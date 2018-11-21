kmatija

Glass House (OTC:GLASF) aims to be free cash flow positive. Co-Founder and President Graham Farrar comes back on the podcast to discuss the opportunity and challenge in fighting its main competition - California's illicit market. We also discuss why he thinks Biden's recent announcements are more strategy than stunt. MSOs are closing their facilities and leaving California which means bigger opportunity for GLASF.