Amidst great volatility in the tech sector, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provided an earnings report featuring more of the consistency that investors have come to expect. The company delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth and continues to guide for more of the same for the full year. While the stock still trades at rich multiples, the combination of the strong balance sheet and secular growth make the stock very buyable here.

In spite of strong free cash flows, dividends, and share repurchases, MSFT stock has still dipped materially from the highs.

I last covered the name in August where I rated it a buy after strong earnings results. I expect the market to eventually reward the stock for strong results amidst the tough macro backdrop.

What Were Microsoft's Expected Earnings?

Going into the earnings report, the market expressed some doubt regarding the company’s ability to deliver on projected double-digit growth, even though the market was initially very impressed following the prior report.

Did Microsoft Beat Earnings?

The company ended up beating on consensus estimates, with revenue posting a big beat and earnings posting a more modest beat.

MSFT Stock Key Metrics

The latest quarter saw MSFT deliver 16% constant currency revenue growth and 11% constant currency non-GAAP EPS growth.

The company’s famous productivity software business generated 11% CC growth and an impressive 50.5% operating margin.

Cloud remained a bright spot, with Azure growing 42% and overall operating margins hovering at 44%.

Personal computing dragged down results with revenues growing by only 3% in a constant currency basis.

The company returned $9.7 billion to shareholders including $4.6 billion of share repurchases in the quarter.

MSFT ended the quarter with $107.3 billion of cash versus $48.6 billion of debt - the net cash balance sheet means that shareholders should expect aggressive share repurchases to continue for many years to come.

What To Expect After Earnings

On the conference call, management guided for double-digit top and bottom-line growth for the full year in spite of a projected five-point impact from unfavorable currency exchange rates. Management expects the More Personal Computing segment to remain pressured, with Windows OEM seeing a 30% revenue decline. That is expected to be offset by resilient growth in the Productivity and Dynamics segments as well as continued strong Azure growth. Management expects to moderate operating expense growth in light of the difficult macro environment, showing the company’s flexibility. These strong results show the resilience of enterprise tech growth even in the face of inflation and recessionary risks.

Is Microsoft A Good Investment Long-Term?

Over the long term, MSFT has been a fabulous stock to own as the company has rapidly grown earnings.

This is a company which has traditionally beat on consensus estimates.

When you combine secular growth with a strong ability to manage analyst expectations, it is no wonder that this stock has been rewarded with generous valuations.

Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even after the recent fall, MSFT still trades at 25x earnings. That multiple looks reasonable considering the projected double-digit growth over the long term.

Sure, the stock isn’t nearly as cheap as the most beaten down tech names, but the stock offers a highly visible secular growth story backed by dividends and share repurchases. One could make the argument that the stock may trade up significantly higher upon a recovery in tech stock valuations, perhaps to as high as 45x earnings on account of the proven resilience amidst tough macro conditions. On the other hand, the rich valuation may suggest high potential for volatility, as other mega-cap tech names like Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) have seen their multiples get destroyed, the latter more so than the former. It is possible that growth ends up slowing down - due to the macro environment, law of large numbers, or something else - leading to significant multiple contraction. I find the stock buyable as a high-quality addition to a diversified basket of beaten down tech stocks. I rate the stock a buy but note my preference for cheaper mega-cap alternatives.