Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2022

Thank you.

Kathleen Nemeth

Good morning and welcome to the Omnicell third quarter financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO, and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell’s plans, objectives, expectations, targets, expense management, or outlook that are subject risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to defer materially from those expressed or implied.

For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to the information in our press release issued today, in the Omnicell annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in more recent reports filed with the SEC. Please be aware that you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made today.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or the date specified on the call. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or otherwise release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements. Our results were released this morning and are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.omnicell.com.

Additionally, we’d like to remind you that during this call we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our financial results press release posted in the investor relations section of our website.

With respect to forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as guidance and targets, we do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate and cannot be predicted without unreasonable effort.

With that, I will turn the call over to Randall.

Randall Lipps

Thank you, Kathleen. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. This quarter, we continued to advance our strategy to transform the pharmacy care delivery model and deliver mission critical medication management solutions to our customers. As I said at our recent Investor Day, I started this company 30 years ago to improve medication management and enable medical caregivers to spend more time with their patients.

We continue to innovate each day to further this objective, as well as to achieve our mission to be the clinicians most trusted partner. Our go forward strategy is not only to continue to advance these important objectives, but also to deliver on the tremendous growth we see ahead of us as we transition our business to an as a service model. It is clear to us that our strategy is working as the demand for Advanced Services including retail SaaS solutions remains strong.

Advanced Services are Omnicell's future and we are especially encouraged by the strong results we're seeing for these solutions. We continue to focus on the long-term value we believe we can create by delivering cloud-based platform solutions designed enabled SaaS and tech-enabled pharmacy operations across the entire continuum of care. With that said, in the near term, we are seeing significant headwinds in our point of care products.

The economic environment, including its effect on our health system customers shifted rapidly for the end of third quarter. This has caused many health systems to implement capital budget freezes and additional budget approval processes, which is resulting in elongated sales cycles. At the same time, ongoing health system labor constraints have continued to increase, which has resulted in a higher than typical number of customers requesting to temporarily defer point of care implementations.

These factors have adversely affected bookings and revenue in our point of care business, and we are updating our overall bookings and revenue outlook for the year accordingly. I do want to point out that despite the current environment, we are continuing to see major implementations move forward. We continue to believe our customers recognize the need for our point of care products to meet compliance.

Like many other companies across industries, we are navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment. We will continue to respond to this changing environment, including by implementing appropriate actions on expenses were needed to take what we believe is a prudent and disciplined approach to managing our business through this period. I'll speak more about these actions in a minute.

Let's walk through the third quarter financial results. Third quarter revenue of 348 million was below our guidance range, driven primarily by customer request to reschedule delivery and implementation of our point of care products. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was 17 million or $0.37 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was 45 million or $1 per diluted share. This was in-line with our guidance due to strong expense management, as well as reductions in performance-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was 61 million.

As I mentioned, despite headwinds in point of care, our Advanced Services, including our EnlivenHealth products and solutions continue to see robust demand. One example of this demand is the fact that in the third quarter, we installed a record number of CPDS or that's our XR2 robot as a service installations. We are also pleased with the momentum we are seeing in Omnicell One and the strong demand for our IV Compounding Service.

During the third quarter, EnlivenHealth closed a deal with a major Northeast-based pharmacy chain, contracted for two key digital solutions. EnlivenHealth is expected to exit 2022 with an approximate annual revenue run rate or ARR of 90 million, as our retail customers appear to increasingly turn to EnlivenHealth for our uniquely positioned SaaS offerings. As well, we now have 152 of the Top 300 U.S. Health Systems under long-term sole source contracts.

Many recent long-term sole source wins have been competitive conversions. This was the case for one of our two new long-term sole source customers with the other being an existing Omnicell customer that expanded its relationship with us. Whether a competitive conversion or a current customer, we believe health systems are choosing to enter into long-term sole source contracts with Omnicell due to our strong positioning with our Advanced Services offerings.

Scott will provide more color on this growth shortly, but I wanted to acknowledge that our strong presence across the U.S. health system is a testament to our 30 years of hard work by Omnicell employees. We find that the breadth and depth of our channel, our comprehensive portfolio of solutions, and our singular focus on the pharmacy continue to be important points of competitive differentiation for the company.

