baona

Last week, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) reported record Q3 profits on the back of strength in hydrocarbon markets. Total upstream production volumes were flat over last quarter, but the company was able to increase production at high-return assets in the Permian and Guyana. And a decline in chemical margins was largely offset by higher natural gas prices, successful cost controls, solid refining margins, and strong refinery throughput.

In fact, Exxon fed more crude to its refineries in the third quarter than at any other time since 2008. This was largely due to tightness in the US diesel market where demand continues to be strong. And it resulted in the Energy Products division, which includes refining, acting as the main earnings growth driver during the quarter. However, Exxon's refining margins are beginning to soften and additional refined products supply looks set to hit the market in the coming months. That's not to mention longer term structural trends that may eventually begin to weigh on margins. Therefore, this article will focus on Exxon's refining operations and discuss whether or not they can continue to drive profits higher.

Background

Exxon's Q3 was definitely one for the books. Quarterly net income hit a record $19.7 billion on revenue of $107 billion. Operating income came in at $21.7 billion while free cash flow was over $22 billion. Almost all of these results were substantially higher than the corresponding quarter last year.

However, there were a few areas of weakness. Earnings for Chemical Products came in at just over $800 million; 20% less than in Q2/22. And while the company produced more liquids, including crude and bitumen, than it did either last quarter or in Q3/21, it achieved lower realized prices for these and this resulted in a $1.6 billion hit to earnings.

But this was more than made-up for by strong natural gas realizations. Because while natural gas production fell by about 600koebd, going from 8.6moebd in 2Q/22 to 8moebd this quarter, higher realized prices gave upstream earnings a $2 billion bump; offsetting all of the hit taken from lower liquids prices and then some.

Investor Presentation

Total upstream production came in largely unchanged from last quarter at about 3.7moebd, and during the Q3 call, Darren Woods, Exxon's CEO, said that the company expected to maintain that level of production for the rest of the year. He also discussed how the company was growing low-cost production and was on-track to meet its 2027 goal. That goal would have more than 90% of Upstream planned capital investments generate returns of over 10% at $35/barrel of oil equivalent.

The company continues to increase production at high-return assets such as its Permian Basin properties which hit production of nearly 560koebd this quarter. Assets in Guyana, the subject of my previous article on Exxon, also reached new heights of production, hitting 360k b/d. The company also made two new offshore discoveries in the country.

Exxon's diversified portfolio is serving it well in navigating the volatility and large price swings that frequently occur in the hydrocarbon value chain. And a good example is what's currently occurring in refining.

Refining

In terms of earnings, Exxon's refining division had a very solid performance in Q3 as it posted a $5.8 billion profit; significantly higher than Q2's $5.2 billion number. A big reason for this was the tight market conditions that led the company to boost refinery throughput to its highest quarterly level since 2008. Management reported that refining margins continued to remain above their 10-year average range (see exhibit below), and this was largely due to higher diesel demand and inflated diesel crack spreads.

Investor Presentation

During the Q3 conference call, management indicated that tight markets could remain "for some time to come." They pointed to the chart below, released in the Q2 slide deck, which illustrates the decline in global net refining capacity over recent years. As most readers are probably well aware, the cumulative impact of these closures has resulted in reduced supplies and higher prices for many distillates. Exxon has clearly benefited from this market dynamic and this is readily apparent in its stock price.

Investor Presentation

But, in spite of management's optimistic view, there are several factors that may cap future growth in the refining industry. One such factor is the thin margins in the refining business. Because in spite of the higher refinery runs, a tightening of margins resulted in Exxon having to take a $1.5 billion hit to earnings. As can be seen in the exhibit below, much of the company's positive refining results can be attributed to timing differences and the mark-to-market of open derivatives positions.

Investor Presentation

In addition to that, the decline in global net refining capacity that's resulting from the closure of existing facilities is a trend that may soon reverse. The sale of Exxon's Billings, Montana property for $310 million goes to show that there's still a solid market for refining facilities. And the completion of Exxon's own Beaumont facility next year, looks set to add more US-based refining capacity than at any other time since 2017. Granted, the replacement of Billings with the integrated site at Beaumont which will be capable of producing chemicals, lubricants and clean fuels is a net-plus for the company; but we still have to recognize its impact on global capacity.

Investor Presentation

However, Exxon is not the only company with a refinery currently under construction. There are presently nine refinery projects slated to come online before the end of 2023 in Asia and the Middle East alone. And once fully ramped, they will begin adding 2.9moebd of production.

eia.gov

We also have to add the surge of Chinese supply coming to market. In efforts to revive its economy, the Chinese government allocated an additional 15 million tons of fuel export quotas to its refiners in September. This had the effect of adding 1.2mb/d of refinery output; almost all of which will be exported.

The added supply will likely put downward pressure on the prices of all refined outputs in the months to come, and the global capacity expansion means that the pressure on Exxon's refining margins is unlikely to subside. For those reasons, the strong performance that the company saw in its Energy Products division are unlikely to continue in the coming quarters.

Takeaway

I own stock in Exxon and plan on continuing to do so. The company has excellent management as well as a solid and reasonable long-term strategy. Its Guyanese and Permian assets, which I previously discussed here, have tremendous long-term value, and I fully agree on the way in which the company is developing its refining portfolio. However, given the run that XOM has had as well as the reasons that I have outlined above, I would not add to my position at these levels. And for that reason, I changed my rating to a Hold.