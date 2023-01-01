Pavlo Sukharchuk/iStock via Getty Images

For better or worse, investor sentiment on sectors has a significant influence on the price performance of individual stocks; I’ve seen studies suggesting that 70% to 80% of a stock’s movement can be tied back to the sector. I mention that here because I think it’s a critical thing to understand with NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – the company’s differentiated end-market exposures have been helping the stock, and I like the long-term growth/valuation balance, but sentiment remains a risk with further downside to broader expectations about semiconductor demand in 2023.

Since my last update, NXP Semiconductor has outperformed the SOX by close to 15%, but lost about 15% of its value (modestly outperforming the wider market). I think auto and some parts of industrial will hold up in 2023, but I do expect a year-over-year decline in revenue and margins and it will likely take time for investors to come back to the name. All of that said, NXP shares look pretty meaningfully undervalued and worth a look from contrarian (or very patient) investors.

Breaking The Beat-And-Raise Guidance With A Beat-And-Miss

After a series of quarters were NXP modestly beat expectations and then raised for the next quarter, the third quarter saw only a modest beat and then a reduction in near-term guidance. None of this was tremendously surprising, particularly after seeing multiple semiconductor company reports prior to NXP’s update.

Revenue rose more than 20% year over year and about 4% quarter over quarter, just beating expectations. Growth was again driven by the auto and industrial/IoT businesses, with both growing 23% yoy and 4-5% qoq (5% for Auto, 4% for Industrial/IoT). Communications revenue rose 12% yoy and 3% qoq, while Mobile rose 10% and declined 2% qoq (the second straight sequential decline).

Gross margin rose another 150bp yoy and 20bp qoq to 58%, beating by 20bp (the third straight quarter with a 20bp-30bp beat), and gross margin remains at the high end of management’s interim guidance range. Operating income rose almost 33% yoy and 7% qoq, beating by more than 2%, with operating margin up 340bp yoy and 90bp qoq to 36.9%.

Inventory rose 35% yoy and 8% qoq, while inventory days rose 15 yoy and 5 qoq to almost 100 days, close to the level NXP had going into the pandemic. Channel inventory was steady qoq at 1.6 months, below management’s preferred 2-3-month range.

NXP Semiconductors' Weaker Guidance Coming From Increasingly Familiar Sources

Management guided to Q4’22 revenue about 3% to 4% below the prior sell-side average. While the Auto and core Industrial/IoT businesses are still seeing strong demand, mobile is weakening more significantly (down high single-digits qoq) and the consumer side of Industrial/IoT is falling off, leading management to guide to a high-teens sequential decline.

The weakness in mobile demand has been well-telegraphed, and NXP is by no means unusual here. The weakness in consumer industrial/IoT is more of a new driver, but again not so surprising in the context of weaker overall demand for consumer electronics (including consumer IoT products like thermostats, doorbells, and smart speakers).

Auto May Have Longer Legs

NXP’s auto business is in stronger shape, and it's looking as though this business may hold up better in 2023 than the market seems to fear.

First, supply is still very tight for specialty products produced on trailing edge nodes, and management says that more than 70% of its products still have year-plus lead-times. At the same time, auto OEMs like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have noted healthy demand and a desire to rebuild dealer inventories. At the same time, auto OEMs have been instructing their tier one suppliers to rebuild their component inventories to create a buffer.

All of this makes forecasting more challenging – some second-half orders are going into restocking, but how much? Looking at the auto supplier reports I’ve seen so far, it doesn’t sound like there was tremendous rebuilding in the third quarter, and demand still seems healthy. Likewise, while the latest forecasts for auto production in 2023 do call for a slowdown, mid-single-digit volume growth combined with inventory-rebuilding does argue for a generally healthy environment.

On top of that, NXP does have some “above and beyond” credentials. It’s true that NXP isn’t leveraged to high-end EV power like onsemi (ON), but the company does still have increased content in new models due to increased safety and automation content, and I see growth potential for the S32 processor family as OEMs look to consolidate domain controllers and reduce complexity and wiring needs.

The Outlook

In the short term, I do wonder if some softening of consumer demand (Mobile and consumer Industrial/IoT) will let NXP reallocate some of its committed capacity to improving availability for auto and industrial customers. Likewise, analyst Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna recently speculated that weaker outlooks across the sector could lead to some opportunities for NXP to obtain improved foundry capacity.

All of that said, I do see PMI heading lower, and I expect weaker “core” industrial demand in 2023 to go along with weaker consumer-driven demand and softer wireless hardware demand. Auto may be the “little engine that could”, but I do think it's prudent to expect a year-over-year decline in NXP revenue, as well as near-term pressures on margins.

Long term, I still think a 7% to 8% revenue growth is achievable. Likewise, while I think NXP could still drive FCF margins into the high-20%’s over time, I’m taking a more conservative stance now with FCF margins bumping around the high-teens to 20% for the next few years before accelerating toward the mid-20%’s.

Those assumptions do support a double-digit long-term annualized return today on a discounted cash flow approach. I’d also note that even using cycle-low multiples based on the margins, revenue, and EBITDA I expect for next year, I get a fair value in the $180’s and if I use cycle-normalized multiples on next year’s financials I get fair values in the $210’s.

The Bottom Line

It’s entirely possible that I’m underestimating how the semiconductor cycle correction will impact NXP, and it’s possible that there will be further cuts needed to auto and industrial expectations in 2023/2024. Likewise, there’s a sectorwide risk that expectations are still too high and that both estimates and multiples have further to fall. This is the “price of entry” for trying to pick up cyclical stocks in the midst of a cyclical downswing.

I won’t try to soft-peddle the downside risk that it’s too soon to step up. I do believe in the long-term story, though, and I think NXP has undervalued leadership in a range of growth categories and that once the Street gets the bottom dialed in, this is a stock that can do well over time.