We believe that we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead and that we're just getting started. We are facing headwinds and operating in a difficult environment. But as I said on our last call, Omnicell has been through many different market cycles in the past 30 years. We have navigated each of those cycles and evolve our business to ensure we meet our customers' needs and we will continue to do so.

On that note, I want to address how we intend to navigate the headwinds we are seeing. We plan to take actions to significantly reduce expenses with a review of all areas of our cost structure underway. We intend and believe we have the ability to adjust our spending to align with revised bookings and revenue levels. At the same time, we plan to continue to invest in our Advanced Services.

We believe they are Omnicell’s future and that our continued investment in R&D and our innovation roadmap will enable us to continue to transform our business and support our growth agenda. Near-term, we anticipate operating against the challenging backdrop and we have revised our outlook for the year, taking this expectation into account.

That said, we continue to be confident in our strategy and we believe Omnicell is well-positioned to enable the digital transformation of the entire medication management continuum. Our healthcare system customers recognize the value Omnicell provides and we look forward to delivering long-term value to all of our stakeholders.

So, with that, let me turn it over to Scott for some details on the quarter.

Scott Seidelmann

Thank you, Randall. As Randall noted, we saw significant headwinds, primarily in our point of care products and solutions this quarter. Hospitals and health systems are under financial pressure experiencing labor constraints in some instances resulting in CapEx budget freezes and their additional budget approval processes resulting in elongated sales cycles. Also, in some cases, we have seen pauses in point of care implementations due to availability of health system labor or hospital construction delays.

We are also now well over 50% through the XT upgrade cycle. We are currently operating in a difficult environment, particularly with respect to point of care. However, it is important to understand that we strongly believe our strategies transform our business to an as a service model is working. How do we know?

Let's look at a few of the key indicators we are tracking to gauge our success. First, we are seeing many of our Advanced Services customers achieving real ROI with these solutions, whether it's to improve patient care, reduced labor expense, better compliance, and/or improved financial performance, our customers are relying on us to partner with them to address their most pressing medication management challenges across the continuum of care. And as a result, we are seeing increasing referenceability for our services with customers proactively sharing their successes with other health systems.

We are also seeing strong demand in the market and our pipeline for these services appears to be growing faster than the market. Also this quarter, we saw record revenue for our central pharmacy dispensing service. And lastly, as I will discuss further in a moment, our Advanced Services portfolio continues to differentiate Omnicell with large health systems. For all of these reasons, we intend to accelerate our transition to Advanced Services and we are continuing to invest in our growth agenda.

One example of what we believe is smart continued investment in our Advanced Services is our recently launched specialty pharmacy service that can help provide hospital systems with an additional potentially significant source of revenue to help ease some of the financial pressures that they are facing. We also believe that in the future our transition to Advanced Services, which comes with projected predictable recurring revenue will ease the point of care replacement cycle challenge we are currently experiencing.

Next, I'll touch on a few of our recent customer highlights. At Investor Day, I spoke about our vision to transform healthcare by optimizing medication management within each setting of care with the patient at the center. We believe that this vision is resonating strongly with customers. Randall spoke briefly about this in his remarks and we are really excited about the long-term sole source customers we have added recently as we continue to build strong partnerships among top 300 health systems through these agreements.

To that end, we are excited to announce that a Virginia-based health system signed a five-year sole source agreement for Omnicell Central Pharmacy and point of care dispensing solutions, inventory optimization services, and cloud-hosted medication management platform. This customer signed the agreement after successfully adopting Omnicell's IV compounding service. This win of a Top 300 health system customer was a competitive conversion that we understand was one due to our expertise and our commitment to investment in and focus on next generation medication management.

We are also excited to announce a new 10-year long-term sole source agreement signed with an Indiana-based health system. This customer was also an IV customer that is now implementing both XT Automated Dispensing Systems, and Omnicell One or SaaS Advanced Service that delivers inventory optimization capabilities. With the addition of Specialty Pharmacy Services to our portfolio, we are engaging our customers more strategically.

Our Specialty Pharmacy Services team can work with customers to identify how the addition of an in-house Specialty Pharmacy lead to better patient care and potentially significantly improved financial performance. Specialty Pharmacy is a significant part of medication managed and our specialty pharmacy service is a key part of our portfolio. We signed two significant customers this quarter and our pipeline continues to grow.

