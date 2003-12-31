fotokostic

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) is a closed ended balanced mutual fund ("CEF") that diversifies its investments among equity stocks, convertibles, and corporate bonds, primarily in the financial markets of the United States. It was formed on December 31, 2003 and has been paying a steady monthly dividend for the past 220 months. During the past 10 years, CSQ generated an annual average yield in the range of 8 to 10 percent. One of the reasons behind generating a strong yield is its investment in high yield corporate bonds with an average credit rating of BB as rated by S&P. On the basis of such high yield, CSQ was able to generate a steady total return over the medium and long terms. However, 2022 was different, as the fund’s market price dipped by almost 29 percent.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Is A Well-Diversified Balanced Fund

CSQ is launched by Calamos Investments LLC. and is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis and uses both top-down and bottom-up stock selection strategies in order to create its portfolio. In a top-down approach, those stocks are picked that may outperform the broader market. Bottom-up investing, on the other hand, focuses on individual stocks and de-emphasizes the significance of macroeconomic and market cycles. A bottom-up investor focuses on the fundamentals of a particular company, whereas a top-down investor focuses on the industry, economy and the broader market.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund invested almost 60 percent in equity shares, and another 30 percent in convertibles, and corporate bonds. This diversification provides ample cushion to investors of CSQ. Its equity investments are primarily made in the U.S. market. Almost 93 percent of bonds are lower rated, i.e., rated BBB or below. More importantly, almost 40 percent bonds are unrated. Undoubtedly, this bond portfolio is aimed to generate a higher return and thus runs a risk of default. However, the bond portfolio has a weighted average maturity of 4.2 years, i.e., the fund is mostly invested on a short-to-medium term duration. So, the fund has the option of replacing these risky securities periodically.

CSQ’s Portfolio Has The Potential To Outperform The Broader Market

CSQ doesn’t invest a very high proportion of its assets in any one stock. It has invested more than 2.5 percent of its entire assets only in two stocks - Apple, Inc. (AAPL), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Only 30 percent of its assets are invested in top 20 equity holdings. These top 20 holdings are dominated by ICT stocks such as AAPL, MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet, Inc. - Class A (GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META); and healthcare stocks such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), and Procter & Gamble Co. (PG). Together, these 10 stocks account for almost 21.5 percent of CSQ’s total investments.

Almost 51 percent of CSQ’s assets are invested in three sectors - Information & Communication Technology ("ICT"), Healthcare and Financial Services. Needless to say, the future growth lies in these sectors. ICT is expected to leverage on Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and generate exponential growth through innovations. The industry has become one of the driving forces in the global economy. Prospects of the Healthcare sector over the next few years, too, seem favorable, and recovery in profitability, and higher than average growth in broader equity market, partly explains this positive outlook.

Over the past two years post the covid-19 pandemic, the financial services industry also has demonstrated its ability to successfully overcome an unprecedented degree of uncertainty. However, a series of adverse geopolitical and economic factors, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, record-high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and multiple interest rate hikes, may create some roadblocks in the future growth of this sector. Overall, all these three sectors have the potential to outperform the broader market.

CSQ’s Portfolio: Disappointing 2022, But Historical Returns Provide Hope

CSQ’s market price fell by almost 29 percent this year. This happened primarily due to poor performance of technology stocks. All the six technology stocks mentioned above generated high negative growth during 2022. AAPL fell by 17.3 percent, MSFT fell by 32 percent, NVDA fell by 55 percent, META fell by 72 percent, GOOGL by 37.6 percent, and AMZN by 43 percent. 2022 seems to be an exception in the otherwise-growing ICT sector. This sector historically has performed much better, especially when the broader market failed to perform. For example, despite the covid-19 pandemic, technology stocks performed relatively well during April 2020 and December 2021.

During the above-mentioned 21 months, NASDAQ 100 Technology Sector (NDXT) recorded positive growth in 16 months, while the negative growth in the remaining 5 months, too, was marginal. However, in 8 out of the first 9 months of 2022, NDXT witnessed negative growth. The stocks from the technology sector have been a major driver behind pulling CSQ down. As a result of which CSQ’s total return in 2022 was negative 25 percent. However, over the medium and long terms, the scenario had been quite different. The CEF generated an average annual total return of 7.62 percent, 8.9 percent, and 11 percent over the past 3, 5 and 10 years, respectively.

In its fact sheet, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has specifically mentioned that it:

“aims to provide consistent income through monthly distributions set at levels the investment team believes are sustainable……The fund may be appropriate for investors seeking an attractive monthly distribution, a long-term allocation to equities, and potentially lower volatility through active management.”

True to its claim, CSQ generates strong yield, and the distribution is sustainable as long as the unrated bond investments don't default. Over the past 10 years, its average yield stood at almost 9 percent. The distributions have been adjusted multiple times in order to generate a steady yield, mostly in between 8 to 10 percent. Thus, it truly becomes a good fit for income-seeking investors.

Investment Thesis

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a well-diversified close-ended balanced mutual fund. CSQ’s majority of assets are invested in information and communication technology, Healthcare, and Financial Services. These three sectors have high growth potentials in the coming years. In addition to its equity investments in these three sectors it invests in high yield corporate bonds, which helps in generating high yield. The bonds have mostly low ratings, but a shorter average maturity reduces the level of default risks. CSQ generates strong yield, and the distribution seems sustainable.

CSQ’s market price fell by almost 29 percent this year, primarily due to poor performance of technology stocks. As a result of which CSQ’s total return in 2022 was negative 25 percent. However, over the medium and long term, the scenario had been quite different. Technology stocks historically have performed much better, especially when the broader market failed to perform. For the time being, I have a bullish outlook about Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, although persistent inflation in consumer prices and the possibility of a global recession may dent this outlook.