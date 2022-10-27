Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is a consumer conglomerate that operates under 4 distinct business segments: Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), Global Pet Care (GPC), Home & Garden ((H&G)), and Home & Personal Care (HPC). Spectrum is currently in the process of selling its HHI segment for $4.3B in an all-cash sale to ASSA ABLOY. While this sale is currently facing pressure from the DOJ, the market is acting as if there is a 0% chance of the deal going through. Additionally, Spectrum recently finished internally carving out its HPC segment and is readying it for a sale. In the midst of this restructuring, Spectrum is currently being overlooked due to its high debt level, and pressure from the DOJ on its HHI sale. However, the net proceeds from these sales will be used to aggressively deleverage, and bring Spectrum to a much safer debt level. In order to mitigate the DOJ risk, ASSA ABLOY is pursuing a sale of its EMTEK segment, which should remove any further antitrust concerns from the DOJ. Through a SOTP and probability analysis, we found an implied 4-year share price of $83.64, representing an IRR of 18.7%.
As stated in the investment thesis section, Spectrum operates under 4 distinct business segments. Under each segment, Spectrum operates a collection of consumer brands which include Kwikset, Black + Decker, Healthy Hide, Hot Shot, Cutter, Repel, IAMS (Europe), and other brands that you may recognize. Spectrum operates through a B2B business model and sells these products to retailers and online merchants.
In terms of EBITDA, HHI is by far the highest EBITDA-generating segment for Spectrum, followed by GPC. HHI was listed as a discontinued operation halfway through FY 2021, so we only have the first 2 quarters of data available. However, using an H1 run rate, we came up with projected 2021 data for the segment.
The Home & Garden segment operates the following brands:
The H&G segment experience strong tailwinds from Covid-19, as people had more time on their hands to pursue home gardening. It is estimated that the Covid-19 pandemic created 18.3 million gardeners, most of whom are Millenials and Gen Zers. Over the past 5 years, H&G has produced average EBITDA margins of 22%, the highest of any Spectrum segment. Spectrum Brands will be keeping the H&G segment throughout the restructuring process, and will become a major part of their business.
The Global Pet Care segment operates the following brands:
The GPC segment is arguably the hidden gem within Spectrum. The pet market has exploded over the past decade, as covid-19 created further tailwinds for the market. Since 2017, global pet care expenditures have grown at a 15.4% CAGR! Additionally, pet ownership is being rapidly adopted by younger generations. This will allow for continued growth in the coming decades, as younger generations find themselves in a stronger financial position. With these tailwinds, the GPC segment has been the fastest growing segment in Spectrum, with a 5-year revenue CAGR of ~6.5% (Spectrum has a 5-year revenue CAGR of 3.6%)
The Hardware & Home Improvement segment operates the following brands:
The HHI segment produces the most EBITDA for Spectrum, accounting for nearly 50% of all EBITDA. HHI is currently listed as a discontinued operation, as they've entered a definitive agreement to sell the segment to ASSA ABLOY. HHI is a very strong segment, with 5 Year EBITDA margins of 18%, and a 5-year revenue CAGR of ~5%. It is worth noting that the HHI segment is correlated to the housing market, and will likely experience some hardships in the coming year.
The Home & Personal Care segment operates the following brands:
The HPC segment is the weakest segment for Spectrum Brands. HPC has a 5-year revenue CAGR of -.04%, and 5-year EBITDA margins of ~6.5%. This is both the lowest growth rate and the lowest margins of all segments. Additionally, HPC products are more dependent on discretionary spending, which is not great news for the segment given the current economic environment. Spectrum Brands has internally carved out the segment and is pursuing a spin or sale of the business.
Spectrum has perfectly timed the sale of the HHI segment at the peak of the housing market. A valuation of $4.3 billion represents 12.5x our assumed EBITDA for the segment of $343 million. Spectrum is currently trading at an enterprise value of $4.85 billion, nearly what ASSA ABLOY is valuing just the HHI segment at. In addition to the HHI deal, Spectrum has also internally carved out the HPC segment and is looking to sell that segment as well. In doing so, Spectrum will create a more lean and focused business with just the H&G and GPC segments.
One thing to keep in mind as we look at financials and valuation metrics. The HHI segment has not yet been sold, but it is not reported on the income statement right now. This is because it is listed as a discontinued operation. If you go look at financials on Yahoo Finance or Cap IQ, you will see that HHI financials have been removed. So the EBITDA has been removed, no cash has been received, and no debt has been paid off. This makes the numbers extremely misleading and will make valuations look much higher than they really are. Here's a good way to look at it:
In the first column, this is likely what you'll see on financial data sites. Due to HHI being listed as a discontinued operation, the EBITDA from HHI is not taken into account... neither is the potential cash from the deal. So the entire value of the HHI segment is wiped away. We then see the EBITDA multiple plunges in the other two columns, which accurately reflect Spectrum's current valuation. With this in mind, let's take a look at the assumptions for the base case:
With ASSA ABLOY recently announcing that they are pursuing a sale of EMTEK, the DOJ will likely not have any grounds for antitrust, increasing the probability of the deal going through.
Through a SOTP, using a comp analysis for each segment, we found the implied value of each segment by 2026. We then multiplied the 2026 value by the probability of the segment not being sold and added them together to find the implied EV. From there, we took the expected value of net proceeds and used them to deleverage. This led us to an implied 2026 share price of $83.64, with an IRR of 18.7%.
We also completed a bull and bear case analysis with the following assumptions:
Bull Case
In this scenario, where everything goes as planned, we see a 4-year price target of $138.53, representing an IRR of 34.6%.
Bear Case
In this scenario, where everything goes poorly, we see a 4-year price target of $39.84, representing an IRR of -1.4%.
These two scenarios highlight the current mispricing of Spectrum. In an absolute best-case scenario, we could see an impressive IRR of 34.6%! This sort of return should thrill any type of investor. On the downside, markets appear to have already priced in the worse case scenarios, with an IIR of only -1.4%! This is an example of an investment with a highly attractive asymmetric risk/reward ratio.
2. Spectrum has a somewhat concentrated customer profile. Across all segments, ~39% of sales come from 4 different customers: Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Amazon. Unfortunately, there is no real way to mitigate this risk. However, 39% for 4 customers is not concentrated to the point of being uninvestable, but rather something to keep in mind.
3. Lastly, the current macroeconomic environment poses a threat to Spectrum's business. By selling the HHI and HPC segments, Spectrum will be able to reduce some of the macro risks involved. The HHI segment is correlated to the housing market, while HPC is dependent on discretionary spending. By selling these two segments, Spectrum will be left with a more resilient core business. However, the inability to sell these segments could lead to increased earnings volatility.
Spectrum Brands appears to be an attractive investment opportunity as the market is currently pricing in the worst-case scenario. An investment in Spectrum provides a large upside potential with relatively limited downside. I recommend initiating a long position, and holding it for 6 months - 4 years. I wouldn't necessarily plan to hold Spectrum for 10+ years, as I don't really see them as a potential long-term compounder. However, with a medium-term time horizon, the current restructuring offers substantial potential for outsized returns.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
