Factset Data Research: A Stock Worth Watching piranka

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) offers subscription based financial data and portfolio tools for their clients to research investments as well as analyze and manage their portfolios. At the end of FY 2022 they had more than 7,500 clients including asset and wealth managers, bankers, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital, as well as corporate users.

Their clients clearly value the data and solutions that FactSet provides as they have been able to grow revenues for 42 consecutive years and for FY 2022 had 92% client retention with >95% annual subscription value retention.

FDS FY 2022 Earnings Presentation (FDS FY 2022 Earnings Presentation)

FactSet operates in the 3 segments:

The Americas: North, Central and South America

EMEA: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Asia Pacific: Asia and Australia

The Americas segment is by far the largest based on FY 2022 revenue. However, all 3 segments showed strong growth in revenues in FY 2022. Compared to FY 2020 each the regions have shown 24.4%, 19.1%, and 29.0% total growth in revenues.

Data by YCharts

FactSet's share price is sitting around 13% off its high near $500 from late 2021 compared to the S&P 500 which is around 20% lower over that same time. FactSet is an interesting business that I should have looked into much earlier.

Dividend History

The dividend growth investing strategy is simple and straight-forward in concept. Find businesses that have a history of both paying and growing their dividend payment over time. Purchase a stake at attractive valuations and let the business continue to compound over time while you enjoy higher dividends.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend History (FDS Investor Relations)

FactSet is a Dividend Contender with 24 consecutive years of dividend growth.

During their streak FactSet's year over year dividend growth has ranged from 6.7% to 66.7% with an average of 21.1% and a median of 13.5%.

There's been 19 rolling 5-year periods during their streak with annualized dividend growth coming in between 10.0% to 35.4% with an average of 20.3% and a median of 17.1%.

Over that same time there's been 14 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth spanning from 11.4% to 31.3% with an average of 20.8% and a median of 23.8%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates from FactSet since 1999 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1999 $0.050 2000 $0.077 53.3% 2001 $0.093 21.7% 2002 $0.120 28.6% 33.9% 2003 $0.147 22.2% 24.1% 2004 $0.173 18.2% 22.9% 28.2% 2005 $0.197 13.5% 17.9% 20.7% 2006 $0.220 11.9% 14.5% 18.7% 2007 $0.360 63.6% 27.6% 24.6% 2008 $0.600 66.7% 45.0% 32.5% 2009 $0.760 26.7% 51.2% 34.4% 31.3% 2010 $0.860 13.2% 33.7% 34.3% 27.3% 2011 $1.000 16.3% 18.6% 35.4% 26.8% 2012 $1.160 16.0% 15.1% 26.4% 25.5% 2013 $1.320 13.8% 15.4% 17.1% 24.6% 2014 $1.480 12.1% 14.0% 14.3% 23.9% 2015 $1.660 12.2% 12.7% 14.1% 23.8% 2016 $1.880 13.3% 12.5% 13.5% 23.9% 2017 $2.120 12.8% 12.7% 12.8% 19.4% 2018 $2.400 13.2% 13.1% 12.7% 14.9% 2019 $2.720 13.3% 13.1% 12.9% 13.6% 2020 $2.980 9.6% 12.0% 12.4% 13.2% 2021 $3.180 6.7% 9.8% 11.1% 12.3% 2022 $3.420 7.5% 7.9% 10.0% 11.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Author; Data Source: FactSet Research Systems Investor Relations

The payout ratio lets you know how much of the earnings or free cash flow are being sent back to shareholders. All else being equal, the lower the payout ratio the better as it means there's more room for the inevitable business hiccups as well as more potential for the dividend to be increased in the future.

FDS Dividend Payout Ratios (FDS SEC filings)

Even with very strong dividend growth over the last decade, FactSet's payout ratio hasn't really expanded suggesting that the business has continued to grow right alongside the dividend. The 10-year average net income payout ratio is 20.1% with the 5-year average coming to 30.5%. The average free cash flow payout ratios are 25.4% and 25.6%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When investing for the long term the objective should be to find businesses that are high quality. Businesses that you don't have to worry about the quarterly or even annual fluctuations because over time the underlying business will continue to grow and improve and thus push the value of the business higher.

