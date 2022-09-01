AutumnSkyPhotography

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has just declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS were in-line while revenue beat by $40 Million. But Q1 guidance was lower than expected, and this has sent the stock sharply lower, down about 7% in addition to the 4% it lost during regular trading on Wednesday.

We have a history of analyzing dividend coverage based on free cash flow after earnings, as can be seen here.

Why cash flow over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share (EPS). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP-related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

Let us see how Qualcomm's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.

Total shares outstanding: 1.12 Billion

Billion Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.75

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $0.84 Billion

Billion FCF in Q4: $0.812 Billion

Billion Payout ratio using FCF: 103% ($0.84 billion divided by $0.812 billion)

EPS reported: $3.13

Payout ratio using EPS: 24% ($0.75 divided by $3.13).

Based on this quarter's report, it appears like Qualcomm's payout ratio using FCF is a bit of a concern, but it appears much healthier based on EPS. But one quarter may not present the full picture, as one-off occurrences may have benefitted or impacted the company. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year, FY 2022.

Total shares outstanding: 1.12 Billion

Billion Current annual dividend per share: $3.00

Annual FCF required to cover dividends: $3.36 Billion

Billion FCF for 2022: $6.8 Billion, as shown in the investor presentation below.

Billion, as shown in the investor presentation below. Payout ratio using annual FCF: 49% ($3.36 Billion divided by $6.8 billion)

Annual EPS for 2022: $12.53

Payout ratio using EPS: 26% ($3.36 divided by $12.53).

QCOM Q4 (Qualcomm.Com)

The annual numbers look a lot better, but investors need to be mindful of the following:

1. Qualcomm's 65% reduction in free cash flow Quarter-on-Quarter is a little worrying. Although Qualcomm is not as capital investment heavy as Telecom companies, it is surprising that EPS was much more impressive than FCF in this quarter.

2. That said, short-term fluctuations are normal even for established businesses. Even more so for cyclicals like Qualcomm that see heavy demand fluctuations depending on the quarter.

3. To summarize, Qualcomm's dividend coverage after this quarterly result and FY 2022 is sound based on both FCF and EPS, with EPS projecting a more rosy picture about the company's ability to raise dividends through the years.

Forward-Looking Thoughts and Conclusion

Qualcomm recorded its best revenue in Handsets, Automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT). With Meta Platforms' (META) recent announcement that it will invest heavily in data centers, chipmakers like Qualcomm stand to benefit heavily from this trend. Qualcomm is a key player in Meta's raid into Virtual Reality, as the two companies have signed a multi-year agreement.

With its early mover advantage, Qualcomm is well positioned to reap in the rewards from the Automotive market, which is expected to be $100B in size by 2030. To quote the CEO:

"Qualcomm is a leader in essential technologies for the Connected IntelligentEdge. Our One Technology Roadmap scales across virtually every industry, including automotive. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis, combined with our relationships with automakers, has resulted in a $30 billion design-win pipeline. We are winning the digital future of automotive.”