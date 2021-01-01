Justin Sullivan

One year ago, I warned that the "Coming Drop Would Be Epic." Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was one of the primary stocks I used to outline the case for the coming drop in the stock market. AMD's (and other companies') wild valuations and ridiculous overbought technical images were telltale signs that the top was near. Indeed, the bubble burst, the tech market topped in November of last year, and AMD's stock has now collapsed by 67% from peak to trough.

AMD: 3-Year Chart

AMD (StockCharts.com)

However, now that the stock is significantly lower, we can discuss buying it for the long term. The first element we should consider is when the current bear market might end and how low AMD will go. AMD's stock has crashed by nearly 70% and is approaching its critical support range at $55-50.

AMD is going through a transitory revenue slowdown, and earnings decline phase. We knew this day of reckoning was coming, and we are now entering a pivotal stage. AMD's stock is nearly 70% from its high point, and the company's revenue growth and earnings power should return once the transitory downturn concludes. AMD has remarkable growth potential, and its profitability will likely rebound as the company advances. Therefore, AMD's share price should stabilize and move much higher in the coming years, making it one of the top stocks to buy and hold for the next decade.

The Industry

Semiconductor Revenue Worldwide

AMD (Statista.com)

While the YoY gain may be modest, the semiconductor industry's revenues should hit about $700 billion next year. Downturns don't last forever, and they typically don't last too long. Therefore, the industry's growth should resume and may increase in future years.

AMD's Revenues

AMD revenues (macrotrends.net)

AMD's revenues have skyrocketed to $21.58 billion in its TTM. Just because we're seeing a temporary slowdown or a transitory decline phase does not mean that AMD's revenues will go away. On the contrary, AMD's growth should return as the company aggressively advances in its CPU and other markets.

AMD vs Intel (cpubenchmark.net)

AMD has made significant gains vs. Intel (INTC) in the lucrative CPU market. While the company's market share was only around 17% at its low point in 2016, AMD's market share has roughly doubled since. While AMD's market share topped just shy of 40%, AMD should continue challenging Intel for market dominance in this space. Therefore, AMD's revenues could increase more than anticipated in the CPU space.

AMD's GPU Market Share is Expanding

GPU chart (wccftech.com)

AMD is also expanding its presence in the GPU space. We see AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) gaining market share vs. Intel in the GPU market. AMD has some of the best GPUs and should continue to compete well in this space. AMD's data center business is also booming, recording $1.6 billion in revenues last quarter, up by 45% YoY.

Q3 Earnings - Not Bad

AMD reported a non-GAAP EPS gain of $0.67 last quarter, missing the consensus analysts' mark by just three cents. The company's $5.57 billion revenue missed the consensus estimate by $80 million but came in 29% above last year's Q3. For the fourth quarter, the company guided to $5.5 billion (plus or minus $300 million), vs. the $5.94 billion consensus estimate. $5.5 billion would result in a 14% revenue gain YoY. For the full year 2022, AMD expects revenues of approximately $23.5 billion (plus or minus $300 million) from the prior outlook of $26.3B vs. $23.81B consensus, an increase of roughly 43% over 2021.

Robust Revenue Estimates

Revenue estimates (seekingalpha.com)

Despite the transitory slowdown, AMD's annual revenues should come in at approximately $23.54 billion this year, roughly a 43% YoY increase. Then we see a projected drop-off in revenue growth to around 9% due to the transitory slowdown effect. However, AMD's revenue growth should return to a healthy 15-20% growth rate in future years. Also, AMD's stock is selling for only about four times sales here, much cheaper than the wild 13.3 TTM sales ratio it had near the top.

EPS Growth Should Recover

Much like many other companies, AMD is going through a challenging phase. Higher costs, price swings, the economic slowdown, and other temporary effects are weighing down AMD's earnings potential.

EPS growth (seekingalpha.com)

AMD should earn approximately $3.52 in EPS this year, and next year's EPS could be around $4. However, after the slowdown period concludes, AMD should return to a healthier EPS growth rate of approximately 20-30% in future years. Therefore, we could see an EPS of about $6-7 by 2025. This estimate implies that AMD is trading below ten times the 2025 projected EPS results (relatively low for a company in AMD's position).

What AMD's financials could look like in future years:

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $23.55 $26 29.6 $35 $40 $46 $52 $58 $64 Revenue growth 43% 10% 14% 18% 15% 14% 13% 12% 10% EPS $3.52 $4 $5.50 $6.75 $8 $10 $11.60 $14 $16.80 P/E forward 14.25 15 16 18 19 18 17 16 15 Stock price $57 $83 $108 $144 $190 $209 $238 $270 $300 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

AMD could deliver up to $50-60 billion in revenues by 2030, increasing sales by 10-20% YoY. Also, with approximately 20-30% EPS growth, the company's EPS could be around $15 in several years. While applying a relatively low forward P/E ratio of below 20, we can still see the company's stock price rise substantially from current deeply depressed levels. Given the market dynamics and the enormous growth and earnings potential AMD possesses, I think this makes the company a top stock to own for the next ten years.

Risks to AMD

Despite my bullish outlook for the company, investors should recognize that risks to AMD exist. While AMD's valuation has come down substantially, it can still move lower as the bear market continues. Future volatility due to Fed tightening and other events may put further pressure on AMD's stock price. The company may earn less money, or its growth rate could be lower than I expected. While I remain bullish on AMD long-term, it remains an elevated risk/reward investment and may only suit some investors.