Justin Sullivan

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) are down 20% pre-market on a highly disappointing 4Q22 outlook, with a revenue guide that came in $100 million or 11% below consensus. For 3Q22, Roku actually beat all Street estimates, with revenue up 12% YoY to $761 million driven primarily by a 15% increase in Platform revenue to $670 million (88% of rev). The problem continues to be a weak Player business where revenue declined 7% YoY and gross margin was again in the red at -19% vs. -24% and -17% in Q2 and Q1. While gross margin, adj. EBITDA margin and other operating metrics (active accounts, streaming hours, and ARPU) all beat expectations, markets were absolutely terrified by the frankly awful Q4 guidance.

ConsensusGuru

Behind The Q4 Guidance

What exactly is going on behind Roku's disastrous Q4 outlook that suggests an 8% YoY decline on the top-line while Platform (assuming ~83% of total revenue) and Player revenues are expected to drop 6% and 16% YoY?

The first reason is that this holiday season is unlike any traditional holiday season where companies will be spending heavily on advertising. Management pointed to a tough macro environment where consumer spending is pressured by inflation and big advertisers are "not spending with anyone." Roku primarily derives its Platform revenue from the scatter market (anything that does not involve an upfront commitment in ad dollars), so advertisers have pulled back rather quickly. Given that management thinks Platform revenue will fall slightly on a QoQ basis, a 1% sequential decline should give us revenue of $664 million, down 6% YoY. On the bright side, Roku did not notice meaningful cancellations in its >$1 billion commits in upfront.

Roku

The second reason has to do with the ongoing weakness in the Player business, where hardware sales are facing an uphill battle in a post-Covid environment. In Q3, Player unit sales were above pre-Covid levels, but saw ASP down 6% YoY as Roku continued to sell its products at a loss to drive active account growth. For Q4, Roku believes Player revenue will continue to contract with a significantly lower gross margin due to holiday promotions. In 4Q21, the Player business had a negative GM of 28%. Suppose 4Q22 GM comes in at -30%, this will reduce Q4 Platform GM (est. 55%) by roughly 14.5 points, bringing the total GM to 41% vs. 47% in Q3.

Why would Roku sell its players at a loss? I believe the answer is that streaming sticks are no longer relevant when smartTVs can satisfy consumers' streaming needs.

What else is concerning?

On the call, Roku management highlighted the launch of new smart home products back in October. These include video doorbells, cameras, and lightings that come with a Roku Smart Home app for both iOS and Android. The business model will be similar to that of TV streaming, where Roku will be selling hardware devices at attractive prices and monetize them via subscriptions.

Roku

While management thinks smart home is a big market, it's also a highly competitive space with offerings from big names such as Ring, Amazon and Apple. Given Roku has a history of selling products at a loss to drive accounts that can be later monetized through advertising, it's likely that smart home product sales will come with below-average margins.

Why are shares likely to underperform?

It's hard to justify staying long on Roku's shares given revenue growth is expected to enter negative territory and there are no profits to support the stock's valuation. Markets were so used to valuing Roku as a hypergrowth name with metrics like P/S, but the lack of growth makes P/S no longer relevant.

In February this year, I had a Sell rating for Roku based on: (1) slowing account growth, (2) competition, (3) shrinking margins, and (4) lack of profitability. Back then, shares were already down 78% from $489 all-time-high to $106. While many were critical of the Sell recommendation given how much the stock had fallen, the subsequent 55% decline from $106 to $47 today shows that cheap can always get cheaper when the outlook goes from bad to worse.

Perhaps investors may look at Q4 as the bottom for ad revenue and hope that growth re-accelerates in 1H23, but Roku's business model still seems broken as profitability remains elusive. As a result, Roku shares are likely to experience heavy selling pressure on any bounce as markets continue to digest the worsening fundamentals. Like Chairman Powell said yesterday that it's "too premature to think about pausing," it's equally too premature to think Roku has finished dropping.