Ibrahim Akcengiz

Dividend increases are a vital sign from management that the business is performing well and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 5 Click to enlarge

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 35 2.91 7-Nov-22 5.26% Champion First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common ... (FIBK) 8 4.15 7-Nov-22 14.63% Challenger West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 28 0.35 8-Nov-22 5.56% Champion Emerson Electric Company (EMR) 64 2.45 9-Nov-22 0.97% King Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 19 1.24 9-Nov-22 30.00% Contender Visa Inc. (V) 13 0.9 9-Nov-22 20.00% Contender American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12 3.76 9-Nov-22 6.41% Contender Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11 2.05 9-Nov-22 5.10% Contender Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11 2.51 9-Nov-22 8.16% Contender Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 6 5.1 9-Nov-22 0.45% Challenger Taitron Components Incorporated - Class A Common Stock (TAIT) 5 4.96 9-Nov-22 11.11% Challenger Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12 2.01 10-Nov-22 5.36% Contender Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 7 2.27 10-Nov-22 3.70% Challenger Entergy Corporation (ETR) 7 3.93 10-Nov-22 5.94% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent TMP 0.57 0.6 5.26% FIBK 0.41 0.47 14.63% WST 0.18 0.19 5.56% EMR 0.515 0.52 0.97% ROL 0.1 0.13 30.00% V 0.375 0.45 20.00% AEP 0.78 0.83 6.41% HON 0.98 1.03 5.10% SBUX 0.49 0.53 8.16% CHCT 0.44 0.442 0.45% TAIT 0.045 0.05 11.11% ROK 1.12 1.18 5.36% ETR 1.01 1.07 5.94% HTLF 0.27 0.28 3.70% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TMP 82.49 67.99 84.51 13.58 21% Off Low 2% Off High FIBK 45.27 31.32 46.08 15.52 45% Off Low 2% Off High WST 219.68 206.19 474.48 65.03 7% Off Low 54% Off High EMR 84.99 72.41 98.8 24.44 17% Off Low 14% Off High ROL 41.85 28.25 42.6 73.72 48% Off Low 2% Off High V 200.97 174.6 234.6 45.13 15% Off Low 14% Off High AEP 88.22 78.29 105.6 21.72 13% Off Low 16% Off High SBUX 84.56 68 115.73 129.1 24% Off Low 27% Off High HON 200.55 166.52 224.38 30.32 20% Off Low 11% Off High CHCT 34.91 30.38 46.95 68.91 15% Off Low 26% Off High TAIT 4.03 3.12 4.75 33.33 29% Off Low 15% Off High ROK 235.14 189.24 350.06 27.52 24% Off Low 33% Off High HTLF 49.24 39.04 53.04 11.59 26% Off Low 7% Off High ETR 108.78 94.94 124.66 15.47 15% Off Low 13% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CHCT 5.1 2.4 2.5 6 11.2 TAIT 4.96 14.8 15.7 44 49 FIBK 4.15 18.5 14 12.9 13.1 17 ETR 3.93 2.2 2.2 2.3 1.3 6.3 AEP 3.76 5.4 6 5.7 5 9.5 TMP 2.91 3.9 4.4 4.2 4.6 7.1 SBUX 2.51 10.7 15.3 18.3 21.1 20.7 EMR 2.45 1.3 1.4 1.2 3.9 3.6 HTLF 2.27 10.5 20.5 16 7.7 18.2 HON 2.05 4.8 8.4 9.9 11.3 11.9 ROK 2.01 5 8.1 8.4 11.7 10.3 ROL 1.24 -2.4 5.6 10.8 13.2 12 V 0.9 9.6 17.3 18.5 24.3 19.4 WST 0.35 6.4 6.8 7.4 7.2 7.7 Click to enlarge

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.