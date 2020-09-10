Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

About the business

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) provides testing and measurement solutions that span multiple markets, platforms, and workflow tasks. This $31.14B market cap company operates in two groups (segments):

Communications Solutions Group - This group provides testing solutions for the segments of "Wireless and Wired Communication", "Network Applications and Security" and "Aerospace, Defense, and Government". Electronic Industrial Solutions Group - This group provides testing solutions for the segments of "Next Generation Automotive and Energy", "IoT", Consumer, Education, and Medical Electronics, Semiconductor Design, and Manufacturing.

As can be understood from the 2020 video by Jay Alexander - SVP, Chief Technology Officer at the Keysight 2020 Investor Day - the company's main mission is to disrupt itself in order to help the customers to be the disruptors in their own domains by being the first to the market. The proprietary platform PathWave is the core offering that accelerates the time-to-market for its customers' products and services.

The slide deck from 2020 mentions companies such as Alphabet, Boeing, Ford Motor, Leonardo, LG, Nokia, Samsung, Siemens, and many others among its customer base. The key R&D statistics in 2020 referred to 15 labs across the globe (close to customers), 3K+ patents, and 7K+ products. Keysight taps into the key enabling technologies markets where the respective leaders need software and hardware testing solutions, and this is the niche that Keysight serves. The organizational model in place is a chain from labs to centers of excellence to solutions groups.

Industries Served by Keysight (Investor Day 2020)

With over 3K R&D engineers and nearly all salesforce being engineers themselves, Keysight has embedded itself in key regions, including major developing economies like China and India.

Geographic Distribution of Labs and Sales (Investor Day 2020)

Between 2014 and 2020, Keysight completed 10 acquisitions that helped to expand its solutions portfolio, expertise base, and customer access.

Strategic Acquisitions (Investor Day 2020)

This presentation is quite outdated now, but on the YouTube channel, we can find some fresher videos, e.g. in relation to quantum computing capabilities, 5G and 6G, cybersecurity, AI, etc.

Financial performance

Keysight's two segments delivered some amazing financial results this financial year, and the 2022 Q3 has been an all-time high (Q3 was reported in August 2022).

In the CSG segment, Keysight experienced in Q3 record orders and all-time record revenue of $970M at the Operating Margin of 29.6%. As per end markets, Commercial Communications revenues were driven by 5G and high-speed digital applications, while in the Aerospace, Defense & Government market, the revenue drivers were cyber, space, and satellite applications.

CSG Group Highlights (Q3 2022 Presentation)

The EISG segment has also contributed (despite problems with the supply chain) with all-time record orders and revenue of $406M at the Operating Margin of 31.3%.

EIS Group Highlights (Q3 2022 Presentation)

The YoY growth rates are presented below.

Growth of Revenues by End Market (Q3 2022 Presentation)

Geographically, the biggest portion of revenues is coming from Asia Pacific (44%), followed by the Americas (41%) and Europe (15%). The latter experienced the lowest YoY growth (only 3%), while in the Asia Pacific and the Americas the growth rates are in the low teens (11% and 13% YoY, respectively).

The 5-year non-GAAP trend presented below indicates a steady growth of revenues and EPS (at 11% and 25% CAGR, respectively) while expanding operating margins from 18.4% in 2017 to 27.9% in 2021, reaching 30.1% in Q3. The reported EPS growth of 31% for Q3 YoY has been aided by the share repurchases of 4.6 million shares ($723M) year to date.

5-Year Annual Trends (Q3 2022 Presentation)

The FY22 guidance given by the management is very optimistic and indicates the expected revenues of $5.37B - $5.38B (nearly 9% YoY growth) and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share to reach $7.43 - $7.49 (19 - 20% YoY growth).

Valuation and comparison to key competitors

As indicated in the 2021 Annual Report, Keysight considers the following companies as their main competitors (per group):

For CSG,

"The market for electronic design and test solutions is highly competitive across our targeted markets. In the commercial communications market, our primary competitors are Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Anritsu Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Gigamon, National Instruments Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Teradyne Inc., Spirent Communications plc, and VIAVI Solutions Inc. In the aerospace, defense and government market, our primary competitors are Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies, Fortive Corporation and VIAVI Solutions Inc.

For EIS,

our primary competitors are Fortive Corporation, National Instruments Corporation and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co."

From the above-mentioned companies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. and Gigamon are not publicly traded, thus I do not include them in the comparison.

