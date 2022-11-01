alvarez

The Chart of the Day belongs to the LPG tanker company Dorian LPG (LPG). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks, first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/18 the stock gained 20.15%.

LPG Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

72% technical buy signals

55.80+ Weighted Alpha

52.06% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 39.94% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.42%

Technical support level at 18.15

Recently traded at 18.84 with 50 day moving average of 14.98

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $759 million

P/E 10.21

Dividend Yield 24.23%

Revenue expected to grow 3.10% this year and another 1.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 57.100% this year and increase an additional 3.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 buy and 5 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from 14.00 to 22.00 with an average of 19.50

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 21 to 2 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 3 to 2 for the same result

5,650 are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation C+ B- A- Growth F F F Profitability B B B Momentum B B C Revisions B C+ C- Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

1276 out of 4734

Ranked in Sector

103 out of 248

Ranked in Industry

26 out of 61

