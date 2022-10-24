sankai/iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) has traded flat over the last year, with the company trading near to where it was 12 months ago. It has moved in a range of its 52-week low of $36.81 to a 52-week high of $79.49.

It's not surprising with the somewhat out-of-favor semiconductor industry that while trading flat it did so with a lot of volatility in between. There was a lot of share price movement that, over the duration of the year, basically went nowhere.

The fact it was able to find support in the mid-$40s was a sign the market is supporting the stock, while a number of other semiconductor companies continue to get hammered.

In this article we'll look at what to expect in the upcoming earnings report, as well as a couple of recent developments that are positive for GFS.

Performance and outlook

With its next earnings report coming up on Nov. 8, I don't want to rehash too much of its last earnings report. I only want to include it here to compare to the positive guidance given by management for the quarter covered by the upcoming report.

I want to note here that all the numbers included are all company records. With that in mind, revenue was $1.99 billion, up 23 percent year-over-year. Gross margin widened to 27 percent and adjusted gross margin to 28 percent. Operating margin came in at 14.9 percent and adjusted gross operating margin at $17.6 percent.

Net income in the quarter reached a record $264 million and adjusted net income climbed to $317 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 39.3 percent.

At the end of the quarter the company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $3.3 billion.

As for how things look ahead, GFS CEO Tom Caulfield said revenue in Q3 would probably increase to a range of $2.035 billion to $2.065 billion, up from Street expectations of $2 billion.

He also estimates adjusted EPS should jump to a range of $0.59-$0.65, significantly above Street consensus of $0.44.

Caufield added that at the beginning of 2022 demand surpassed capacity by approximately 25 percent. Going into next year, demand is outpacing supply by about 10 percent, so concerns related too much inventory. I don't see that being an issue in 2023 for GFS.

Positive catalysts

There have been several catalysts that are very positive for the long-term outlook for the performance of the company. Among them are the Chips Act, $30 million in government funding, being approved for owning its own utility, and its long-term agreement with Qualcomm.

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 has two major goals: putting into effect the programs authorized under CHIPS for America Act of 2021, and approving of the largest publicly funded R&D program in U.S. history, which was allocated $169.9 billion of the overall $248.1 billion provided for the funding of the programs.

The impetus behind the legislation was the U.S. dropping from supplying 37 percent of chips in the 1990s, to only about 12 percent today. Vulnerability to foreign chip manufacturers was also behind the decision to authorize the programs.

While Caufield said in regard to the passing of the CHIPs Act that it would take from "18 months to two years to bring new capacity into production." If there was a need to build a new facility, it would take as long as three years.

That's just another way of saying the benefits of the funding won't have an immediate effect, but over the long term should be very beneficial to GFS and the industry.

That appears to be confirmed when the company announced it was extending its long-term agreement with Qualcomm that increased wafer purchases from GFS's Malta, New York facility by $4 billion. Including the prior agreement, it brings the total revenue from the deal to $7 billion through 2028. The fact it is spread across various technologies helps mitigate risk if any specific market segment slows down.

In the middle of October 2022, it was announced that GFS had it had been awarded $30 million in federal funding for the purpose of advancing "the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride chips at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont."

The money will be used to purchase tools and to develop and implement 200mm GaN wafer manufacturing. This will empower GFS to manufacture chips that are used for "high-power applications, including electric vehicles, industrial motors, and energy applications."

Last, GFS received approval to become its own utility from the Public Utility Commission of Vermont. What that means is it can acquire electricity from the grid in order to cut costs.

Per terms of the agreement, GFS will buy electricity from GMP for a period of four years while it transitions to the new energy source. The company also agreed to pay $15.6 million to help offset risks associated with the impact on rates.

Taken together, these are compelling, positive catalysts that will have a long-term impact on the performance of GFS.

Conclusion

I really like where GFS is at right now. It has performed very well when measured against its peers, and has the geographic and technological diversification (customers) to grow with fairly minimal disruption to its performance.

With quality deals in place, demand exceeding supply, and the opportunity to serve more high-end markets, I don't see much that will hold back the long-term growth prospects of the company.

That said, it has jumped nicely since its 52-week low, and could be due for a pullback. In my opinion that will be determined by the quality of its next earnings report. If it exceeds expectations again, it will get a nice boost in its share price that will probably provide a higher floor.

Since much of what is happening at the company has a more long-range impact on the company, it could continue to trade somewhat flat until those changes and the fruit of them start having a sustainable effect on the top and bottom lines of the company.

Over time though, I see GFS doing very well for patient shareholders with a long-term investing strategy.