14 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A Dividend King

Nov. 03, 2022 12:20 PM ETAEP, CHCT, EMR, ETR, FIBK, HON, HTLF, ROK, ROL, SBUX, TAIT, TMP, V, WST
Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 8.8% and a median increase of 5.8%.
  • There are fourteen increases for next week, up from four last week.
  • Dividend King Emerson has a 1% increase to continue their 64+ year streak.

Inflation Concept

Ibrahim Akcengiz

Dividend increases are a vital sign from management that the business is performing well and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 1
Champion 2
Contender 6
Challenger 5

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 35 2.91 7-Nov-22 5.26% Champion
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common ... (FIBK) 8 4.15 7-Nov-22 14.63% Challenger
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 28 0.35 8-Nov-22 5.56% Champion
Emerson Electric Company (EMR) 64 2.45 9-Nov-22 0.97% King
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 19 1.24 9-Nov-22 30.00% Contender
Visa Inc. (V) 13 0.9 9-Nov-22 20.00% Contender
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12 3.76 9-Nov-22 6.41% Contender
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11 2.05 9-Nov-22 5.10% Contender
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11 2.51 9-Nov-22 8.16% Contender
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 6 5.1 9-Nov-22 0.45% Challenger
Taitron Components Incorporated - Class A Common Stock (TAIT) 5 4.96 9-Nov-22 11.11% Challenger
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12 2.01 10-Nov-22 5.36% Contender
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 7 2.27 10-Nov-22 3.70% Challenger
Entergy Corporation (ETR) 7 3.93 10-Nov-22 5.94% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
TMP 0.57 0.6 5.26%
FIBK 0.41 0.47 14.63%
WST 0.18 0.19 5.56%
EMR 0.515 0.52 0.97%
ROL 0.1 0.13 30.00%
V 0.375 0.45 20.00%
AEP 0.78 0.83 6.41%
HON 0.98 1.03 5.10%
SBUX 0.49 0.53 8.16%
CHCT 0.44 0.442 0.45%
TAIT 0.045 0.05 11.11%
ROK 1.12 1.18 5.36%
ETR 1.01 1.07 5.94%
HTLF 0.27 0.28 3.70%

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
TMP 82.49 67.99 84.51 13.58 21% Off Low 2% Off High
FIBK 45.27 31.32 46.08 15.52 45% Off Low 2% Off High
WST 219.68 206.19 474.48 65.03 7% Off Low 54% Off High
EMR 84.99 72.41 98.8 24.44 17% Off Low 14% Off High
ROL 41.85 28.25 42.6 73.72 48% Off Low 2% Off High
V 200.97 174.6 234.6 45.13 15% Off Low 14% Off High
AEP 88.22 78.29 105.6 21.72 13% Off Low 16% Off High
SBUX 84.56 68 115.73 129.1 24% Off Low 27% Off High
HON 200.55 166.52 224.38 30.32 20% Off Low 11% Off High
CHCT 34.91 30.38 46.95 68.91 15% Off Low 26% Off High
TAIT 4.03 3.12 4.75 33.33 29% Off Low 15% Off High
ROK 235.14 189.24 350.06 27.52 24% Off Low 33% Off High
HTLF 49.24 39.04 53.04 11.59 26% Off Low 7% Off High
ETR 108.78 94.94 124.66 15.47 15% Off Low 13% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
CHCT 5.1 2.4 2.5 6 11.2
TAIT 4.96 14.8 15.7 44 49
FIBK 4.15 18.5 14 12.9 13.1 17
ETR 3.93 2.2 2.2 2.3 1.3 6.3
AEP 3.76 5.4 6 5.7 5 9.5
TMP 2.91 3.9 4.4 4.2 4.6 7.1
SBUX 2.51 10.7 15.3 18.3 21.1 20.7
EMR 2.45 1.3 1.4 1.2 3.9 3.6
HTLF 2.27 10.5 20.5 16 7.7 18.2
HON 2.05 4.8 8.4 9.9 11.3 11.9
ROK 2.01 5 8.1 8.4 11.7 10.3
ROL 1.24 -2.4 5.6 10.8 13.2 12
V 0.9 9.6 17.3 18.5 24.3 19.4
WST 0.35 6.4 6.8 7.4 7.2 7.7

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

