Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in a downtrend, and sentiment toward the eCommerce retailer has deteriorated significantly, particularly after Amazon irritated the market last week by forecasting slow sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Amazon, like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA, OTCPK:BABAF), is experiencing a significant slowdown in its core business, which has resulted in trading weakness for the stock.

With that said, I believe Amazon's growth prospects are overly pessimistic. Amazon may grow at a slower rate in the future, but Amazon Web Services ("AWS") is looming large and has become a money-making machine for the company.

Furthermore, Amazon's stock is trading at such a low price that the valuation reflects a large margin of safety.

Earnings Beat, But Investors Still Can’t Get Themselves To Buy

Amazon's third-quarter earnings were much better than the company was given credit for, but the results were overshadowed by a weak fourth-quarter outlook.

With total sales of $127.1 billion, Amazon fell just short of analyst expectations. However, Amazon outperformed the market in terms of earnings, with 3Q-22 earnings of $0.28 per share exceeding the consensus estimate by 8 cents.

Amazon’s Guidance For 4Q-22

Unfortunately, the down channel for Amazon stock has been well-defined amid increasing pressure on the company's sales and obstacles placed in Amazon's growth path by an appreciating U.S. dollar while ravaging inflation tightens the financial screws on consumers.

With that said, investors are most likely overreacting to the company's fourth-quarter guidance, which called for sales growth of 2% to 8%.

Amazon expects to generate between $140 billion to $148 billion in sales in 4Q-22. Amazon's third-quarter sales growth was 15% YoY, so 4Q-22 guidance has been a bit disappointing.

But it shouldn’t have been because AWS is performing extremely well.

AWS Is Looming Large In Amazon’s Business

Amazon makes the majority of its money through AWS.

AWS is the leading on-demand cloud computing platform, providing customers with pay-as-you-go cloud computing web services.

The division is rapidly expanding and highly profitable in terms of operating income. The AWS business generated $20.54 billion in net sales in the third quarter, representing 27.5% YoY growth, but it remains far behind the eCommerce business, which generated $106.55 billion in net sales in 3Q-22. In 3Q-22, AWS' operating profits totaled $5.40 billion, up 10.6% YoY.

AWS is the market leader in cloud computing, controlling roughly one-third of the addressable market (33%), beating out competitors such as Microsoft (MSFT) (21%), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) (10%), and Alibaba (6%).

Despite the fact that Amazon's AWS division is small in comparison to eCommerce, AWS generates the vast majority of Amazon's operating profits.

AWS generated $17.64 billion in operating income year to date, with an operating income margin of 26.3% in the September quarter. AWS is not only Amazon's most profitable business division, but it is also the one with the fastest growth in terms of both sales and operating income.

Chart Analysis: The Bears Win For Now

Amazon's stock price dropped 7% following the release of earnings, and from a technical standpoint, the stock is about to become oversold.

In terms of the Relative Strength Index, Amazon is not quite there yet, but it is certainly possible that it will enter oversold territory in the near term.

Furthermore, Amazon stock failed to re-capture the 50-day moving average in October, contributing to Amazon's chart setup deterioration. Because the chart shows bearish sentiment, investors are correct to expect Amazon's stock price to fall further.

Amazon Is A Total Steal

You can say whatever you want about Amazon, but the stock is not overvalued or expensive.

The market anticipates $512.52 billion in sales for the eCommerce company this year, resulting in a P/S ratio of 1.9x.

Although the market expects Amazon to grow annual net sales by only 9-12% this year and next, I believe the market undervalues Amazon's potential, especially since growth is primarily driven by AWS.

In my opinion, Amazon's valuation also reflects a very high margin of safety at this point.

Why Amazon Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

For Amazon to increase its valuation, investors must begin to focus on the company's actual performance, particularly in AWS, rather than short-term obstacles such as the strong U.S. dollar. Inflation and currency exchange rate fluctuations will have no long-term impact on Amazon's profitability.

My Conclusion

Amazon's third quarter was strong, but the company didn't get credit for it because investors were concerned about Amazon's sales guidance.

Yes, sales growth will slow in the fourth quarter, but this isn't a deal breaker. As long as AWS continues to grow at a healthy rate and contributes to Amazon's profit growth, the stock can surge higher.

Paying roughly 1.9x sales for the world's largest eCommerce brand with a burgeoning cloud business is a deal I don't want to pass up.

Given that Amazon's stock is now on the verge of becoming oversold, this deal may not last long.