QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has just declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS were in-line while revenue beat by $40 Million. But Q1 guidance was lower than expected, and this has sent the stock sharply lower, down about 7% in addition to the 4% it lost during regular trading on Wednesday.
We have a history of analyzing dividend coverage based on free cash flow after earnings, as can be seen here.
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share (EPS). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Let us see how Qualcomm's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.
Based on this quarter's report, it appears like Qualcomm's payout ratio using FCF is a bit of a concern, but it appears much healthier based on EPS. But one quarter may not present the full picture, as one-off occurrences may have benefitted or impacted the company. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year, FY 2022.
The annual numbers look a lot better, but investors need to be mindful of the following:
1. Qualcomm's 65% reduction in free cash flow Quarter-on-Quarter is a little worrying. Although Qualcomm is not as capital investment heavy as Telecom companies, it is surprising that EPS was much more impressive than FCF in this quarter.
2. That said, short-term fluctuations are normal even for established businesses. Even more so for cyclicals like Qualcomm that see heavy demand fluctuations depending on the quarter.
3. To summarize, Qualcomm's dividend coverage after this quarterly result and FY 2022 is sound based on both FCF and EPS, with EPS projecting a more rosy picture about the company's ability to raise dividends through the years.
"Qualcomm is a leader in essential technologies for the Connected IntelligentEdge. Our One Technology Roadmap scales across virtually every industry, including automotive. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis, combined with our relationships with automakers, has resulted in a $30 billion design-win pipeline. We are winning the digital future of automotive.”