FDS Revenue Profits and Cash Flow (FDS SEC filings)

FactSet has shown very steady revenue growth with sales rising each year over the last decade. In total revenues climbed by 114.9% or 8.9% annualized. Gross profits improved by 76.2% or 6.5% annualized over that same time.

Operating profits rose by 76.3% or 6.5% annualized with operating cash flow faring better, but still lagging revenue growth, by rising 99.5% in total of 8.0% annualized. Free cash flow also trailed revenue growth; however, it still grew at an impressive 93.8% or 7.6% annualized.

My expectation is that good businesses will be able to, at a minimum, maintain their margins over time. I generally want to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% and take that as a sign of a business that is able to convert an adequate amount of sales into free cash flow.

FDS Margins (FDS SEC filings)

FactSet has maintained very strong free cash flow margins that are routinely in the 25-30% range. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for FactSet is 27.0% with the 5-year average at 27.6%.

Additionally, FactSet has typically carried strong cash conversion ratios compared to their net income. The 10-year average level if 115.1% with the 5-year average at 119.4%.

An alternative measure of profitability can be found by comparing the free cash flow the business generates compared to some measure of asset or capital base. I want to see a free cash flow return that is at least 10% and preferably rising over time as the business is able to do more with less investments in capital.

FDS Free Cash Flow Returns (FDS SEC filings)

FactSet has carried very strong free cash flow returns; however, the trend is definitely not in the right direction. The 10-year average FCF ROA for FactSet is 26.3% with the 5-year average at 20.7%. The average FCF ROIC's are very impressive at 33.0% and 25.1%; although, once again we see them trending in the wrong direction. FactSet is still very profitable in terms of their tangible capital with FCF ROTC averages of 90.0% and 71.0%.

To understand how FactSet uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash used on share repurchases

FDS Free Cash Flows (FDS SEC filings)

Between FY 2013 and FY 2022, FactSet generated a total of $3.48 B in FCF. As we saw earlier, FactSet has paid and raised their dividend each year over that time sending out a total of $0.88 B to shareholders. That brings the cumulative FCFaD for the last 10 years to $2.59 B. Additionally, FactSet has used a net total of $1.71 B repurchasing shares which puts the cumulative FCFaDB to $0.88 B.

Over the last decade, FactSet has favored share repurchases compared to dividends as a means to return cash to shareholders. During that time dividends totaled $0.88 B with net repurchases coming to $1.71 B. For every net $1.00 used on share repurchases FactSet has sent out around $0.51 via dividends.

Share repurchases are a great way for excess cash to be returned to owners provided they are done at reasonable valuations. Although I'd prefer to see more companies have less stock issuance that negates some of the buyback benefit and opt for special dividends.

FDS Shares Outstanding (FDS SEC filings)

Between FY 2013 and FY 2022 FactSet's share count declined by 13.2% or 1.6% annualized. However, the bulk of that decrease came between FY 2014 and FY 2018 which saw a total decline of 12.8% with buybacks becoming less of a tailwind since then.

Data by YCharts

Since my goal is to look for businesses that I feel comfortable investing in for years at a time, the balance sheet becomes an important consideration. Excessive leverage can hurt a company especially if that leverage bill comes due at a time of higher interest rates.

FDS Debt to Capitalization (FDS SEC filings)

FactSet has been levering up during the last decade primarily related to various acquisitions. The 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio is 35% with the 5-year average rising to 51%.

FDS Debt Ratios (FDS SEC filings)

With the increase in debt, FactSet has moved from a net cash company to one that carries net debt. However, FactSet is still fairly conservatively leveraged prior to the close of FY 2022 which brought about the CGS acquisition.

The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 0.4x, 0.5x, and 0.5x, respectively. Accordingly, the 5-year averages are 1.0x, 1.2x, and 1.2x.

How Did We Get Here?

Between August 30, 2013 and August 31, 2022, FactSet's share price rose by 323.4% which works out to a very impressive 15.5% CAGR over that period. Add in the 1.3% dividend yield at the beginning of that timeframe and FactSet has delivered around 16.8% annualized returns for investors. Compared to the S&P 500's total appreciation of 142.2% or 10.3% annualized and FactSet has handily outperformed the market.