Also this quarter, a long-time Omnicell customer in the South adopted additional advanced service offerings for inventory optimization and Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service to improve visibility and accelerate time to value realization for these solutions. We also hosted over 280 health systems for our fall illuminate live event, which included the formal launch of our specialty pharmacy services offering that further expands our portfolio of Advanced Services and other exciting solution updates.

Event participants appeared very interested to hear how Temple University Hospital, Specialty Pharmacy Services customer is achieving significant financial outcomes through their in-house specialty pharmacy operations. Also within our Advanced Services portfolio, EnlivenHealth has been performing very well. Enliven is helping pharmacies streamline and automate their patient engagement and clinical and financial workflows. This frees up critical time for pharmacists allowing them to practice at the top of their license and provide high value clinical services that improve patient health outcomes and strengthen bottom-line pharmacy business results.

As Randall mentioned earlier, we are excited about the new deal we closed with a major Northeast based pharmacy chain that contracted for two key digital solutions. We believe our strong execution will continue to help retail pharmacies overcome current challenges to deliver better care and increase profit. This is currently a difficult business environment and we are disappointed in these results.

However, we are pleased that we added two new long-term sole source customers and that we continue to see strong demand and make solid progress with our Advanced Services, including our EnlivenHealth Solutions. While this near term period may be difficult, we are confident in our transition to an as a service model and excited to work closely with our customers to transform healthcare for the better.

I will now turn it over to Peter.

Peter Kuipers

Thank you, Scott. This was a very challenging quarter with the business environment shifting rapidly towards the end of the quarter. As Randall noted, we are seeing a high level of customer requests to postpone point of care installations. Hurricane Ian also occurred late in the quarter, which delayed multiple customer implementations. Both of these factors negatively impacted our revenue.

In addition, we're seeing an increasing number of health systems implement [CapEx purchase freezers] [ph] or additional CapEx approval requirements, which have resulted in lower expected bookings for the full-year. But it is important to note that the vast majority of the decrease in expected full-year 2022 bookings is in point of care products. Demand for Advanced Services remains robust.

Our revenue was modestly impacted in the third quarter. I'm pleased that strong expense management, as well as lower performance based compensation expense enabled us to deliver non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS within our guided ranges. Omnicell employees across the company continue to put our customers first and I'm pleased with our team's diligent expense management during the quarter, as well as the solid execution that are more than 4,100 Omnicell team members continue to consistently deliver in the macroeconomic environment that remains challenging.

Turning now to review of our third quarter results. Our third quarter 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP revenues were a record $348 million. Our non-GAAP revenues increased $17 million or 5% over the prior quarter and were up 17% over the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year revenue increase reflects strong demand for Omnicell's mission critical medication management automation solutions, as well as the contribution of revenue from recent acquisitions.

Total revenue in the quarter was below our guidance range, primarily due to customer timing delays, including delays from health system, labor availability, and a small portion due to the impact of Hurricane Ian and FX headwinds. Our third quarter 2022 organic GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 11% year-over-year. In addition, the acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept now referred to as Specialty Pharmacy Services, and MarkeTouch Media are performing well, and we expect these recent acquisitions to support a long-term growth objectives.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 47.5%, a decrease of 200 basis points from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to the product and customer mix of implementations during the quarter, as well as higher employee-related costs, due to higher headcount and our annual merit increase, which became effective on July 1. Third quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share were $0.37 per share, compared to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2022, and $0.61 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

As a reminder, third quarter 2021 GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS included a stock excess tax benefit of $0.50 per share, compared to $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2022. A full reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the third quarter 2022 financial results press release posted in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our third quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share was $1 per share, meeting the high-end of our guidance range, compared to $0.84 per share in the previous quarter and $1.08 per share in the same period last year. We delivered non-GAAP EBITDA of $61 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP EBITDA of $56 million in the previous quarter and $66 million in the same quarter last year.

Despite the lower than expected revenue relative to our guidance, we achieved non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS within our guidance ranges as a result of strong expense management and lower performance-based compensation. At the end of the third quarter, 2022, our cash balance was $266 million, up from $245 million as of June 30, 2022. Cash flow provided by operations was $21 million. Non-GAAP free cash flow during the third quarter of 2022 was $5 million.

