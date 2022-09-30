Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Visa (NYSE:V) is one of the largest credit card processing companies in the world. As new industry competitors with innovation continue, V is reasonably above average for stock price uptrend potential. Its future performance is underwhelming compared to its competition.

Fundamental not as strong as competitors

Ratios

The current and quick ratios for Visa have been quite mixed over the last five years. There is no growing trend here, unlike in other similar stocks of the same category.

Unnamed: 0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Current ratio 1.611 1.563 1.905 1.754 1.448 Quick ratio 1.283 1.242 1.580 1.413 1.078 Cash ratio 0.722 0.584 1.123 1.048 0.752 Days of sales outstanding 49.413 72.914 48.152 56.419 49.215 Click to enlarge

Growth

As in the ratios section, Visa's stock price has been reasonably flat, with weak revenue growth. It is a different story when this year proves to be the strongest for this stock.

Unnamed: 0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.123 0.115 -0.049 0.103 0.216 Gross profit growth 0.109 0.123 -0.079 0.104 0.232 EPS growth 0.582 0.201 -0.079 0.149 0.247 Click to enlarge

Data

Despite previous years, Visa had a reasonably strong year in 2022. Unlike most other stocks, a simple moving average of 20 days of performance is average compared to different stock prices. The positive highlight is how the SMA 50 and 200 returns were positive.

Unnamed: 0 Values SMA20 9.05% SMA50 7.23% SMA200 0.29% Click to enlarge

Enterprise

Unfortunately for a Visa, the most robust year was in 2021, while the 2nd strongest year for the stock price was this year. Last year's market capitalization peaked but is slightly stronger than in 2018 to 2020.

Unnamed: 0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Symbol V V V V V Stock price 132.760 179.250 181.710 211.770 190.710 Number of shares 2.239 B 2.189 B 2.140 B 2.130 B 2.130 B Market capitalization 297.290 B 392.432 B 388.914 B 451.134 B 406.270 B Enterprise value 305.758 B 401.323 B 396.695 B 455.624 B 413.031 B Click to enlarge

Estimate

For guidance, estimates show decent growth in the dividend while earning price ratio is manageable. EBITDA has steadily grown the same as well as net profit.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue - 32,023 35,892 40,042 41,296 Dividend 1.47 1.73 1.95 2.14 2.30 Dividend Yield (in %) 0.71 % 0.83 % 0.94 % 1.03 % 1.10 % EPS - 8.32 9.67 11.21 12.30 P/E Ratio 27.44 25.03 21.54 18.58 16.93 EBIT - 21,729 24,625 27,883 30,036 EBITDA 20,485 22,609 25,295 28,831 29,547 Net Profit - 17,333 19,657 22,284 22,756 Click to enlarge

Technical Analysis shows a downward mean reverting action.

Fibonacci

Visa shows a lot of volatility in its price, with the latest price attempting to trend up. Based on the recent pricing patterns since March, the latest price trend is expected to turn into a downtrend. Overall, you can see the general decline in price despite volatility. The trend line of the Fibonacci may start to decline as momentum in price gets more robust in each pricing wave with volatility.

Fibonacci Visa (custom platform )

MACD

As the most recent price action of Visa has crossed the zero line, this is expected to be a missed opportunity for the most recent uptrend. As explained in the RSI, one can expect the stock price for Visa to drop back into its usual mean reverting trend since the stock price peak of last year.

MACD Visa (customer mastercard )

RSI

Based on recent pricing trends with volatile waves, it could be expected that the price will decline as, most recently, the Visa stock price has exceeded the overbought market condition.

RSI Visa (custom platform)

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo simulation shows more upward trending prediction paths, representing higher stock price expectations. Meanwhile, the normalized distribution chart also indicates a higher probability for Visa stock price in the coming weeks. This is based on the historical momentum of the most recent upward-trending stock price.

Montecarlo Visa (custom platform)

Regression

The forecasted 30-day regression red line shows that the Visa stock price appears to go flat, which could be reasonable based on the current overbought RSI market condition.

Regression Visa (custom platform)

Insider has more selling activity versus competition.

Risk is muted but beware of other market analyst calls

Insider Stats

For some reason, certain executives decided to sell this stock, but it is not high profile nor a high quantity number of shares, so it might not be a concern.

Unnamed: 0 X Filing Date Trading Date Ticker Insider Title Trade Type Price Quantity Owned Delta Own Value 0 D 2022-09-30 16:07:35 2022-09-29 V Kelly Alfred F Jr COB, CEO S - Sale+OE $180.00 -6,000 153,887 -4% -$1,080,000 1 D 2022-09-01 16:14:58 2022-08-31 V Kelly Alfred F Jr COB, CEO S - Sale+OE $201.00 -9,000 153,887 -6% -$1,809,000 Click to enlarge

Recommendation

Just like insider trading activity which points to nothing but sales, also you will find market analysts pushing a sell recommendation with a few neutral ones. As explained in the RSI section, it could be described as the stock price hitting an overbought market condition.

Interval Recommendation BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month SELL 2 15 9 One week SELL 5 11 10 One day NEUTRAL 8 9 9 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

When you compare Visa against its primary competitor Mastercard (MA), you can quickly see how Visa underperforms. From the deep analysis of Mastercard, one should consider it for its explosive dividend income potential. Visa seems to have an underperforming performance versus its competitor. Although the growth estimate shows some upward pricing momentum in the stock, it might be wise to look at other companies in the same financial services space. As a result, V gets a hold rating.