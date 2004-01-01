XPO Logistics: Cheap Price But Some Uncertainty After Spinoff

Summary

  • XPO has a long history of growth by M&A as well as spinoffs and asset sales.
  • Only time will tell if the recent RXO spinoff was the best move for shareholders.
  • The stock is cheap based on what XPO will earn in the future, but returns on capital are uncertain after the spinoff.

XPO Logistics truck making deliveries

Sundry Photography

This article is about whether XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will be worth buying now that it has officially spun off RXO, and previously GXO, not to debate which of these is better.

XPO is an integrated logistics business founded in 1989 and then IPO'd in 2004. It has been one of the better performing stocks during that time period:

share price cagr of XPO since ipo

dividend channel

Below is the returns from timing the absolute bottom and top of the stock:

best returns period for XPO

dividend channel

The LTL (less than truckload) industry estimated to grow at 5% for the next few years.

Below are the return metrics among competitors:

Company

Revenue 10-Year CAGR

Median 10-Year ROE

Median 10-Year ROIC

EPS 10-Year CAGR

FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR

XPO

53.4%

3%

0.9%

n/a

n/a

LSTR

9.5%

31.6%

24.6%

15.4%

18%

CHRW

8.4%

42.9%

22.7%

9.2%

-8.3%

SAIA

8.3%

15.5%

12.5%

35%

n/a

TFII

10.6%

18.7%

9.2%

21%

13.1%

KNX

21.4%

12.8%

11.5%

15.8%

44.8%

ARCB

7.6%

8.2%

6%

43.6%

17.7%

Source

Capital Allocation

XPO has acquired close to 20 companies, but has also been selling off businesses as well. So far the M&A track record can't be criticized too harshly as the stock returns have outperformed and the company hasn't been overloaded with debt. Long term debt is at moderate levels, but total debt repayment ramps up when necessary.

They paid dividends from 2011-2019 but currently don't. They began repurchasing shares in 2018, but share count has only been reduced by 6% due to more common shares being issued last year.

The table below shows how capital is being allocated:

Year

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Acquisitions

58

459

814

3,887

548

0

0

0

0

0

Dividends

3

3

3

3

5

7

8

8

0

0

Repurchases

0

0

0

0

0

0

536

1,347

114

384

Debt Repayment

4

0

205

1,216

2.371

2,418

2,799

2,802

102

3,073

Source

Risk

Only time will tell if the RXO spinoff will add value. The biggest risk then is the potential that XPO underperforms without the freight brokerage. The debt repayment and recent emphasis on share buybacks should drive EPS enough to provide average returns even if the fundamentals don't strengthen.

Valuation

I personally don't like a complicated mix of acquisitions plus spinoffs/asset sales, but if shareholder returns are high as a result of these actions then that's all that matters. So far the stock has outperformed, but what about the returns starting from today's price?

Below is comparison of price multiples:

Company

EV/Sales

EV/EBITDA

EV/FCF

P/B

Div Yield

XPO

0.6

6.5

38.9

3.4

n/a

LSTR

0.7

8.8

21.5

6.6

0.7%

CHRW

0.5

8.9

68.8

5.9

2.2%

SAIA

2

8.9

45.4

3.9

n/a

TFII

1.1

7.4

16.7

3.4

1.5%

KNX

1.2

5.2

11

1

0.9%

ARCB

0.4

3.7

6.6

1.9

0.6%

Below is the dcf model:

dcf model of XPO

money chimp

The multiples comp doesn't show a discount as far as price, but using a fairly conservative EPS estimate, the stock is clearly cheap enough now to consider. The problem however is knowing exactly what returns on capital will be going forward. I personally don't get very bullish on the idea that most spinoffs add value because each entity can focus on its own line of business. This same objective can be accomplished by using a more decentralized approach where managers of each part of the business have a lot of autonomy. It's true that multiple businesses as one are challenged by compensating managers of one segment with shares, when that segment doesn't contribute a huge amount to the business. The solution shouldn't always be separation though. I would rather see more creativity in compensating managers of each segment while staying under one corporate umbrella.

Conclusion

XPO is a business that looks very different over time. This latest spinoff was another example of this, and only time will tell if it was the best move for shareholders. For now I do think the stock is undervalued to what they will earn over the next several years, but I'm not convinced this spinoff was the right thing to do, therefore it is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