Our free cash flow in the quarter was impacted by lower cash collections on the reduced revenue and timing of shipments in the quarter. For accounts receivable, days sales outstanding for the third quarter of 2022 was 93 days. Today's sales outstanding reflects an increase of 7 days over last quarter, primarily from the timing of invoicing within the quarter.

Inventories as of September 30, 2022 were $147 million, a decrease of $3 million from the prior quarter and an increase of [$43 million] [ph] from the third quarter in 2021. It is important to note that the inventories as of September 30, 2022 include approximately [$18 million] [ph] of advanced purchases and receipts of semiconductors that we believe will help reasonably secure supply for future customer implementation timelines. We believe that we are continuing to execute very well on our global supply chain process improvements and inventory management initiatives.

Now, moving on to our full-year and fourth quarter 2022 guidance. We are revising our full-year 2022 outlook due to the following factors: Increased health system, CapEx budget freezes, additional health system capital budget approval processes, which are resulting in elongated sales cycles, health system labor availability impacting implementation schedules, and continued macroeconomic environment uncertainty.

Demand for [Advanced Services] [ph] remains strong and we're very pleased with the interest in our Advanced Services portfolio from the Top 300 U.S. Health Systems. However, the factors I noted earlier are impacting our expected full-year bookings, primarily in point of care.

As a result, we now expect the following: For full-year 2022, we expect product bookings to range between $950 million and $1.050 billion. We expect 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP revenues to be between $1.284 billion and $1.294 billion. We expect full-year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP product revenues to range between $889 million and $894 million. We expect full-year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP service revenues to be between $395 million and $400 million.

340B Solutions for 2022 revenue continued to track to our prior estimate of $30 million to $35 million. We now expect Advanced Services revenue as a percentage of total revenue to be approximately [14%] [ph] in 2022. We expect full-year 2022 non-GAAP EBITDA to be between $177 million and $183 million, reflecting the margin impact of the reduction in revenue. We expect full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.73 per share and $2.83 per share.

We now expect total inflationary cost in 2022 of approximately $30 million. For full-year 2022, we are assuming an effective blended tax rate of approximately 6% in our non-GAAP EPS guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we are providing the following guidance. Our outlook incorporates our expectations for the impact of lower revenue as a result of the lower than anticipated bookings in point of care, as well as an uncertain business environment, as I noted previously.

We expect total fourth quarter 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP revenues to be between $285 million and $295 million with GAAP and non-GAAP product revenues to be between $183 million and $188 million, and GAAP and non-GAAP service revenues to be between $102 million and $107 million. We expect fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP EBITDA to be between $10 million and $60 million and we expect fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.05 per share and $0.15 per share.

In summary, this was a difficult quarter and we expect the business environment to remain challenging in the near term. We remain confident in our long-term outlook and we intend to take actions designed to align our cost structure with expected bookings and revenue levels. We are looking at all categories of cost and intend to manage expenses prudently and diligently.

At the same time, we plan to continue to invest in our growth agenda. We're committed to delivering value to all of our stakeholders and look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters.

With that, we would like to open the call for your questions.

Stan Berenshteyn

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I guess I'll start with the elephant in the room on the booking side here. It's pretty sizable reduction at the end of the year, but can you walk us through exactly how widespread across your customer base? Are you seeing these capital budget freezes? And then maybe related to the delay in implementations, have clients provided any visibility into how long the plan to delay these implementations?

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

These systems all are impacted by nursing as the major user of them so that they don't want to disrupt the shortage of nursing with another project and divert them to when they feel like they have more control over their local environments. And usually that gets delayed a quarter or two because they've committed to do the upgrade or put the equipment in. So, that's not going away, but the timing on when it actually happens is the key.

Stan Berenshteyn

Stan Berenshteyn

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

Stan Berenshteyn

Stan Berenshteyn

Kathleen Nemeth

Thanks, Stan. Next question please.

Jessica Tassan

Jessica Tassan

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Jessica Tassan

Jessica Tassan

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Jessica Tassan

Jessica Tassan

Scott Seidelmann

Scott Seidelmann

Jessica Tassan

Got it.

