I just listened very carefully to Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. What stood out to me was how different what he said was from what the headlines announced after the announcement of the 0.75% rise in the Federal overnight rate.
Powell made several points, some repeatedly. Investors should carefully heed what he said. If you can read a transcript of the entire press conference. He was a lot less opaque than usual.
In brief his main points were these.
They will do this until there is very solid evidence that inflation is abating and moving towards their 2% target. At that point they will pause, but not lower. Right now they see no such evidence that inflation is coming down and will do what they feel they have to do, which is raise rates.
Anything else you hear from pundits is baloney meant to manipulate the market.
Get out of the "bad news is good news" mindset. Don't evaluate the stocks or ETFs you buy in view of Fed policy. If a stock or ETF's price only rises when investors think that the Fed is going to lower rates, the way that the Invesco QQQ ETF has been doing (QQQ) it isn't an investment you want to own.
Look for quality companies that are navigating the current conditions well. Buy into companies whose earnings come from their ability to sell products and services to enthusiastic customers.
Pay attention to what is raising a company's earnings. Avoid companies that can only increase their earnings with buybacks rather than increased sales revenue. Avoid companies whose much higher than average dividends are offered to distract you from their lack of a healthy business. Avoid companies that finance their dividends or buybacks with loans. Be far more alert to how much short term debt a company has on its books as that debt will be rolled over at much higher rates
Remind yourself that healthy markets took place throughout decades when average rates were far higher than they are now. The world doesn't come to an end if mortgages get up to 7% or 8%. Powell emphasized over and over again that the dangers of inflation becoming entrenched were far greater than the danger of raising rates too fast or too far.
Don't lump sum large amounts of money into the market right now. Purchase a little every month over the next year or two rather than investing all at once. Because of the way that the large cap broad market indexes respond to every hint that rates are going up, including the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), it is likely we will see the broad indexes declining further for at least the next six months.
If you are heavily invested, stay invested. But no money you will need to spend over the next five years should be invested in the stock market right now.
Fixed income rates are now competitive with dividend stocks in terms of providing income as those rates are now over 4%. Treasuries and CDs provide the income you need without the risk of losing the capital you invest.
Avoid bond funds. They all have much too long durations and it may take a decade or more for you to see their NAVs rise to the price you bought in at if you bought over the past several years. Buy individual Treasuries or CDs as you can be sure you will get back your investment when they mature, no matter what the bond market does in the meantime.
Consider building a ladder of shorter-term bonds or CDs. A treasury ladder with maturities spaced three months apart out to a year may be a wise way of benefiting from the current higher rates without missing out on even higher ones.
If you have large CDs coming due, as many of us do who bought CDs three years ago when they were last paying around 3.5%, don't rush to invest that money in longer duration instruments. Brokerage money market funds are a reasonable place to park some of that money as we wait for rates to continue to climb.
Hedge existing long bond positions. ETFs like Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TMV) and ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) which short longer Treasuries may be good investments right now to hedge your existing longer bond investments if you have significant amounts of money invested in bond funds with longer maturities. But don't buy these ETFs until you understand how they work.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A 3 YEAR TREASURY LADDER, VTI, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor. I am just an ordinary investor with a lot of curiosity who enjoys researching stocks and sharing what I find with others. Don't buy or sell any security you read about here before doing your own research and considering opposing views.
