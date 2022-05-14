Bank of America: The Pack Leader In Financial Services (Technical Analysis)

Quant Labs Research
Summary

  • Bank of America has shown no negative return this year compared to other stocks. That is a rare statement, as most company stock returns have been negative all year.
  • Technical indicators show tepid stock price expectations for Bank of America, while the Monte Carlo simulation says otherwise. Regression analysis shows sideways moving over the next 30 days.
  • Bank of America's forward guidance is relatively strong, especially regarding the dividend strength over the next five years.

Major Banks In U.S. Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

With no negative return in 2022, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has proven to be a well-managed company with relatively strong forward guidance estimates. Dividend growth looks solid over the next five years. Day traders might want to refrain from investing in BAC as they seek short-term profit. Long-term investors, however, may be pleased to accumulate this relatively cheap stock, which could increase in the coming months.

Fundamental decent growth with no negative return this year

Growth

Bank of America has been lackluster in growth over the last five years. 2020 was not a kind year for them due to negative revenue growth and net income growth. One encouraging sign is that the previous year was its strongest year for net income growth.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.044

0.045

-0.000

-0.063

0.042

Net income growth

0.018

0.544

-0.025

-0.348

0.787

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Data

This year has been relatively strong for Bank of America, considering the positive returns thus far. Simple moving average periods of 20 and 50 days have been extreme.

Unnamed: 0

Values

SMA20

10.54%

SMA50

8.63%

SMA200

-2.96%

Source: FinViz.

Enterprise

There have been solid metrics for Bank of America with its stock price, market capitalization, and rebounding enterprise value.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

BAC

BAC

BAC

BAC

BAC

Stock price

31.880

29.070

33.480

29.650

45.870

Number of shares

10.196 B

10.097 B

9.390 B

8.753 B

8.493 B

Market capitalization

325.037 B

293.505 B

314.394 B

259.532 B

389.588 B

Enterprise value

416.518 B

358.136 B

410.787 B

154.778 B

338.093 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Estimate

Unlike big technology, future guidance estimate shows slow growth for Bank of America. So do not expect its dividend yield to grow either. Earnings per share will see some positive elevated change.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

Revenue

94,768

103,457

106,363

118,836

Dividend

0.89

0.93

1.04

1.16

Dividend Yield (in %)

2.46 %

2.57 %

2.87 %

3.21 %

EPS

3.18

3.74

4.06

5.10

P/E Ratio

11.38

9.66

8.90

7.09

EBIT

33,503

40,957

41,714

52,057

Net Profit

26,117

29,835

31,095

37,613

EPS (GAAP)

3.18

3.74

4.06

5.10

Source: BusinessInsider.

Technical Analysis of potential market entry

Fibonacci

Sometimes you can only rely on potential market entry as any stock price will cross above a Fibonacci trendline. However, based on the most recent strengthened stock price, it might be wise to add the Bank of America stock price to your watch list.

fibonacci boa

fibonacci boa (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

There is further confirmation as Bank of America stock price pushes through the upper Bollinger band guidance line, and this might be your signal for upward momentum to continue with the price. Is it time to buy into BAC stock right now?

bollinger BAC

bollinger BAC (custom platform )

MACD

Bank of America's current stock price has broken the zero line, so it is wise to consider your market entry now. Other signals seem to clarify the price uptrend from this well-managed bank.

macd BAC

macd BAC (custom platform)

RSI

Be aware that Bank of America's current price appears to be approaching an overbought condition on the relative strength indicator. So, should we expect a short-term sideways move? It depends on the overall stock market conditions within the United States.

rsi BAC

rsi BAC (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

monte carlo BAC

monte carlo BAC (custom platform )

Momentum is clearly in the Bank of America stock price as prediction paths show robust upward forecasting. Also, the normalized distribution chart shows a higher probability of stock prices increasing in the coming days, but this depends on the overall stock market momentum.

Regression

As for the forecasted red regression line, one could expect sideways movement for the next 30 days. We could expect long-term stock price performance based on other analysis styles, but it will be insignificant compared to other higher-performing market sectors.

regression BAC

regression BAC (custom platform)

The risk appears low and moot

Recommendation

Recommendations from other market analysts show quite a mixed story. From a short-term perspective for day traders, it would be wise to average dollar costs in any new positions of Bank of America. For long-term investors, one could start loading up on this stock as prices uptrend over the next few years. Remember that holding stocks that do not perform becomes an opportunity cost against other short-term performing instruments.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

SELL

6

10

10

One week

NEUTRAL

7

9

10

One day

BUY

13

3

10

Source: Trading View.