See below a table comparing the key valuation and profitability metrics as taken from the respective companies' profiles on Seeking Alpha.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), the US Anritsu Corporation (OTCPK:AITUF), Japan Fortive Corporation (FTV), the US National Instruments Corporation (NATI), the US Teledyne Technologies (TDY), the US Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the US Spirent Communications plc (OTCPK:SPMYY), the UK VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAV), the US Market Cap $31.76B $1.33B $22.72B $5.06B $18.52B $13.07B $1.81B $3.45B P/E GAAP (TTM) 28.85 15.75 33.09 36.33 26.25 18.32 19.37 224.94 Price/Book (TTM) 7.97 1.65 2.41 4.44 2.48 5.64 3.98 5.08 Revenue 3 Year (CAGR) 7.61% 1.88% -7.11% 6.58% 20.73% 15.27% 7.40% 4.57% EPS Diluted 3 Year (CAGR) 54.66% 15.23% -36.85% -4.33% 14.46% 17.79% 17.97% 50.69% Gross Profit Margin 64.07% 52.37% 57.63% 68.98% 40.67% 59.66% 73.59% 62.17% Net Income Margin 21.00% 12.65% 12.22% 8.59% 13.37% 23.19% 15.67% 1.20% Dividend Yield (FWD) 0 0 0.44% 2.93% 0 0.54% 1.60% 0 Payout Ratio 0 0 9.15% 58.42% 0 9.13% 42.16%* 0 * - payout ratio for Spirent was taken from the company's profile on Morningstar.com Click to enlarge

Despite being actually the biggest of all the described companies by market capitalization, Keysight has quite a reasonable P/E in comparison to National Instruments Corporation or VIAVI Solutions Inc. However, it is the most expensive as measured by P/B. Keysight has a healthy revenue growth rate, although much lower than Teradyne and Teledyne. On the other hand, when it comes to growth of EPS, Keysight has had a stellar rate of nearly 55% for the last 3 years, matched only by VIAVI. Please, note that Keysight presents its 5-year trend of EPS growth as non-GAAP. See below the graph of GAAP EPS as provided by Seeking Alpha. From $1.95 in 2016 to $4.78 in 2021, the EPS CAGR was 19.6%. Given the mentioned management guidance, we need to wait until the next report to take into account the post-COVID recovery period and what it meant for Keysight's results and profitability.

GAAP EPS 2015-2021 (Seeking Alpha Keysight profile)

Going back to the table above, Keysight has a gross profit margin rather in line with the ones of its competitors, but the net income margin is enviable (21%) and only beaten by Teradyne by some 2 percentage points. Keysight does not pay dividends, and neither do Japanese Anritsu, Teledyne, or VIAVI.

In relation to its own historical results and metrics, Keysight has almost halved its GAAP P/E from a 5-year average of 51.20 to the mentioned 28.85, so it has become much cheaper in relation to its own past valuation. The current P/B is however higher by nearly 30% than the 5-year average of 6.26. The company's current gross profit margin of 64% is higher by approximately 5.5 percentage points than its 5-year average and it is higher by nearly 14 percentage points than the sector median of 50.35%. Also, the net income margin grew exponentially above its 5-year average of 11.86% to 21%, essentially doubling this important profitability metric.

All in all, despite a relative priciness, Keysight shows signs of strong management and the ability to capitalize on the investments in the key digital technologies indispensable for the modern economy globally.

Technical analysis

In my opinion, Keysight stock is currently at the cusp of a breakout, which possibly comes after the reporting of Q4 and full 2022 foreseen for mid-November.

Monthly Chart of KEYS (TradingView)

Monthly Heikin Ashi candles have turned green, indicating the beginning of an uptrend. The monthly CIDI (Composite Index Divergence Indicator) has moved above its both fast (green) and slow (orange) average, and the slow average is turning up as well. I interpret the position of the positive directional movement line (+DI, blue line) over the negative directional movement line (-DI, orange line) of the DMI (Directional Movement Index) as a sign of the long-term uptrend. MACD is also turning up to possibly cross above its signal in the space of the next 1-2 months.

Weekly Chart of KEYS (TradingView)

On the weekly timeframe, we can see not only the start of green Heikin Ashi candles but also the blue 10-week Moving Average has recently crossed above the 50-week MA and still develops nearly parallel, which can be explained by the retracement occurring over the last two months. The current price is touching the August highs and could possibly be a place to begin a long position. The CIDI line (purple) is currently crossing the fast average, which is already above the slow one, indicating a high probability of an upward momentum. Also, the DMI turned positive already around the end of July, while the weekly MACD has moved above zero and is directing upwards.

Daily Renko Chart of KEYS (TradingView)

We can see a similar (which is not always a case) readiness for a breakout in the daily Renko chart, where the fast average is piercing above the slow average, the last Renk box is above both averages, while also CIDI is crossing above its fast average and the MACD signal is catching up by crossing over zero level.

Conclusions

Keysight is an interesting investment proposition for those who believe in the growth driven by digital and green innovation and technologies of the future which need ever more precise and faster testing. The company has strong financial results and, from the technical analysis perspective, can offer an opportunity for swing trading. By reaching the December 2021 all-time high near $210, an investor can achieve a nearly 20% return.