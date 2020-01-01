Bet_Noire

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed)—as expected—delivered another supersized 75-basis-point (bps) rate hike at today’s meeting, bringing the federal funds rate to a target range of 3.75%-4.0%. Investors were more focused on what Chair Jerome Powell might signal about the pace of rate hikes and the level of interest rates that will be needed to bring inflation back down to target. On this front, there were a number of competing developments that drove volatility throughout the meeting.

Key takeaways from the Fed meeting and Powell press conference

There was a greater emphasis on the large rate hikes that the Fed has already delivered, with an emphasis that these increases will take time to slow down the economy and bring inflation back to 2%. Relative to previous comments from Powell and other Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) participants that they needed to see “clear and convincing evidence that inflation is coming down”, this marked a potential shift to a more balanced and forward-looking monetary policy strategy. Overall, this was a dovish signal.

Powell indicated that the Fed would consider slowing down the pace of rate hikes at its next meeting in December or at the following one in February 2023. Our baseline had been for a stepdown to a smaller 50-basis-point rate hike in December—and markets were already pricing in a significant possibility of this outcome. So, this was in-line with expectations, but with clearer guidance that big 75 basis-point (bps) moves are likely coming to an end.

Powell discussed his own interpretation of recent economic data—notably the resilience of the labor market and the hot inflation readings—and concluded that the peak federal funds rate will now likely need to be higher than what the Fed previously forecasted in September (4.5-4.75%). Again, markets had already repriced to these levels ahead of the meeting, but Powell’s emphasis on the level of interest rates and revising his own outlook higher was hawkish.

Fed will still hike rates into restrictive territory

While the 50-or-75 debate grabs headlines, the main message here is that the Fed will still be hiking interest rates to the point that monetary policy is meaningfully restrictive. A restrictive monetary policy, by design, is meant to slow the economy down, bring supply and demand back into balance, and—through that—ease inflationary pressures. None of that changed today.

How did markets react?

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher following the meeting and equities—as measured by the S&P 500 Index—lost ground.

Investor considerations

At Russell Investments, we are carefully weighing these economic risks against evidence that market psychology is very pessimistic. We believe our clients should maintain a balanced portfolio strategy through the erratic down/up/down/up equity price action in recent months. At the asset class level, U.S. Treasury yields have now risen considerably across the curve and likely offer attractive value for investors, in our view.

For example, Treasury yields now trade well in excess of expected inflation across the curve. Positioning data suggests speculative investors are already very short bonds, creating a potential positive asymmetry to future fixed income returns. And with recession risks elevated, we believe bonds have an important diversifying role to play in portfolios. Case-in-point: History suggests that yields, particularly out to the 5-year point of the curve, tend to fall historically from the peak to the trough of the business cycle.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page. The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or entity.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk, including the potential loss of principal invested. They do not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

The Russell logo is a trademark and service mark of Russell Investments.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

The S&P 500® Index, or the Standard & Poor's 500, is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

UNI-12136

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.