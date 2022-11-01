Baris-Ozer

After the bell on Tuesday, we received third quarter results from chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Expectations were low going into the report after the company issued a major revenue warning last month, sending analyst estimates much lower. While the overall news on Tuesday could have been better, the long-term plan remains in place and that should set up the stock nicely for the future.

For Q3, revenues came in at $5.565 billion, up almost 30% year-over-year. Basically, all of the growth was due to the Xilinx acquisition, but Data Center revenues were up 45%. Client segment revenues were down 40%, which is the main reason why the warning was issued, but some of these issues should be resolved in the coming quarters. The company did miss overall street estimates on the top line, but this was partly due to some analysts not revising their numbers after the warning came in.

On the margin side, non-GAAP gross margins were up 150 basis points year-over-year. AMD has made substantial progress to get to profitability in recent years, and the Xilinx addition will help the bottom line in the long run. Non-GAAP EPS did decline over Q3 2021, but that was mainly a factor of the significantly increased share count due to the acquisition being an all-stock purchase. Adjusted net income was up about $200 million over the prior year period. Overall non-GAAP financial highlights can be seen below.

AMD Q3 2022 Summary (Company Earnings Report)

I mentioned in my warning article linked above that I figured we might see light guidance for Q4, and that's exactly what happened. For the fourth quarter of 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million, an increase of approximately 14% year-over-year. The street was at $5.94 billion for its average, or 23% growth, but again that includes some high estimates that weren't realistic after the warning came in.

Just like we saw with Micron (MU), and we've seen in past down cycles in the semiconductor space, it usually takes a couple of quarters for expectations to fully reset. This Q4 guidance will help to do just that, although it does mean AMD could report revenue declines in the first half of next year as we also lap the Xilinx closing anniversary. If you are looking at AMD, you are really waiting for the growth story to resume in the back half of next year and beyond, with current revenue estimates calling for that to occur.

The better part of this long-term story in my opinion is when we look at earnings per share. For Q3, management was faced with a massive revenue shortfall in a short time. For 2023, the company can better plan its expense base to account for this new environment, which will definitely be better for the bottom line. The company's balance sheet is in a much better position than it was a few years ago, and AMD has averaged almost $900 million in free cash flow per quarter this year.

With that free cash flow production, AMD will have some good dry power for its share repurchase plan. When you combine that with the drop in AMD's share price in recent quarters, the company should be able to start bringing its overall share count down nicely. As the graphic below shows, the number of diluted shares used to calculate earnings per share soared after the Xilinx purchase. Once we get past Q1 2023, what was a more than 32% headwind in the past two quarters should become a small and perhaps growing tailwind.

AMD Diluted Shares (Company Earnings Reports)

When you add all of these factors up, I'm looking at AMD and about $4 of annual base earnings per share power once revenue growth resumes. With growth likely outpacing the overall market, an above average market multiple of 20 times gives you an $80 price target. That's a little below the average street target that entered Tuesday's earnings report above $92, but I think analysts might cut their numbers a little on the soft guidance. Either way, I think AMD still has a bright future ahead once the growth story resumes.

For the stock to truly bottom, I'd also like to see the technical picture improve a little bit. AMD shares finished Tuesday's after-hours session around $62, which is still more than $8 below the 50-day moving average. That key technical trend line is currently declining by the day, which could provide some resistance in the coming weeks. Once the 50-day line starts to level off and perhaps rise again, it will certainly shift the sentiment in this name a bit.

In the end, AMD didn't report great results on Tuesday, but expectations were rather low to begin with after the company's revenue warning. We know that the PC industry has hit a rough patch, but the rest of the business is doing quite well. Once we get through another couple of quarters, growth should resume and the buyback becomes a meaningful positive factor for the earnings situation. With expectations being reset to more realistic levels, the stock seems set for a decent future, so we should be getting closer to being able to say the bottom is in.