Glass House's Graham Farrar On Industry Challenges And Opportunities

Summary

  • Glass House aiming to be free cash flow positive.
  • Co-Founder and President Graham Farrar on paying through the nose for capital - challenges and opportunities.
  • We also discuss why he thinks Biden's recent promises are more strategy than stunt.

Greenhouse With Cultivated Cannabis Plants in Flowering Stage

kmatija

Glass House (OTC:GLASF) aims to be free cash flow positive. Co-Founder and President Graham Farrar comes back on the podcast to discuss the opportunity and challenge in fighting its main competition - California's illicit market. We also discuss why he thinks Biden's recent announcements are more strategy than stunt. MSOs are closing their facilities and leaving California which means bigger opportunity for GLASF.

This article was written by

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

Comments