Price vs. Short Volume

Short trading volume has slightly spiked as Bank of America's stock price rises for the near term. However, the shorting trend is below 50% of the total trading volume.

shorting BAC

shorting BAC (custom platform )

Sustainability

Bank of America has an average performance for sustainability but should be improved upon to see further investment from the most prominent American asset managers. Nevertheless, this bank seems well-managed to minimize any adverse risk during the pandemic, and it needs to boost this sustainability rating to stay ahead of its competition.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

14.37

Peer count

172

Governance score

11.16

Total esg

27.15

Highest controversy

3

ESG performance

AVG_PERF

Percentile

52.39

Peer group

Banks

Environment score

1.62

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Price Target

This due diligence stock pricing target chart has a nice trending story. As market analysts keep dropping their price targets for Bank of America, the current stock price is starting to exceed those most recent targets. So, do you expect future market analysts to raise their pricing targets in the coming weeks?

target BAC

target BAC (custom platform )

Insider Activity

It is shocking to see the amount of selling by the current CEO of Bank of America earlier this year. However, as stock performance strengthens, so do his buying habits, indicating further confidence within the bank where he works.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-05-14

15,853.00

2,183,262.00

35.17

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-15853.0

2022-05-14

1,189.00

155,784.00

35.17

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-1189.0

2022-05-31

50,000.00

350,137.00

nan

Buy

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

50000.0

2022-05-31

6,045.00

344,092.00

36.67

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-6045.0

2022-06-14

15,852.00

2,199,114.00

nan

Buy

No

ALMEIDA JOSE E

15852.0

2022-06-14

15,852.00

2,183,262.00

32.05

Sell

No

Mensah Bernard A

-15852.0

2022-07-14

15,853.00

2,199,115.00

nan

Buy

No

Mensah Bernard A

15853.0

2022-07-14

15,853.00

2,183,262.00

32.25

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-15853.0

2022-08-14

33,788.00

96,927.00

nan

Buy

No

Bless Rudolf A.

33788.0

2022-08-14

22,433.00

366,525.00

nan

Buy

No

DeMare James P

22433.0

2022-08-14

17,470.00

150,468.00

nan

Buy

No

Koder Matthew M

17470.0

2022-08-14

2,674.00

158,458.00

nan

Buy

No

Mensah Bernard A

2674.0

2022-08-14

15,852.00

2,199,114.00

nan

Buy

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

15852.0

2022-08-14

2,323.00

364,202.00

36.25

Sell

No

Bless Rudolf A.

-2323.0

2022-08-14

9,661.00

140,807.00

36.25

Sell

No

DeMare James P

-9661.0

2022-08-14

1,189.00

157,269.00

36.25

Sell

No

Koder Matthew M

-1189.0

2022-08-14

15,852.00

2,183,262.00

36.25

Sell

No

Mensah Bernard A

-15852.0

2022-08-14

16,303.00

80,624.00

36.25

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-16303.0

2022-08-31

1,799.00

82,423.00

nan

Buy

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

1799.0

2022-08-31

1,799.00

80,624.00

33.47

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-1799.0

2022-09-13

4,529.00

4,529.00

nan

Buy

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

4529.0

2022-09-14

15,852.00

2,199,114.00

nan

Buy

No

Koder Matthew M

15852.0

2022-09-14

15,852.00

2,183,262.00

34.51

Sell

No

Koder Matthew M

-15852.0

2022-10-14

15,852.00

2,199,114.00

nan

Buy

No

Bless Rudolf A.

15852.0

2022-10-14

15,852.00

2,183,262.00

31.7

Sell

No

MOYNIHAN BRIAN T

-15852.0

Source: BusinessInsider.

Conclusion

Will recent buying activity from the CEO come up? One could take away that Bank of America's stock price could increase over the short term. In the long run, one could see higher stock price performance than banking competition. As it stands, it would be recommended to consider buying into the stock for the long run. Over the last few years, Bank of America has proven well-managed and does not fear any potential downtrends.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

