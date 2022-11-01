I love bear markets because these are the absolute best times to buy the world's best blue-chips.
Companies with exceptional safety, quality, and strong dividend growth records, that crash for no long-term fundamental reason.
Visa (NYSE:V) has fallen as much as 24% in this bear market, and has recently recovered half of that decline.
Let me show you 3 reasons why Visa is a world-beater blue-chip strong buy, even after the recent rally. In fact, with the bear market bottom likely a lot closer than you think, this might be your last chance for several years to buy one of the world's greatest companies at a highly attractive price.
Why?
Because historically following mid-term elections stocks take off, averaging a 16% gain within 12 months.
Even if the blue-chip consensus is right and stocks bottom in Q1 or Q2 of 2023, there is no guarantee that Visa won't simply retest the current price.
In other words, with a company this high quality, and growing this quickly, the biggest long-term risk is getting too greedy and waiting for a lower price that might never come.
Here is the bottom line up front on Visa.
|Metric
|Visa
|Quality
|99% 13/13 Quality Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Company
|Risk Rating
|Very Low Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|9
|Quality Percentile
|98%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|14
|Dividend Yield
|0.9%
|Dividend Safety Score
|100%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.00%
|S&P Credit Rating
|AA stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|0.51%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
84% Very Good, Very Low Risk
|Fair Value
|$271.72
|Current Price
|$206.93
|Discount To Fair Value
|24%
|DK Rating
|
Potential Strong Buy
|PE
|23.9
|Cash-Adjusted PE
|19.5
|Historical PE
|27.5 to 32.5
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|17.8%
|PEG Ratio
|1.1 (Hyper-Growth At A Reasonable Price)
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
13% to 20% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
18% CAGR (3X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|21%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|32%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|18.7%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|17.8%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|5.15
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|14.00%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|11.71%
|Conservative Years To Double
|6.15
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
Visa is one of the world's greatest companies. In fact, it's in the top 2% of the world's greatest blue-chips.
Why? How about an AA-stable credit rating which means a 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk?
Visa's balance sheet is a fortress with $20 billion in cash, and a net debt/EBITDA of 0.2 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry according to rating agencies).
It's cash flows cover interest expenses 37X vs 8+ safe according to rating agencies.
And in terms of profitability, Wall Street's favorite quality proxy? It's historical profitability is in the top 5% of its peers, with 51% net margins over the last year.
It's free cash flow margin? 61% in the last year.
Joel Greenblatt, one of the greatest investors in history with 40% annual returns for 21 years, considers return on capital or ROC the gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
The S&P 500's ROC in 2021 was 14.6% and the dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips, generate 105% ROC.
Visa? 618% or 6X more than the dividend aristocrats and 42X that of the average S&P 500 company.
Today Visa is trading at a 24% historical discount and a PEG of 1.01 (historical average 1.14).
What does that mean for blue-chip dividend growth investors looking to buy the ultimate Buffett-style "Wonderful company at a fair price"?
If Visa grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by mid 2025 investors could make 65% returns of 19% annually.
If Visa grows as expected over the next five years it could almost triple delivering 19% annual returns.
Visa is as close to a perfect hyper-growth dividend growth blue-chip opportunity as exists on Wall Street for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
Visa is a somewhat unique company in that it is a longtime, established market leader that still enjoys strong growth prospects. Despite the ongoing evolution of the payments industry, we think a wide moat surrounds the business and that Visa's position in the global electronic payment infrastructure is essentially unassailable.
The shift toward electronic payments has driven Visa's growth historically, and we expect that to continue for the foreseeable future. Digital payments, on a global basis, surpassed cash payments just a few years ago, suggesting this trend still has a lot of room to run." - Morningstar
Just over 15% of global transactions are done electronically, the rest is still cash. This gives Visa a very long growth runway and here's the growth analysts expect in the medium-term.
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|12%
|25%
|13%
|12%
|11%
|Dividend
|7%
|17%
|12% (Official)
|12%
|11%
|EPS
|17%
|27%
|11%
|17%
|15%
|Operating Cash Flow
|48%
|27%
|3%
|14%
|12%
|Free Cash Flow
|28%
|2%
|14%
|14%
|14%
|EBITDA
|14%
|27%
|13%
|13%
|12%
|EBIT (operating income)
|14%
|28%
|14%
|13%
|13%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
And industry leader with what Morningstar calls an "unassailable moat" and it's still growing at double-digits.
The median long-term growth consensus from all 36 analysts covering Visa is 17.8% long-term growth, similar to the 20% CAGR it's grown since its IPO.
Visa's business is so stable and its management so good that it basically almost always grows as analysts expect.
