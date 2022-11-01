Dorian LPG - Saving Europe

Summary

  • 72% technical buy signals.
  • 18 new highs and up 38.84% in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets from 14.00 to 22.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the LPG tanker company Dorian LPG (LPG). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks, first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/18 the stock gained 20.15%.

Dorian LPG

LPG Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 72% technical buy signals
  • 55.80+ Weighted Alpha
  • 52.06% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 39.94% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 80.42%
  • Technical support level at 18.15
  • Recently traded at 18.84 with 50 day moving average of 14.98

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $759 million
  • P/E 10.21
  • Dividend Yield 24.23%
  • Revenue expected to grow 3.10% this year and another 1.80% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 57.100% this year and increase an additional 3.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 buy and 5 hold opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from 14.00 to 22.00 with an average of 19.50
  • The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 21 to 2 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 3 to 2 for the same result
  • 5,650 are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 5.00
Wall Street Buy 4.33
Quant Hold 3.33

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C+ B- A-
Growth F F F
Profitability B B B
Momentum B B C
Revisions B C+ C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

1276 out of 4734

Ranked in Sector

103 out of 248

Ranked in Industry

26 out of 61

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

