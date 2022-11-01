Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is about to report its Q4 earnings (expected on 8 November). I am recommending a long position on DIS going into earnings.

I did some back-testing on DIS's reactions around earnings and other news events to derive an "investor profile" for the stock. Specifically, I wanted to see whether DIS sells off or rallies more than the average stock in reaction to novel information (e.g., news or earnings surprises). While I did not find DIS to rally harder than expected, I did find that the downside risk of holding DIS over earnings events to be lower than that of the average stock.

To put it another way, DIS investors are less likely than the average stock owner to sell their shares in the event of a bad earnings report or poor guidance. For us going into DIS long over earnings, this implies an improvement in our risk/reward curve. We can usually improve the kurtosis of this trade by using options, but for a stock with DIS's investor profile, we don't need to; the downside of holding the stock is bolstered by investor confidence.

Moreover, at present, DIS is undergoing upward pre-earnings drift (the slow but steady buying of a stock as insider information regarding the earnings report and guidance leaks out) before earnings. From my back-tests, DIS is set to rise another 3% before the earnings date. That gives us a price target of 109.18 at earnings and does not account for the actual earnings reaction itself, meaning - from a statistical perspective - you can hold for the week, capture that $3 difference in the stock (perhaps via call options to improve your ROI), and exit right before earnings, completely avoiding the earnings risk.

Of course, my recommendation is to hold through earnings, which is why I'm writing this article. And my recommendation is not without reason. The data support holding over DIS's Q4 earnings every year for an extremely strong return.

DIS has a 70% win rate over Q4 earnings, and that's extremely high for earnings trades. Moreover, as implied earlier with the DIS investor profile, the upside of this trade is larger than the potential downside. The rallies are about 7% larger than the selloffs.

In general, for an earnings trade, we only need a large win percentage or a strong risk/reward profile. For DIS's Q4 earnings trade, we have both.

The potential upside is great. Not only do we have potential positive earnings and guidance surprise catalysts, but we also have the potential announcement of a return of the dividend, which is something DIS investors have been thirsting for. And then there's the "fair" valuation from a discounted cash flow perspective, which gives DIS a total upside of 34%:

For this calculation, we calculate a discount rate first:

Damon Verial

We then use this discount rate to discount the estimated future cash flow for Disney:

Damon Verial

We can thus calculate the terminal value and the present value of that terminal value:

Damon Verial

That allows us to calculate the equity value per share:

Damon Verial

With DIS trading at $106 at present, the equity value per share implies a 34% undervaluation. A strong upward movement is thus justified from the discounted cash flow valuation.

Still, this trade is ultimately based on statistics, seasonality, and historical data. From a quantitative viewpoint, going long over DIS's Q4 earnings is an extremely profitable strategy. I'm recommending it this year, as well.

You can go ahead and buy DIS before it reports. Or, if you want to reduce risk, use an options strategy. I suggest buying near-term in-the-money calls to mimic the stock without having to risk a lot of capital:

Buy Nov11 $100 call

Each call only costs $770 but mimics about 76 shares of DIS at the time of writing. Let me know what you think in the comments below.