Data by YCharts

However, not all returns are not created equally and what we want to see is that underlying business growth and capital allocation is driving those returns. I've broken down FactSet's 16.8% CAGR into various components that roughly estimate the business returns, capital allocation returns, and sentiment change.

Business Returns: Measured as annualized change in revenues and net profit margin

Capital Allocation Returns: Measured as initial dividend yield plus the annualized change in share count

Sentiment Change: Measured as the annualized change between starting and ending P/E multiples

As we saw earlier, FactSet delivered strong 114.9% total revenue growth that works out to a +8.7% contribution to annualized returns. Their net profit margin has dipped slightly falling by a 0.8% annualized rate. Combined the business return attribution comes to +7.9%.

FactSet's share count declined by 13.2% in total over that time which was a 1.5% annualized tailwind for returns. Added to the 1.3% initial dividend yield and the capital allocation return attribution comes to +2.8%.

At the beginning of that period, FactSet's TTM P/E multiple was 23.0x and by the end it had risen to 42.3x. That's a total increase of 83.8% or a +6.1% contribution to the annualized returns.

Annualized Returns % of Returns Business Returns 7.9% 47% Capital Allocation Returns 2.8% 17% Sentiment Change 6.1% 36% Total Annualized Returns 16.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Author

FactSet produced an impressive 16.8% CAGR over that time; however, the business and capital allocation decisions only justified around 10.7% of that return. That's just a shade under 2/3 of the CAGR that was delivered with the remaining 1/3 coming from sentiment change.

FDS Return Breakdown (FDS SEC Filings)

Looking ahead to the next decade I would expect to continue to see solid revenue growth and profit margin to likely be more of a tailwind rather than a headwind such that it was over the prior decade.

Capital allocation is likely to add anywhere between 2-3% to annualized returns depending on how aggressive FactSet becomes with share repurchases.

However, I don't think I'm going out on a limb suggesting that sentiment change is more likely to be a drag on future returns and we're very likely to not see it produce 6% annualized returns. So sentiment or multiple change is more likely to be a headwind on returns from current levels.

Valuation

Finding a good business is just part of the equation of finding a good investment. The other part is to purchase the stake at a reasonable valuation. To home in on a fair value range I utilize three valuation methods that attempt to value the business from different viewpoints.

Dividend yield theory is a quick valuation methodology that operates around a reversion to the mean premise. The idea is simple and straight-forward and assumes that investors, collectively, will value a business such that it offers a dividend yield around a normalized level over time. For FactSet I'll use the 3-year average forward dividend yield as a proxy for fair value.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Yield Theory (FDS Investor Relations and Google Finance)

Since around 2010, FactSet has normally offered a forward dividend yield between 1-1.5%. The 3-year average sits around 0.92% compared to the current forward yield of 0.84%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to decipher what the current market valuation implies about the expected growth and margins for the business. It's a way to find out what you need to believe the business is capable of producing in order to generate the returns that you desire if you purchased today.

I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, an initial free cash flow margin of 26.5% that improves to 29.0% during the forecast period and a terminal growth rate of 3.5%.

For the discount rate I've used an estimated after tax cost of debt of 1.6% with both a 10% and 8% cost of equity. That gives a 9.0% discount rate for the 10% cost of equity scenario and a 7.2% discount rate for the 8% cost of equity.

Under those assumptions FactSet needs to grow revenues 11.1% annualized through the forecast period in order to generate the cash flows that supports the current market valuation with a 10% cost of equity / 9.0% discount rate. With the 8% cost of equity / 7.2% discount rate, the required revenue growth drops to just 5.0% annualized during the forecast period.

A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will be able to produce across a given period of time. Then you apply a reasonable expected multiple on those future earnings in order to arrive at a potential future share price. If the expected return is greater than you minimum threshold for investment then you can proceed with purchasing a stake in the business.

Analysts currently expect FactSet to have FY 2023 EPS of $14.78 and FY 2024 EPS of $16.38. They also expect FactSet to be able to grow EPS 9.25% annually across the next 5 years. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 5.0% annually for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 25% payout ratio.

