yalcinsonat1

Introduction

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is one of the largest credit card processors on the planet. This financial services company shows strong forward guidance and decent-looking dividend income over the next few years. Currently, some questions might be asked if a short-term investment should take place for this company.

Fundamentals very strong with decent guidance estimates and dividend growth

Mastercard recently added new cryptocurrency options that banks can deploy as new digital offerings. This should significantly enhance MA stock price as new service offerings are found for the company.

With the recent earnings announcement, Mastercard benefits from rebound travel as the world opens up after the pandemic. Added spending on travel, restaurant, and entertainment, has helped boost the stock.

The results were mostly in line with the forecasts of analysts surveyed by FactSet, who expected the company to turn in GAAP earnings of $2.58 per share from $5.6 billion in revenue. Mastercard's revenue climbed 23% from the year-ago quarter on a constant-currency basis, while net income increased 4% to $2.5 billion.

There might be some risks, as hinted:

Outside of travel, customers appear resilient even in the face of recession worries. Bank earnings earlier this month showed that spending on credit cards increased 10.6% from a year ago.

Ratios

Like direct competitors, including Visa (V), Mastercard shows similar growth among its current and quick ratios. Last year appears that it was the weakest year coming out of the pandemic.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Period FY FY FY FY FY Current ratio 1.569 1.395 1.420 1.613 1.288 Quick ratio 1.265 1.131 1.108 1.262 0.928 Cash ratio 0.675 0.576 0.587 0.854 0.564 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

According to the last five years, 2021 represents the most substantial year for revenue and gross profit growth.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.160 0.196 0.129 -0.094 0.234 Gross profit growth 0.147 0.196 0.137 -0.137 0.250 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

The simple moving average of 20 days is strong, with a decent performance for 50 days. The simple moving average for 200 days was not too severely hit on the negative side compared to other similar stocks in the same category.

Unnamed: 0 Values SMA20 10.17% SMA50 6.97% SMA200 -1.81% Click to enlarge

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

MasterCard's stock price has been firm, as it has more than doubled in the last five years. The number of shares has been the same, while the market cap has more than doubled. Historically this is a powerful momentum-based stock one should be aware of.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Symbol MA MA MA MA MA Stock price 167.190 204.020 324.460 316.290 382.510 Number of shares 1.067 B 1.041 B 1.017 B 1.002 B 1.002 B Market capitalization 178.392 B 212.385 B 329.976 B 316.923 B 383.275 B Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Despite Mastercard's recent strong momentum over the years, one would expect revenue growth estimates would be just as robust. When you look at dividend yield, it may grow by nearly 300% over the next five years while keeping its earnings price per share manageable. One concern is that net profit might not be as substantial as in the last five years.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 Revenue 22,193 25,136 28,995 32,222 Dividend 1.84 2.03 2.08 4.53 Dividend Yield (in %) 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 1.41 % EPS 10.54 12.19 14.77 17.31 P/E Ratio 30.55 26.42 21.81 18.61 EBIT 12,557 14,548 17,177 20,110 EBITDA 13,338 15,398 18,111 20,848 Net Profit 10,272 11,567 13,734 16,361 Net Profit Adjusted 10,280 11,553 13,717 16,361 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis shows temporary mean reversion downturn

Fibonacci

As well as a direct competitor of Visa, there is an apparent pricing pattern similar to its stock price. As stock price does increase in a similar volatile wave, it is expected that the price should trend back down to revert to its mean.

finonacci mastercard (custom platform)

MACD

The MACD compressed price line shows a slight decline in the stock price of Mastercard. Based on historical patterns in the last few months, MA could slowly trend back to reverting to its mean of the current price line trend since the spring.

macd mastercard (custom platform)

RSI

The relative strength indicator is essential to gauge a current stock price condition. The current price of Mastercard is reaching the overbought market condition. Usually, when this is approached, one can expect a price decline to say it reverts to its mean in a downward trend, as explained in the other technical indicators sections.

rsi mastercard (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

Compared to similar companies in this financial services sector, the Monte Carlo simulation does not overwhelmingly predict higher prediction paths. One would need to see extreme price expectations to be convinced of a higher forecasted price to be confirmed.

Also, in the normalized distribution chart, the expected price increases are like the Monte Carlo simulation. This means they could be stronger and more convincing than similar financial services competitors.

monte carlo mastercard (custom platform)

Regression

The forecasted red regression line over 30 days shows a rangebound stock price motion. For the short term, there is no upward momentum in the stock price. This is only important for short-term day traders.

regression mastercard (custom platform)

Risk should remain short term

Insider Stats

There has been some recent selling action from executives, but it is relatively low, so this should not be a concern. If this continues, we can expect the price to fall, which this activity can impact.

Unnamed: 0 X Filing Date Trading Date Ticker Insider Title Trade Type Price Quantity Owned Delta Own Value 0 D 2022-11-01 16:44:36 2022-10-28 MA Kirkpatrick Linda Pistecchia Pres, North America S - Sale+OE $320.00 -7,064 11,207 -39% -$2,260,480 1 D 2022-08-16 16:19:20 2022-08-15 MA Sachin J. Mehra CFO S - Sale+OE $360.00 -5,000 15,723 -24% -$1,800,000 2 M 2022-08-12 16:23:46 2022-08-11 MA Mastercard Foundation 10% S - Sale $352.40 -354,425 102,743,258 0% -$124,900,486 3 M 2022-08-10 16:25:51 2022-08-08 MA Mastercard Foundation 10% S - Sale $351.43 -531,633 103,097,683 -1% -$186,829,871 Click to enlarge

Source: Open Insider

Sustainability

As one can see, the sustainability performance is underrated, meaning some controversies are holding back this stock. Personally, it is essential that any company wanting to move up to the 'next' investment level needs to raise its ESG rating to get top-level institutional investment from the most significant asset managers in the world.

Unnamed: 0 Value Social score 8.1 Peer count 105 Governance score 8.57 Total esg 16.98 Highest controversy 4 ESG performance UNDER_PERF Peer group Software & Services Environment score 0.32 Military contract False Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recommendation

Based on solid fundamentals, one can see why some market analysts will put a buy rating recently on Mastercard.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month NEUTRAL 7 9 10 One week BUY 13 4 9 One day BUY 15 5 6 Click to enlarge

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

This article indicates Mastercard's solid fundamentals and relatively decent technical indicator signs. I can see why these recommendations exist, as other market analysts call out a buy now. As a result, it might be wise to call for a 'buy' with some price-level expectation challenges in the short term. There are promising signs for long-term investment for higher dividend strength and better stock price improvement.