The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed)—as expected—delivered another supersized 75-basis-point (bps) rate hike at today’s meeting, bringing the federal funds rate to a target range of 3.75%-4.0%. Investors were more focused on what Chair Jerome Powell might signal about the pace of rate hikes and the level of interest rates that will be needed to bring inflation back down to target. On this front, there were a number of competing developments that drove volatility throughout the meeting.
While the 50-or-75 debate grabs headlines, the main message here is that the Fed will still be hiking interest rates to the point that monetary policy is meaningfully restrictive. A restrictive monetary policy, by design, is meant to slow the economy down, bring supply and demand back into balance, and—through that—ease inflationary pressures. None of that changed today.
U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher following the meeting and equities—as measured by the S&P 500 Index—lost ground.
At Russell Investments, we are carefully weighing these economic risks against evidence that market psychology is very pessimistic. We believe our clients should maintain a balanced portfolio strategy through the erratic down/up/down/up equity price action in recent months. At the asset class level, U.S. Treasury yields have now risen considerably across the curve and likely offer attractive value for investors, in our view.
For example, Treasury yields now trade well in excess of expected inflation across the curve. Positioning data suggests speculative investors are already very short bonds, creating a potential positive asymmetry to future fixed income returns. And with recession risks elevated, we believe bonds have an important diversifying role to play in portfolios. Case-in-point: History suggests that yields, particularly out to the 5-year point of the curve, tend to fall historically from the peak to the trough of the business cycle.