Visa is expected to keep growing at its historical rate, potentially for a few more decades, thanks to having an addressable market measured in the tens of trillions.
Long-Term Return Potential: Ignoring Valuation
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Visa
|1%
|17.8%
|18.7%
|13.1%
|10.8%
|6.7
|2.79
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.5%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.4
|1.85
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.5%
|8.5%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|6.2%
|11.7
|1.82
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|13.1
|1.71
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.6
|1.62
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
Visa is expected to keep running circles around almost every popular investment strategy on Wall Street, including the dividend aristocrats, S&P and the Nasdaq.
Visa has been delivering Buffett-like 20% returns since its IPO, doubling the market's returns, just as analysts expect in the future.
From bear market lows it's capable of as much as 30% annual returns for the next 10 years and 36% annual returns for the next five.
Visa might not yield much today but over time its hyper-growth rate really adds up.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|16.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,468.65
|$1,526.66
|$2,139.56
|$670.91
|10
|$2,156.93
|$2,330.70
|$4,577.72
|$2,420.79
|15
|$3,167.77
|$3,558.19
|$9,794.30
|$6,626.54
|20
|$4,652.33
|$5,432.16
|$20,955.50
|$16,303.16
|25
|$6,832.64
|$8,293.08
|$44,835.54
|$38,002.90
|30
|$10,034.74
|$12,660.73
|$95,928.34
|$85,893.60
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
If Visa grows as expected, 16.4% adjusted for inflation, then it could deliver nearly 5X real returns over the next decade, and could be a potential 21X bagger over the next 20.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.40
|1.46
|10
|1.96
|2.12
|15
|2.75
|3.09
|20
|3.86
|4.50
|25
|5.41
|6.56
|30
|7.58
|9.56
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's twice the return potential of the S&P over a decade and 5X over the next 20 years.
For 14 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, billions of investors have paid 27X to 32X earnings for Visa.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (15-Years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|0.63%
|$212.70
|$285.71
|$285.71
|$315.87
|$339.68
|13-Year Median Yield
|0.63%
|$212.70
|$285.71
|$285.71
|$315.87
|$339.68
|15- Year Average Yield
|0.69%
|$194.20
|$260.87
|$260.87
|$288.41
|$310.14
|Earnings
|30.21
|$82.17
|$232.92
|$261.32
|$292.13
|$338.65
|Average
|$115.48
|$264.43
|$272.85
|$302.52
|$331.54
|$271.72
|Current Price
|$206.93
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-79.19%
|21.75%
|24.16%
|31.60%
|37.58%
|23.84%
|
Upside To Fair Value (including dividend)
|-44.19%
|27.79%
|31.86%
|46.20%
|60.22%
|32.18%
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|2023 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|Historical Average Fair Value Forward PE
|Current Forward PE
|
Current Forward Cash-Adjusted PE
|$7.71
|$8.65
|$1.04
|$7.49
|$8.52
|31.9
|24.3
|19.5
Visa's historical fair value, including a very stable dividend yield, is about 32X earnings, and today it trades at 24.3X, 19.5X adjusted for cash.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Very Low Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$264.43
|$272.85
|$271.72
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$251.21
|$259.21
|$258.13
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$224.77
|$231.92
|$230.96
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$188.41
|$204.64
|$203.79
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$171.88
|$177.35
|$176.62
|Currently
|$206.93
|21.75%
|24.16%
|23.84%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|28.66%
|32.73%
|32.18%
Visa is a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile and very close to its very strong buy price.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
Visa's revenue is tied to the amount and volume of consumer purchases, which creates macroeconomic sensitivity. Both Visa and Mastercard have paid substantial fines historically related to the oligopolistic nature of the industry, and legal and regulatory risk is intrinsic to the business model, given merchants' desires to lower fees. While Visa's and Mastercard's positions in the current electronic payment industry are largely set, it continues to evolve in ways that could reduce their volume or profitability. Some governments have shown a preference for local payment networks, which could freeze Visa out of certain markets and impede the value it drives from its global network.
We see the company's largest ESG risk as data security. Any company involved in processing payments has potential exposure to breaches in its systems." - Morningstar
Visa's Risk Profile Includes
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
Visa's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 120th Best In The Master List (76 Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Visa
|84
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Visa's risk-management consensus is in the top 24% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as:
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and Visa is very good, at managing theirs according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in Visa (I'm not a market-timer).
Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about Visa.
If you want to take advantage of this bear market, Visa is a great way to do that.
This company's AA-credit rating, incredible profitability, 86th percentile risk management, and 18% growth rate is the stuff rich retirement dreams are made of.
And today you can buy it at an attractive 24% historical discount, making it a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns V in our portfolios.
