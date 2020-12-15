Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Earnings? Secular Growth With Bite

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Microsoft delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth amidst a tough environment.
  • While many companies are cutting guidance, Microsoft continues to guide for double-digit growth.
  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet, pays a dividend, and is buying back stock.
  • The strong results in this environment may be enough to justify a higher multiple upon a tech recovery.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Windows 8 Start

MrIncredible/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amidst great volatility in the tech sector, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provided an earnings report featuring more of the consistency that investors have come to expect. The company delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth and continues to guide for more of the same for the full year. While the stock still trades at rich multiples, the combination of the strong balance sheet and secular growth make the stock very buyable here.

MSFT Stock Price

In spite of strong free cash flows, dividends, and share repurchases, MSFT stock has still dipped materially from the highs.

Chart
Data by YCharts

I last covered the name in August where I rated it a buy after strong earnings results. I expect the market to eventually reward the stock for strong results amidst the tough macro backdrop.

What Were Microsoft's Expected Earnings?

Going into the earnings report, the market expressed some doubt regarding the company’s ability to deliver on projected double-digit growth, even though the market was initially very impressed following the prior report.

Did Microsoft Beat Earnings?

The company ended up beating on consensus estimates, with revenue posting a big beat and earnings posting a more modest beat.

earnings beat

Seeking Alpha

MSFT Stock Key Metrics

The latest quarter saw MSFT deliver 16% constant currency revenue growth and 11% constant currency non-GAAP EPS growth.

financial snapshot

FY23 Q1 Presentation

The company’s famous productivity software business generated 11% CC growth and an impressive 50.5% operating margin.

productivity and business processes

FY23 Q1 Presentation

Cloud remained a bright spot, with Azure growing 42% and overall operating margins hovering at 44%.

intelligent cloud

FY23 Q1 Presentation

Personal computing dragged down results with revenues growing by only 3% in a constant currency basis.

more personal computing

FY23 Q1 Presentation

The company returned $9.7 billion to shareholders including $4.6 billion of share repurchases in the quarter.

other highlights

FY23 Q1 Presentation

MSFT ended the quarter with $107.3 billion of cash versus $48.6 billion of debt - the net cash balance sheet means that shareholders should expect aggressive share repurchases to continue for many years to come.

What To Expect After Earnings

On the conference call, management guided for double-digit top and bottom-line growth for the full year in spite of a projected five-point impact from unfavorable currency exchange rates. Management expects the More Personal Computing segment to remain pressured, with Windows OEM seeing a 30% revenue decline. That is expected to be offset by resilient growth in the Productivity and Dynamics segments as well as continued strong Azure growth. Management expects to moderate operating expense growth in light of the difficult macro environment, showing the company’s flexibility. These strong results show the resilience of enterprise tech growth even in the face of inflation and recessionary risks.

Is Microsoft A Good Investment Long-Term?

Over the long term, MSFT has been a fabulous stock to own as the company has rapidly grown earnings.

Chart
Data by YCharts

This is a company which has traditionally beat on consensus estimates.

earnings surprise

Seeking Alpha

When you combine secular growth with a strong ability to manage analyst expectations, it is no wonder that this stock has been rewarded with generous valuations.

Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even after the recent fall, MSFT still trades at 25x earnings. That multiple looks reasonable considering the projected double-digit growth over the long term.

consensus estimaates

Seeking Alpha

Sure, the stock isn’t nearly as cheap as the most beaten down tech names, but the stock offers a highly visible secular growth story backed by dividends and share repurchases. One could make the argument that the stock may trade up significantly higher upon a recovery in tech stock valuations, perhaps to as high as 45x earnings on account of the proven resilience amidst tough macro conditions. On the other hand, the rich valuation may suggest high potential for volatility, as other mega-cap tech names like Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) have seen their multiples get destroyed, the latter more so than the former. It is possible that growth ends up slowing down - due to the macro environment, law of large numbers, or something else - leading to significant multiple contraction. I find the stock buyable as a high-quality addition to a diversified basket of beaten down tech stocks. I rate the stock a buy but note my preference for cheaper mega-cap alternatives.

Growth stocks have crashed. The time to buy is when there is blood on the streets, when no one else wants to buy. I have provided for Best of Breed subscribers the 2022 Tech Stock Crash List, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
26.04K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions of the Best of Breed Growth Stocks portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.