FactSet's valuations have been on pretty much a one way trip higher over the last decade. Over that time FactSet has traded between ~20x TTM EPS and ~40x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis I'll err on the side of caution given that interest rates were far from being a drag on the multiple expansion over that time. I'll examine terminal multiples ranging from 15x to 30x for the MARR analysis.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in FactSet could generate provided the assumptions laid out above come to pass. Shares are assumed to be purchased at $426.15, Tuesday's closing price. Dividends are assumed to be taken in cash and both paid and increased along the timeline that FactSet has usually followed.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 11.0% 8.5% 25 7.2% 6.7% 22.5 5.1% 5.6% 20 2.8% 4.5% 17.5 0.3% 3.2% 15 -2.6% 1.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Author

Alternatively, I use the MARR analysis framework to figure out the most that I could pay for shares today in order to earn the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for FactSet I'll also examine 12% and 8% return thresholds.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 12% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $450 $376 $411 $316 $493 $448 25 $378 $319 $346 $269 $414 $380 22.5 $342 $290 $313 $245 $374 $346 20 $306 $262 $280 $221 $335 $311 17.5 $270 $233 $247 $198 $295 $277 15 $234 $205 $214 $174 $256 $243 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

Conclusion

FactSet is an interesting business with a pretty impressive track record. According to their FY 2022 earnings presentation they've increased revenue for 42 consecutive years which suggests they should be able to weather any upcoming storms considering that covers the financial crisis from 2007-09, the dot-com bubble and bust, the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, the recession in the early 1990s, the savings & loan crisis that spanned the 1980s and 1990s and every other issue since 1980.

Even more impressive is that the growth has come with strong margins too. Operating margins regularly in the 30% range with free cash flow margins in the upper 20% area. That's a recipe for a good investment over time. Although, margins have been trending down for much of the last decade.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $352 and $430. At a current price around $426, FactSet is trading on the upper end of the fair value range.

The reverse DCF analysis suggests that shares are likely quite expensive at current levels. In order to generate 10% returns FactSet needs to grow revenues over 11% annualized for the next decade or improve their margins much more than forecast. However, 8% returns do appear to have a lower hurdle of just 5.0% annual growth.

One thing to note is that the reverse DCF does not account for buybacks which were a 1.6% boost to per share returns. If FactSet achieves the same level of share reduction moving forward then the required revenue growth would drop in kind making 10% returns more achievable; although I believe it would still be at quite elevated levels.

Meanwhile the MARR analysis shows that FactSet is most likely expensive at the current levels. With a target of 10% IRRs across a 5-year period and a terminal multiple between 22.5x and 27.5x FactSet's fair value range comes to $342 to $414. That still relies on a premium multiple, but leaves little margin for error.

Their subscription-based and sticky business model allows for predictable forecasts for management. Unfortunately, FactSet can't reinvest a big portion of their earnings and cash flow as there's relatively limited opportunities to do so. However, that does mean that they can return most of their cash flow each year to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks.

Although, buybacks haven't been meaningful in terms of share count reduction the last two years. Despite what I believe is probably a still expensive valuation for FactSet they have tremendous cash flow generation. Based on the 3-year average FCFaD of $352 M and the current market cap around $16.24 B they could repurchase around 2.2% of outstanding shares if they recommitted to buybacks. I would prefer to see more opportunistic repurchases at the current valuation; however, the ability to meaningfully reduce the share count is there in addition to continued dividend growth.

FactSet the business is one that I'll definitely keep my eye on; however, I'm not comfortable adding FactSet the stock to my portfolio at this time. Among the 3 valuation models we have one that says FactSet is on the upper end of fair value and two that suggest it is more than likely overvalued.

The business should continue to do just fine with reliable revenue growth through their subscriptions. The problem lies primarily in the fact that multiples are sitting at roughly decade long highs. While I think that FactSet deserves a premium multiple compared to the overall market, I'm not too confident that multiples will continue to remain at these elevated levels.

While it's tempting to purchase FactSet for now I'll continue to watch FactSet from the sidelines with an intention to eventually add shares to my portfolio because the business appears very attractive. A pullback into the ~$380 range seems like a better opportunity which given the volatility in the markets