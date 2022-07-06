sculpies

Though we have previously posited a single-digit entry point for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) back in September, things have obviously turned overly pessimistic, since the stock has plummeted by -58.25% to $6.60. The drastic plunge is obviously not solely attributed to its long-term fundamentals, since most Chinese stocks have similarly suffered massive losses thus far. XPEV has lost -86.87% of its value YTD, against Alibaba (BABA) by -46.25%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) by -53.01%, JD.com (JD) by -40.23%, Baidu (BIDU) by -47.60%, and NIO (NIO) by -71.65% at the same time. The Chinese ADR situation looks worse than expected when compared with the S&P 500 Index's comparatively tamer decline by -21.62% YTD.

The perfect storm of geopolitical risk is significantly compounded by the recent Chinese chips ban, President Xi Jinping's unprecedented third term, and the strong likelihood of a hard-line stance from the US government ahead, no matter the results of the November mid-term election. Thereby, explaining the bloodbath witnessed thus far with many Chinese ADRs.

However, we must also highlight XPEV's slowing demand and sales attributed to (reportedly) management issues thus far. The company has continued to underperform in its deliveries over the past three months compared to its peers. It delivered a total of 23.1K during the period, with October further disappointing analysts with a minimal 5.1K delivery. On the other hand, NIO has delivered over 31.6K vehicles since August, consistently averaging above 10K monthly, while Li Auto (LI) also performed at 26.1K with an average of 10.7K in the past two months.

Though XPEV's YTD numbers still look relatively excellent in comparison, we have to admit that things do not look good for the next few months. It is no wonder then, that Mr. Market had come down harder on XPEV than the others.

XPEV Expected To Under Deliver In FQ3'22

In its upcoming FQ3'22 earnings call, XPEV is expected to report revenues of $1.13B and adj. net incomes of -$185.1M, indicating notable QoQ growth of 10.62% and 45.65%, respectively, assuming FX neutral conditions. However, we are concerned since FX headwinds remain, with Yuan performing weaker against the USD thus far by approximately -6.27% QoQ and -10.4% YoY.

In addition to XPEV's weaker deliveries, its lack of meaningful profitability continues to put downward pressure on its stock performance due to the worsening market sentiments. Even Tesla's (TSLA) deliveries and margins are viewed skeptically, with a -46.25% plunge YTD. The softening demand in China is worrying as well, since both XPEV and TSLA had to cut prices to stay ahead of the intensely competitive market currently dominated by BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF). Furthermore, the future looks bleak, since the latter expects to exponentially increase its deliveries at an aggressive CAGR of 88.94% through 2024, against XPEV's 65.4% and TSLA's 39.9% at the same time.

It is apparent by now that XPEV's forward execution has been notably downgraded by Mr. Market, due to the declines in its top and bottom line growth by -20.03% and -29.29%, respectively. In addition, the company is not expected to report meaningful profitability over the next few years, with analysts projecting GAAP EPS of $0.36 by FY2025. Given that LI is projected to achieve a GAAP EPS of $0.22 by FY2023 and $1.20 by FY2025, it is no wonder that the latter had suffered a relatively milder plunge of 49.54% YTD, despite the slower top-line growth of 49.2% compared to XPEV's 59.1% through FY2025.

So, Is XPEV Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

XPEV 2Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

XPEV is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.35x and NTM P/E of -6.78x, lower than its 2Y mean of 8.09x and -44.51x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $6.60, down -88.30% from its 52-week high of $56.45, nearing its 52-week low of $6.18. Nonetheless, consensus estimates remain bullish about XPEV's prospects, given their price target of $33.50 and a 407.58% upside from current prices.

Depending on XPEV's upcoming performance in the FQ3'22 earnings call, there might be a potential for some stock recovery ahead. However, we are not holding our breaths, given the disappointing deliveries in the past few months. On the other hand, depending on the results of its ongoing organizational changes, there is still a moderate chance for a meaningful and sustainable stock rally in the long term, once demand returns and geopolitical risks lift.

In light of these rock bottom levels and the highly attractive risk/reward ratio, we are revising our rating on XPEV to a speculative Buy, significantly aided by its very promising Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Even then, investors should naturally size their portfolios accordingly, due to the potential short-term volatility.