It targets a dividend payout ratio of 60-80%.
Topaz was spun off Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) - the largest natural gas producer in Canada - in November 2019. Tourmaline still holds 36.7% of it and will continue to drop down royalty interests to Topaz.
Topaz produced 16,676 boe/d as of 2Q2022, mostly (77%) in natural gas. However, Topaz is working to add oil-prone royalty assets to its portfolio:
Besides royalty assets, Topaz also owns non-operated ownership interests in certain midstream infrastructure, whereby it has long-term take-or-pay arrangements or fixed fee commitments, which generate very stable cash flow that currently covers ~1/3 of the dividend payments.
These royalty companies pay variable dividends, i.e., variable in terms of payout ratio (60-90% targeted by Topaz, and 60-80% targeted by Freehold) depending on changing royalty production and commodity prices.
As I stated in a previous article, investors should look at the growth prospect of royalty revenue, margins, and durability of the underlying royalty assets when assessing royalty stocks.
With regard to production growth, Canadian oil companies seem to be more willing to ramp up capital expenditures in this oil cycle than its U.S. peers. As a matter of fact, Canada is one of the few regions in the world where oil companies are aggressively drilling, as I noted in a recent article.
Within Canada, the Montney is the dominant natural gas play, while the Clearwater is the fastest growing oil play these days. Looking ahead, the completion of NGTL expansion, LNG Canada and potential other LNG commissioning will enable meaningful egress and supply growth of Montney gas. That means whichever royalty company with more exposure to Montney and Clearwater has a more promising growth outlook. In that respect, Topaz clearly stands out, with 11.5% of its assets in Clearwater as compared with 7.5% for Freehold and 7.1% for PrairieSky, and with its cornerstone assets in Montney.
However, for those who prefer oil-weighted royalty stocks, PrairieSky is a good stock to consider. PrairieSky has the longest reserve life (10.9) among the trio, giving it better asset durability. I prefer PrairieSky to Freehold because of its exclusive focus on Canada, where I see more production growth in the foreseeable future, its lower dividend payout ratio, and lower P/FCF multiple (Table 1).
These royalty stocks are supposed to expose investors to lower risks than E&P operators, because they take their cut of the revenue before any operating costs and thus enjoy extremely high margins.
However, commodity price volatility and royalty production variations will inevitably introduce uncertainties into the royalty business model.
Furthermore, as oil prices swing higher, royalty firms have to pay higher and higher per-acre prices to acquire royalty assets, which tend to result in less efficient capital allocation. For that reason, at some point, the royalty business model will cease to be valid, and investors must be prepared to exit then.
I wouldn't worry too much about their apparently high EV/2P multiples, which do not take exploration optionality into consideration (Table 1).
Oil and gas royalty stocks are a great way to gain exposure to rising commodity prices without taking undue risks. The Canadian oil royalty trio is in the early stage of a dividend raise cycle.
I like Topaz Energy for its royalty production growth prospect, relative safety of dividends as a result of its stable infrastructure revenue, and large tax pools. However, PrairieSky Royalty is a good pick too, especially for those who prefer an oil-weighted royalty play (Fig. 3).
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPZEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
