Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a hydrogen fuel cell company that may be a green energy play. Technical and Fundamental analysts see short term downward price pressure but some see long term possibilities for those wanting to add green energy investments and are willing to hold for the long haul. Since Barchart's Trend Spotter signaled a sell on 9/22, the stock lost 34.46%.
Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications. The company provides proton exchange membrane (PEM), fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFuel Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. It has strategic agreements with Airbus; Lhyfe; Edison Motors; Phillips 66; Apex Clean Energy; BAE Systems; and Universal Hydrogen Co. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
Value Line seems to agree with the Technical analyses at least in the short run:
In his latest analysis for Value Line Tom Mulle made the following comments: PLUG is a major beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act and also is entering into long term contacts with Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). They expect losses to continue for the next year or two but sees this as a long-term green energy opportunity for those willing to hold in there for the long haul.
CFRA's Marketscope is another site I have found to give objective analysis.
Alexander Yokum of CFRA Marketscope voiced the following concerns:
Seeking Alpha's Quantitative Indicators:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.57
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.23
|Quant
|Hold
|2.62
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|D-
|D
|Growth
|B-
|D+
|A-
|Profitability
|F
|F
|F
|Momentum
|D
|C
|C
|Revisions
|D+
|D
|D+
Sector
Industry
Electrical Components and Equipment
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
471 out of 619
Ranked in Industry
42 out of 63
My Conclusion: Technically, the price is currently on a downward trend. Long term Plug is a pie-in-the-sky opportunity. Green energy using fuel cell technology is a dream but can it become competitive with fossil fuel and other green energy technologies? I'd put this one on a watch list and monitor its price movement using price vs. its 50-day moving average and 30-day turtle chart below. Plenty of time to buy in later and maybe at a better price than today.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article discusses an uncovered stock on Seeking Alpha. It is not intended to be a buy or sell recommendation as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