Allen Lutz

Allen Lutz

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Allen Lutz

Allen Lutz

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

And so, I think with the increased cost of capital, the increased cost of nursing and the uncertainty of what that cost might be, the availability of labor all impacted, sort of at the same time, which created this, sort of [frozen moment] [ph] for some of the health systems to have orders in hands that they deferred.

And I think it's really unprecedented. I really don't – I think we don't know a lot about the future because this is such an unusual time. And precisely how it will come back and when it will come back, but one thing I know long-term, they need the systems. They know that their infrastructure and pharmacy is underinvested in. And so, these orders aren't disappearing, they're deferring.

Allen Lutz

Allen Lutz

Scott Schoenhaus

Scott Schoenhaus

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Scott Schoenhaus

Thanks.

Kathleen Nemeth

Do you have a follow-up, Scott.

Scott Schoenhaus

Scott Schoenhaus

Kathleen Nemeth

Thank you.

Matt Hewitt

Matt Hewitt

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

People need the systems; people need to install them and upgrade them. And eventually, the systems that they have, they're not upgraded, have to be upgraded. So, that will come, but now they're trying to delay as long as they can until they get a firmer grip on their own financial situation. But I recognize my recalling, I think it was within the year.

Matt Hewitt

Matt Hewitt

Scott Seidelmann

Scott Seidelmann

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

Matt Hewitt

Matt Hewitt

Dev Weerasuriya

Dev Weerasuriya

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

Dev Weerasuriya

Dev Weerasuriya

Scott Seidelmann

Scott Seidelmann

I think as we think about [2023] [ph] in the financial impact to hospitals and I think my sense is that hospitals are a bit of what's driving their – a bit of what's driving their behavior currently is they're unknown in terms of when my electives come back, when does my revenue and my cost model align, etcetera.

And so, I think what we're assuming is that this financial challenge for hospitals continues through 2023. And as a result, I think that we have to think through our bookings through 2023 in a conservative way.

Joy Zeng

Joy Zeng

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

So that really speaks to probably why these services continue to grow through this economic environment situation and labor situation is that's exactly what they need. And it's just looking at our financial model. The point of care systems is such a large portion of our growth in our profit right now that as they are affected and until we get through the conversion to the Advanced Services model more, we're going to have a bigger impact, certainly less than it would have been if we were only capital equipment oriented business as we were then. So, certainly a different situation from that standpoint.

Joy Zeng

Joy Zeng

Anne Samuel

Anne Samuel

Randall Lipps

Randall Lipps

Anne Samuel

Anne Samuel

David Larsen

David Larsen

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

You can see in the prepared remarks that we have about $18 million by the end of the quarter. We pre-purchased and have previously semis in stock, if you will to really be certain about being able to supply health systems with our connected devices. We are seeing price increases come through specifically on pricing for point of care and also for the robotic equipment. Bookings first, backlog, and then revenue increasingly.

David Larsen

David Larsen

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Now, the nuance here is that, compared to other quarters, other time frames, the frequency and the amount of requested changes of start date of an implementation that has been really been increasing probably 2x to 3x than what we normally have seen. So, it's a continuous process where we refine the scheduling with customers.

Scott Seidelmann

Scott Seidelmann

What's more challenging in this environment is that the movements now are from customers due to labor constraints. The challenge is that all customers are dealing with that. So, they're much less fungible to say, oh, we'll call the next customer and say, hey, we've got an open slot on Wednesday, do you want to get going? The customers are just struggling. They don't have that much flexibility. That's the challenge right now, which is different.

David Larsen

David Larsen

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Scott Schoenhaus

Scott Schoenhaus

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Scott Schoenhaus

Thanks.

Stan Berenshteyn

Stan Berenshteyn

Peter Kuipers

Peter Kuipers

Scott Seidelmann

Scott Seidelmann

Peter Kuipers

Exactly.

Stan Berenshteyn

Thank you.

Randall Lipps

Thank you for joining us on the call today. To our shareholders, we will realign this business to meet with the current economic factors. We are committed to our strategy of moving to Advanced Services. We’re committed to our customers to improve their experience and get better results and we're committed to our employees who will help us get through this difficult time as we emerge and move forward. Thank you for joining us today.

