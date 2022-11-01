Argo AI autonomous self-driving vehicle by Ford during driving test on a street Michael Vi

The prudent limit of how much capital a global automaker can afford to invest in cutting-edge technology - and how quickly - was poignantly demonstrated on Oct. 26 by the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) with its announcement of the shutdown of its promising Argo AI subsidiary.

Ford executives expressed their confidence that advanced autonomous driving will one day play a big role in moving people and things - however, as Ford's CEO said, "it will be a very long road" and no one has yet "has defined a profitable business model at scale."

Ford's decision illustrates the potential and also the risk of massive investment in game-changing tech in a business like automotive that already is highly capital-intensive with relatively narrow profit margins compared to the rest of the technology sector.

Starting small

In 2016, when Ford bought Argo AI - at the time a small Pittsburgh-based startup focused on autonomous driving - the incumbent automotive industry was in a frenzy to catch up to Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) soon-to-be named Waymo project and to Tesla (TSLA), which were developing autonomous tech and showing progress. At the outset, Ford allocated $1 billion toward the partnership with Argo, on top of its internal outlays.

Ford's move looked shrewd at the time: The prospect of autonomous - also called full self-driving - FSD - threatened to undermine the business model of any automaker that was forced to buy it from a supplier. Ford builds and sells cars to individuals; FSD would allow third parties to send driverless cars to customers who might pay per ride (robotaxi) or by subscription.

Six years later, and a collective $75 billion to $100 billion invested by various self-driving ventures, according to various estimates, no company has achieved so-called Level 5 autonomous, which would allow a car to drive itself safely under all conditions of weather and on all roadways. A pilot project by Cruise, controlled by General Motors Co. (GM), currently is ferrying paying customers in San Francisco. Waymo operates a similar project in Arizona.

Cruise is testing Level 4 autonomous, one step below "set it and forget it."

The legalities, on top of the technology puzzle, remain murky. On Nov. 15 a manslaughter trial is set to begin in the wake of a fatal crash reportedly caused by a Tesla operating on what it calls Autopilot, a partial self-driving system and that Elon Musk has promoted as a step to full self-driving. The U.S. Department of Justice is looking into whether Tesla itself should face criminal charges over self-driving claims, Reuters has reported.

The family of one of the victims is suing Tesla in a civil action.

Mercifully, lower levels of autonomous deliver important safety and convenience technologies such as GM's Super Cruise hands-off-the-controls system, now available on some GM models.

Driver alert

Level 4 autonomous - a self-driving car operating in geo-fenced areas with certain limitations such as weather conditions - had been Ford's goal. By shutting down Argo AI and bringing many of its engineers and technologists in house, Ford will shift efforts to Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous functions, which require a driver to pay full attention and be ready to take over while the vehicle performs certain functions on its own, such as steering, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, accelerating and braking.

BlueCruise, Ford's intelligent adaptive cruise control system, already offers drivers a number of assistive features such as lane centering, street sign recognition and hands-free highway driving along more than 130,000 miles of US roadways.

Following its foray into autonomous, Ford embarked on an even more costly and more ambitious mobility revolution dedicated to abolishing gasoline-fueled vehicles, perhaps by the mid-2030s. Ford's push toward an all-electric future assumes that government incentives, regulations and consumer demand will render the internal combustion engine obsolete.

One may sympathize with the existential/financial predicaments facing Ford management when it decides to reorganize itself as quickly as possible around lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles. Not developing BEVs and battery plants in the U.S. would be highly risky in the event they suddenly become very popular. But what happens if the relative lack of a public battery-charging infrastructure, the onset of competitive battery technologies, and the reality that consumers mostly like their gasoline vehicles turn out to be stumbling blocks that delay BEVs for much longer than Ford forecasted? How long before Ford will realize a return? Can an automaker survive for long with meager or no return on that size investment?

BEVs now the priority

Farley has drawn a line in the sand: a manufacturing rate of 600,000 BEVs annually by the end of 2023. In 2021, the manufacturing rate was roughly 60,000 BEVs for the year. By 2026, 2 million BEVs annually.

Ford isn't the only global automaker to contend with these complex and potentially hazardous strategic conundrums. I have written on several occasions that Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), in my judgment, has chosen the most sensible course, resisting the encouragement of environmental activists to go all-in, at full speed, on BEVs.

Toyota has much deeper pockets than Ford, yet its approach is multi-pronged: Energy saving gas-electric hybrids, plug-in hybrids, conventional gasoline models, and a limited number of BEVs until consumers and the infrastructure are ready for a larger number. If you're buying shares in one global automaker, TM is the best bet.

Ford's decision first to go all-in and then to shut down Argo AI raises the tantalizing question of what might happen three to five years from now if the BEV business mirrors autonomous driving and proves to be costlier and develops more slowly than anticipated. In the event, Ford might be forced to scale back its BEV commitment in the name of financial prudence.

Yet the dollar investments are a lot larger and more difficult to scale back than the autonomous play. A battery plant or a vehicle model whose sales are disappointing are much costlier to write off than a workforce like Argo's, which will be repurposed to develop semi-autonomous features.

Storm clouds gathering

With $50 billion of liquidity, Ford is expecting and is fairly well situated to weather a mild recession. Farley has shown that he is a realist and isn't afraid of taking bold steps, such as closing the Argo unit and trimming the workforce. A deeper recession could be problematic because automotive losses tend to be steep and cash - as well as creditworthiness - can vanish at an alarming rate.

Short-term trading opportunities exist for Ford shares at its current price of about $13 and change. In the past month, I've sold 30-day put options at a strike price of $9.50 and $10, which have yielded nice premiums. If the shares are assigned, I'm comfortable collecting dividends at the current 4.49% yield and selling call options at strike prices from $13 to $16.

As a long-term investment, Ford shares look fairly valued at their current price. Any move to scale back BEV investments would be a positive and justify giving Ford another look. For the time being, I remain neutral on the stock.