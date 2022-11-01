Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a hydrocarbon energy corporation with a market capitalization of less than $45 billion after its double-digit share price decline on Wednesday. The company's price decline was caused by a cut in its dividend along with rising capital expenses. However, despite that weakness, we expect Devon Energy to continue generating substantial returns.
Devon Energy had a reasonably strong quarter despite the dividend decline that resulted in market unhappiness.
Devon Energy announced a $1.35 / share dividend, a slight decline in the company's dividend, taking its yield to roughly 8% with its price decline. However, the company set a new quarterly free cash flow ("FCF") record of $1.5 billion, taking the FCF yield of the company to almost 14%, and showing the company's overall financial strength.
The company is continuing to opportunistically add bolt-on acquisitions while looking at other opportunities to increase margins and performance.
The company has an impressive overall portfolio that it is continuing to utilize to increase production.
The company has a well distributed portfolio, with acreage across top U.S. resource plays. The company has spent more than $2 billion in cash with opportunistic bolt-on acquisitions at a 2x margin. However, its largest asset by far continues to be the Delaware Basin, where the company's daily production is more than 400 thousand barrels / day.
As the company scales, we expect margins to improve and the company's recent acquisitions support a total development inventory of more than a decade. The company is continuing to focus on not only access to markets but premium access to the markets, with 3Q 2022 price realizations at 101% of the WTI prices.
Financially, putting all of this together, we expect continued strong performance for Devon Energy.
Devon Energy has managed to improve its portfolio substantially QoQ. The company earned almost $1.5 billion in FCF, a 31% QoQ increase. The company's forecast for 2022e FCF is expected to be substantial, with an almost 15% FCF yield for the company. From 2021 to 2022, the company's FCF has more than doubled.
The company has continued to reduce both its outstanding shares and its leverage substantially. With its current debt positioning, the company can afford to increasingly use its cash for share repurchases and dividends highlighting the company's ability to continue its financial performance.
The company's shareholder return potential is clearly evident from its impressive portfolio of assets.
The unfortunate part of a variable dividend is that it is, well, variable. However, the company's payout with the weakness is still an 8% yield. The company has the ability to continue paying out this dividend even with quarter-to-quarter share price volatility or an increase in the company's capital spending obligations.
The company is continuing to spend a modest amount on share repurchases, an investment it can continue. We expect the company to continue generating double-digit shareholder returns.
The largest risk to the thesis is crude oil price. WTI prices are currently at roughly $90 / barrel, a level where traditionally significant investment is warranted. However, at the same time, due to concerns over long-term oil prices, it's likely for investment to remain lower for longer. That makes it tougher to determine what'll happen, however, oil prices remain a long-term risk for Devon Energy.
Devon Energy has a unique and impressive portfolio of assets. The company has made several opportunistic acquisitions to expand its portfolio, acquisitions that it can both comfortably afford and acquisitions that will help the company to substantially expand its cash flow. The company has managed to do all of this while continuing to reduce its debt.
The company has more than a decade of high-quality assets. It has a reliable 8% dividend yield and is continuing to opportunistically repurchase shares with an average payment price well below current prices. The company's debt has declined substantially, making it more manageable. Putting all of this together makes Devon Energy a valuable long-term investment.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)