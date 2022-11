Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

Apple ( AAPL ) is

now worth more than

Alphabet ( GOOG ) ( GOOGL ), Amazon ( AMZN ) and Meta ( META ) combined. Elon Musk plans to

cut half of Twitter jobs

to slash costs - reports. S&P

futures dip, yields jump

as market comes to grips with Fed's 'hawkish dovish pivot'.

Learn how to invest successfully with Alpha Picks

here

.