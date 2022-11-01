Mastercard: Strong Fundamentals With Explosive Dividend Return Potential (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 03, 2022 1:25 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
169 Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard's strong fundamentals over the next five years build a more substantial foundation for upward momentum and stock price.
  • As financial services evolve, Mastercard will most likely stay ahead of the competition as new financial innovations will be upon us in the next few years.
  • For the short term, one might be interested in investing with some trepidation at the start but should quickly scale up more positions as stock price improves.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency standing on a MasterCard credit card.

yalcinsonat1

Introduction

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is one of the largest credit card processors on the planet. This financial services company shows strong forward guidance and decent-looking dividend income over the next few years. Currently, some questions might be asked if a short-term investment should take place for this company.

Fundamentals very strong with decent guidance estimates and dividend growth

Mastercard recently added new cryptocurrency options that banks can deploy as new digital offerings. This should significantly enhance MA stock price as new service offerings are found for the company.

With the recent earnings announcement, Mastercard benefits from rebound travel as the world opens up after the pandemic. Added spending on travel, restaurant, and entertainment, has helped boost the stock.

The results were mostly in line with the forecasts of analysts surveyed by FactSet, who expected the company to turn in GAAP earnings of $2.58 per share from $5.6 billion in revenue. Mastercard's revenue climbed 23% from the year-ago quarter on a constant-currency basis, while net income increased 4% to $2.5 billion.

There might be some risks, as hinted:

Outside of travel, customers appear resilient even in the face of recession worries. Bank earnings earlier this month showed that spending on credit cards increased 10.6% from a year ago.

Ratios

Like direct competitors, including Visa (V), Mastercard shows similar growth among its current and quick ratios. Last year appears that it was the weakest year coming out of the pandemic.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

1.569

1.395

1.420

1.613

1.288

Quick ratio

1.265

1.131

1.108

1.262

0.928

Cash ratio

0.675

0.576

0.587

0.854

0.564

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

According to the last five years, 2021 represents the most substantial year for revenue and gross profit growth.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.160

0.196

0.129

-0.094

0.234

Gross profit growth

0.147

0.196

0.137

-0.137

0.250

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

The simple moving average of 20 days is strong, with a decent performance for 50 days. The simple moving average for 200 days was not too severely hit on the negative side compared to other similar stocks in the same category.

Unnamed: 0

Values

SMA20

10.17%

SMA50

6.97%

SMA200

-1.81%

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

MasterCard's stock price has been firm, as it has more than doubled in the last five years. The number of shares has been the same, while the market cap has more than doubled. Historically this is a powerful momentum-based stock one should be aware of.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

MA

MA

MA

MA

MA

Stock price

167.190

204.020

324.460

316.290

382.510

Number of shares

1.067 B

1.041 B

1.017 B

1.002 B

1.002 B

Market capitalization

178.392 B

212.385 B

329.976 B

316.923 B

383.275 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Despite Mastercard's recent strong momentum over the years, one would expect revenue growth estimates would be just as robust. When you look at dividend yield, it may grow by nearly 300% over the next five years while keeping its earnings price per share manageable. One concern is that net profit might not be as substantial as in the last five years.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

Revenue

22,193

25,136

28,995

32,222

Dividend

1.84

2.03

2.08

4.53

Dividend Yield (in %)

0.57 %

0.63 %

0.65 %

1.41 %

EPS

10.54

12.19

14.77

17.31

P/E Ratio

30.55

26.42

21.81

18.61

EBIT

12,557

14,548

17,177

20,110

EBITDA

13,338

15,398

18,111

20,848

Net Profit

10,272

11,567

13,734

16,361

Net Profit Adjusted

10,280

11,553

13,717

16,361

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis shows temporary mean reversion downturn

Fibonacci

As well as a direct competitor of Visa, there is an apparent pricing pattern similar to its stock price. As stock price does increase in a similar volatile wave, it is expected that the price should trend back down to revert to its mean.

finonacci mastercard

finonacci mastercard (custom platform)

MACD

The MACD compressed price line shows a slight decline in the stock price of Mastercard. Based on historical patterns in the last few months, MA could slowly trend back to reverting to its mean of the current price line trend since the spring.

macd mastercard

macd mastercard (custom platform)

RSI

The relative strength indicator is essential to gauge a current stock price condition. The current price of Mastercard is reaching the overbought market condition. Usually, when this is approached, one can expect a price decline to say it reverts to its mean in a downward trend, as explained in the other technical indicators sections.

rsi mastercard

rsi mastercard (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

Compared to similar companies in this financial services sector, the Monte Carlo simulation does not overwhelmingly predict higher prediction paths. One would need to see extreme price expectations to be convinced of a higher forecasted price to be confirmed.

Also, in the normalized distribution chart, the expected price increases are like the Monte Carlo simulation. This means they could be stronger and more convincing than similar financial services competitors.

monte carlo mastercard

monte carlo mastercard (custom platform)

Regression

The forecasted red regression line over 30 days shows a rangebound stock price motion. For the short term, there is no upward momentum in the stock price. This is only important for short-term day traders.

regression mastercard

regression mastercard (custom platform)

Risk should remain short term

Insider Stats

There has been some recent selling action from executives, but it is relatively low, so this should not be a concern. If this continues, we can expect the price to fall, which this activity can impact.

Unnamed: 0

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

0

D

2022-11-01 16:44:36

2022-10-28

MA

Kirkpatrick Linda Pistecchia

Pres, North America

S - Sale+OE

$320.00

-7,064

11,207

-39%

-$2,260,480

1

D

2022-08-16 16:19:20

2022-08-15

MA

Sachin J. Mehra

CFO

S - Sale+OE

$360.00

-5,000

15,723

-24%

-$1,800,000

2

M

2022-08-12 16:23:46

2022-08-11

MA

Mastercard Foundation

10%

S - Sale

$352.40

-354,425

102,743,258

0%

-$124,900,486

3

M

2022-08-10 16:25:51

2022-08-08

MA

Mastercard Foundation

10%

S - Sale

$351.43

-531,633

103,097,683

-1%

-$186,829,871

Source: Open Insider

Sustainability

As one can see, the sustainability performance is underrated, meaning some controversies are holding back this stock. Personally, it is essential that any company wanting to move up to the 'next' investment level needs to raise its ESG rating to get top-level institutional investment from the most significant asset managers in the world.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

8.1

Peer count

105

Governance score

8.57

Total esg

16.98

Highest controversy

4

ESG performance

UNDER_PERF

Peer group

Software & Services

Environment score

0.32

Military contract

False

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recommendation

Based on solid fundamentals, one can see why some market analysts will put a buy rating recently on Mastercard.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

NEUTRAL

7

9

10

One week

BUY

13

4

9

One day

BUY

15

5

6

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

This article indicates Mastercard's solid fundamentals and relatively decent technical indicator signs. I can see why these recommendations exist, as other market analysts call out a buy now. As a result, it might be wise to call for a 'buy' with some price-level expectation challenges in the short term. There are promising signs for long-term investment for higher dividend strength and better stock price improvement.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
169 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.